Ilhan Omar’s epic twitter fail! Is CNN watching? President Trump scores with Super Bowl ad

Ilhan Omar posts one of the most ridiculous tweets ever. President Trump scores a touchdown with his Super Bowl ad, and Mitt Romney gets “disinvited” to the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference. All that and more on today’s show!

Ilhan Omar gets an F- in history for her tweet on Saturday. One would think that before she bashes President Trump, she might get her facts together first. But then again, facts never seem to be something that those on the left are concerned about.

President Trump released a strong ad during the Super Bowl, and Democrat Michael Bloomberg countered with a highly misleading ad on gun violence among “children.”

Mitt Romney voted with the Democrats during the Senate impeachment trial, and that resulted in a “dis-invitation” from the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below

