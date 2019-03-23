Illegal alien accused of four murders in Nevada said he needed money to buy meth

An undocumented immigrant accused of fatally shooting four people in Nevada during a 10-day period in January told police he robbed and killed them because he needed money to buy meth.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 20, repeatedly called himself an “idiot” as he confessed to the murders, according to grand jury testimony by Detective Stefanie Brady of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The detective told a grand jury earlier this month that Martinez-Guzman was smiling and giggling as he initially denied any wrongdoing during the three-hour interrogation. However, he would break into tears and later say through a Spanish interpreter he had “done something that’s unforgivable.”

“He said he needed the money for the meth and it was the meth,” Brady testified.

The 268-page grand jury transcript, obtained by The Associated Press, was filed late Tuesday in Washoe District Court. Martinez-Guzman was indicted by the grand jury on multiple charges, including four counts of murder.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf on Tuesday.

The defendant is from El Salvador, and federal officials do not know how or when he crossed the border. President Trump has said the case shows the need for a border wall.

Prosecutors say he killed Gerald David, 81, and his 80-year-old wife, Sharon David, a prominent Reno couple who had hired Martinez-Guzman as a landscaper. Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken were killed in their homes in Gardnerville.

District Attorneys Chris Hicks of Washoe County and Mark Jackson of Douglas County have said they will seek the death penalty.

With News Wire Services

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)