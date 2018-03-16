Illegal alien appointed to state post in California

The Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday appointed the first undocumented resident to a statewide post, according to Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León’s office.
Lizbeth Mateo, a 33-year-old attorney and immigrant rights activist, will serve on the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. The committee advises the California Student Aid Commission on efforts to increase college access for California students from low-income or underserved communities.
“While Donald Trump fixates on walls, California will continue to concentrate on opportunities,” de León said in a news release. “Ms. Mateo is a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country.”
In a statement, Mateo said she welcomed the opportunity. “While undocumented students have become more visible in our state, they remain underrepresented in places where decisions that affect them are being made,” she said.
According to de León’s office, Mateo graduated from Santa Clara University law School in 2016 and passed the California bar last year.
She was born in Oaxaca, Mexico and came to the United States with her parents when she was 14, according to de León’s office.
Hello, ICE agents and DOJ you need to go into California and arrest this illegal immigrant as she is entering her work location. Send her home, and GOV. Brown appoint a US Citizen to her job.
How stupid can a Liberal Progressive get!
MiA. Since we saw how SPINELESS ICE was at the State of the union, when not a ONE OF THOSE ILLEGAL INVADERS who democranks brought in, got arrested, what makes you think they would grow a pair now, and do a damn thing here?
Replace Jeff Sessions with former sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Then send ICE in to round up this illegal. And as always, make sure to remove her far from the reach of the 9th Circus Court. I’m thinking Guantanamo.
Well this truly takes the nutbar cake.
Her parents break the law to enter the United States. She receives a free education to which she is not entitled, then uses it to advance the interests of other illegals like herself. And the idiot state of California PAYS her from tax dollars to do so. Obviously they think their future lies with Mexicans, not Americans. Yet the majority of the aliens invading the US do NOT become well educated. Hispanic academic achievement is LOW overall, just above blacks. That’s hardly surprising when you look at narco state Mexico. If Mexicans are so great, surely Mexico would show it?
And last i checked ALL Government postings, required one to swear an OATH TO uphold OUR LAWS.. Hwo the hell can anyone trust her oath of office to do so, when BY HER OWN STATUS HEAR, it shows she cares NOT ONE DAMN BIT about our laws?
God, please hurry up and swallow up CA HOLE!!
Only in california
well that should make it easy for ICE to find her illegal *** ….someone should get her SSN to see which dead American she got it from
Why do you think it will make it easier on ICE? LAST YEAR we saw that one state rep in ca PROUDLY CLAIM half of his family live here illegally AND ON STOLEN/FAKE IDENTITIES and not only does he know about it, but he CARES NOT ONE DAMN IOTA about following the law..
YET NOT ONE ICE agent has shown up to arrest him or anyone in his family..
de León says she “has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country.” What “rightful place”? They don’t have a rightful place in OUR country unless WE invite them in. These California leaders need to serve some jail time, that is their “rightful place”.
That is cause to illegal INVADERS like her, they feel ANYONE BUT AMERICAN citizens have a right to be in the US.
Liberal garbage at its finest from communist Kalifornia. Taking jobs away from American citizens.
If Mexico had a strong history of the Rule of Law there would be no need to come here and drag us down to their level
But liberals and illegals are an ideal fit both think they are above the law
60 million babies aborted and we have more liberals today than ever before
The problem was NEVER they had abortions but they had the choice of giving a live birth
Bottom line…the Democrat party is the party for open borders, sanctuary cities and against freedom of speech and the rule of law. Need I say more?
And just how the h*ll did she get to be an attorney? This makes her an officer of the court, and yet she’s illegally in this country? This is utterly insane.
Cause apparently out in commiefornia, anyone who wants to take the bar exam can. Citizenship not required. UNLIKE MANY OTHER COUNTRIES…
Guess there will be an open position once she is sent back, if you get the appointment be an excample and become a legal citizen. Better yet let California just go off on its own we ALL would be much better off. You can’t fix STUPID.
THis is why i can’t WAIT for the big one to strike, and wipe CA OUT!
I wonder what the state requirements are pertaining to just who can hold a state office. Can someone who is not even a citizen hold a state office? Maybe someone should take this to court and let them decide, but then again, with the liberal infested court system in California they would just rule what they think, rather than what the actual law is.
But I have to question just how qualified this person is to advise anyone considering the fact that she came to the US at 14 years of age and is now 33. That’s almost 20 years that she failed to take the necessary steps to become a legal US citizen. That doesn’t sound like she qualified to offer her expertise to anyone.
If she has truly “dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country” it seems that the first thing she would do to help those people is to tell them to come to this country legally so that they really do have a “rightful place in this country”.