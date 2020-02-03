Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Ilhan Omar’s epic twitter fail! Is CNN watching? President Trump scores with Super Bowl ad

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm February 3, 2020
6

Ilhan Omar posts one of the most ridiculous tweets ever. President Trump scores a touchdown with his Super Bowl ad, and Mitt Romney gets “disinvited” to the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference. All that and more on today’s show!

Ilhan Omar gets an F- in history for her tweet on Saturday. One would think that before she bashes President Trump, she might get her facts together first. But then again, facts never seem to be something that those on the left are concerned about.

President Trump released a strong ad during the Super Bowl, and Democrat Michael Bloomberg countered with a highly misleading ad on gun violence among “children.”

Mitt Romney voted with the Democrats during the Senate impeachment trial, and that resulted in a “dis-invitation” from the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.4/10 (5 votes cast)
Ilhan Omar's epic twitter fail! Is CNN watching? President Trump scores with Super Bowl ad, 9.4 out of 10 based on 5 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



6 Comments

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:35 pm February 3, 2020 at 12:35 pm

Rather than ‘disinviting’ Romney from the conference, CPAC should (re)invite him. Then, when he arrives, hold a vote on calling witnesses to impeach/remove him.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.9/5 (14 votes cast)

    Joseph Imhoff
    joe23006
    1:17 pm February 3, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    I like that idea!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.9/5 (7 votes cast)
ltuser
ltuser
1:41 pm February 3, 2020 at 1:41 pm

On the superbowl.. SINCE I didn’t watch it (I won’t watch anything to do with the NFL), i heard from several sources we
had an anti-gun ad, but they nixxed a Pro gun ad.
Had a Pro-LGBTQRS ad, but told someone pushing a pro-traditional family ad “Sorry, but we can’t run your ad, as it would be too divisive”.
Had a Pro abortion ad, but HELD UP WILLFULLY, the paperwork for a PRO-LIFE ad…

If so, it just goes to show HOW DEPRAVED the NFL has become.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (12 votes cast)

BajaRon
BajaRon
1:50 pm February 3, 2020 at 1:50 pm

Ilhan is just ILL!

Trump hit it out of the park with that commercial. Absolutely AWESOME! He is doing a good job of destroying all of the stereotypes the left is trying to hang around his neck like an albatross.

Romney needs to find a place where they appreciate back-stabbing, flip-flopping, squishy politicians. I recommend the Democrat Party. Though he’ll get a lot of competition in those qualities if he ends up there.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

Wes Cordeau
Wes Cordeau
2:00 pm February 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm

We all know that Omar is an Anti-American Dumbass!

Although, if I was in charge, I would ask DJT to delay the SOTU speech for a week or two. We can wait. That way he would be fully exonerated.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (3 votes cast)

lomax
lomax
2:15 pm February 3, 2020 at 2:15 pm

I didn’t watch the Super Bowl. Haven’t watched anything to do with the NFL in years. However, if I had watched it, the team I would have rooted for won. For me personally, the NFL officially died when they started getting political and supporting trash like what’s his name that started all this kneeling for the national anthem, I don’t even spend the effort to remember his name. You would think that people that run these organizations like the nfl would figure out that it is to their big disadvantage to get into politics. They will always lose regardless of which side they take. That is just common sense. They are total idiots when they start getting involved in politics, and they are total complete idiots.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat