Home » News

Ilhan Omar support group of Somali Americans surprised Muslims held accountable for 9/11

GOPUSA StaffGuardian Web Posted On 7:40 am April 22, 2019
11

As she stood in a crowd of protesters, helping hold a long “Stand with Ilhan” sign outside the trucking company in Burnsville where Donald Trump was about to speak, Habon Abdulle could not help but be swept up in the contradictory emotions of the moment.

As a hijab-wearing Muslim woman who speaks with a slight Somali accent, and as executive director of Women Organizing Women (Wow) Network, a not-for-profit group dedicated to training and supporting East African immigrants who run for office, Abdulle had more than a passing familiarity with the some of the views reflected in signs and chants among a crowd of Trump supporters lined up across the street.

There was the idea that Muslims were as a whole responsible for 9/11, and that the congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her supporters were affiliated with terrorist groups. There was another oldie-but-goodie: that the city of Minneapolis, like many urban centers dealing with an affordable housing shortage driven by an influx of new residents, is filled with crime-ridden “no go” zones governed by sharia law, where police supposedly fear to tread.

We thought we passed the collective blaming, the ‘punish the whole for the actions of a few’

Habon Abdulle

Abdulle was still a little surprised to see such arguments expressed so brazenly, out in the open, just as she had been a few days earlier when Trump retweeted avideo meant to show Omar did not respect the tragedy of 9/11.

“There are conversations in my community,” Abdulle told the Guardian. “We thought we passed the collective blaming, the ‘punish the whole for the actions of a few’. Those were things that we experienced right after the 9/11 attack. And many of us actually thought we were done with that. But lately, it actually feels that it’s back. It’s really weird, like: what’s going on?”

On the pro-Ilhan side of the protests, two Muslim women, @nausheena and Asma Mohammed of @RISEsisterhood led many of the chants.

Here, @HabonDaud explains why she thought it was important that Muslim women stand in the front. pic.twitter.com/83keO83kFU — Jared Goyette (@JaredGoyette) April 20, 2019

She also saw reasons for optimism. A young Muslim woman walked in front of the pro-Omar group, wearing a black hijab and a keffiyeh scarf, holding a bullhorn and leading a chant. Abdulle watched as the crowd responded, many white and older Minnesotans included. That, she thought, was something she could work with.

“If we don’t stand up for ourselves,” she asked, “who will? We have to stand up for ourselves and they felt someone who looks like them was attacked. And we were all of us out there saying, ‘No.’ We are not going to accept. We have rights. It isn’t fair that someone always has to other us. So, we went there because that was the right place to be that day.”

In the same moment, from the other side of the street, a tall man with a gray scraggly beard could be overheard cracking a joke.

“Hey, is that Omar? They all look the same to me.”

He might have been on to something, but not in the way he intended. The young Muslim women in the crowd did see themselves in Omar. That was why they were out in force.

I came here to support my sister Ilhan. She’s been under attack and she’s been facing death threats

Ama Mohammed

“I came here to support my sister Ilhan,” the keffiyeh-wearing woman, Asma Mohammed, 26, told the Guardian. “She’s been under attack and she’s been facing death threats consistently, but even more so after Trump tweeted things about her that make her seem like she was sympathizing with terrorists.”

Mohammed said Omar was more than just a political figure: “She is my sister, as Minnesotans; she is my sister as another woman of faith; as another woman who wears a hijab and faces that kind of hate on the daily.”

Such a mix of outrage, disappointment and incredulousness, along with a growing sense of empowerment, was common among activists the Guardian spoke to in Minneapolis in the week after Trump’s tweet.

Omar’s office was quieter than usual, declining media requests and not issuing statements, leaving Trump to deal with the fallout from the Mueller report without his favorite new foil to spar with.

But if there is one thing Trump has been consistent about in his political career, it has been the targeting of migrants and Muslims in moves meant to appeal to his base. Many observers believe he will redouble such efforts as 2020 draws near.

She’s anti-American. She’s anti-Jews …Everyone knew the Muslims took down those buildings in New York

Melody Black

Omar and Trump have become intrinsically linked, and not just on Trump’s terms. Omar was elected to the House of Representatives in November as part of an anti-Trump blue wave that included Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Before that, she made national news when she became the first Somali American in statewide office, on the night Trump was elected president. Her victory party at a Marriott in downtown Minneapolis was a rollercoaster, tears and dancing underscored by a sense of girding for a fight.

“It’s going to be very tough,” Omar said then. “We have to figure out how to organize the community to prepare for what’s to come. We have to amplify our voices of love against the rhetoric of hate.”

That fight has now come, though in a more direct way than many supporters thought possible. As Trump uses Omar to galvanize his base, he will inevitably rally hers. Last Monday’s rival protests outside Trump’s Tax Day event signalled such battles to come.

In this clip, @nausheena and Asma Mohammed of @RISEsisterhood explain why they came to the #standwithilhan protest in Burnsville on Monday. pic.twitter.com/XQFVu8sxkz — Jared Goyette (@JaredGoyette) April 20, 2019

“Omar really needs to go,” said Melody Black, a Trump supporter from Red Wing, Minnesota, as a man behind her held a “Making America Great Again” sign.

“She’s anti-American. She’s anti-Jews. She’s anti-Minnesotan. And everyone knew that the Muslims took down those buildings in New York. All of us watched it. And now they’re saying that we’re racist because we say it. But it’s the truth.

“Omar came from Somalia and her father taught her exactly how to do what she’s doing – including getting into government. They’re trying to take over our government, the Muslims are.”

Omar has indeed inspired other Muslim women to enter politics.

“Many women within the Somali community who never thought to run for office changed their mind,” Abdulle said. The Minnesota state house now has its second female Somali American legislator, Hodan Hassan.

Across the street from Black, Nausheena Hussain, a 42-year-old in a dark purple headscarf who directs a female-led Muslim not-for-profit organization, took her turn leading a round of chants. She said Trump’s attacks on Omar had encouraged others.

“What I’m hearing, specially my community, is that she cannot be alone,” Hussain said. “They are asking everybody to run for office that has those same progressive values, so she is not bearing the brunt of the responsibility by herself.

“And so I feel like 2020, you are going to see more people of color running for office, more Muslims or Muslim women, because not only do we not want her to be the only one there, but we have seen that she’s able to fight and still get things done. More people need to back her up and to be part of that.”

Abdulle welcomed such words.

“That’s how we are going to end the polarization,” she said. “That’s how we’re going to end the hatred. That’s how we’re going to end the narrative that we are not American.

“I’m going to repeat the whole day long: we are American.”

Copyright © 2019 theguardian.com. All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 2.8/10 (5 votes cast)
Ilhan Omar support group of Somali Americans surprised Muslims held accountable for 9/11, 2.8 out of 10 based on 5 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



11 Comments

baitfish
baitfish
8:09 am April 22, 2019 at 8:09 am

They thought they had all of us fooled? They believe their own lies? They think that America is going to lay down and allow muslims to take over our government? They forget that half the country supports Trump, and we are the ones with the guns.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

    Tundra5
    Tundra5
    9:08 am April 22, 2019 at 9:08 am

    Yes…But, unfortunately, we really cannot start picking off people with our guns. The full weight of our ‘elected’ government would come down us. they control the military. So short of a million man militia…were screwed.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 1.0/5 (4 votes cast)
FrankC
FrankC
8:27 am April 22, 2019 at 8:27 am

Weren’t all of the people involved in the 9/11 attacks on America MUSLIMS?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:48 am April 22, 2019 at 8:48 am

these mudslimes and there supporters should be deported a.s.a.p.

the sooner the better.

they will kill and destroy the western way of life.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

ike036
ike036
8:48 am April 22, 2019 at 8:48 am

We will NEVER forget!! NEVER, NEVER, NEVER!!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.9/5 (7 votes cast)

Wayne Langman
Wayne Langman
8:55 am April 22, 2019 at 8:55 am

Blaming the whole for the crimes of a few, is exactly how the left operates. Blame all gun owners for the crimes of a few, blame all whites for the crimes of a few, blame all police, conservatives, military, men and so on for the crimes of a few.
A taste of their own medicine is good for them.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

Marmie
Marmie
9:04 am April 22, 2019 at 9:04 am

Ilhan, please tell us, what was their motive for taking down the Twin Towers and destruction of the building in Washington, DC, and wherever the fourth plane’s target was to have been. Truly, can you give us a motive. That is the question. 9/11 was Not an accident. It was pre-planned murder, a pre-planned attack where these men actually took flights to plan the angle to steer those planes into the buildings. We have pre-meditated murder of thousands of people and the destruction of families and even the lives of those who escaped it witnessed from a distance. Yes, they were Muslim, and Yes, they will always be blamed because this is fact not a made up story. Please, tell us the motive for murdering Ssooo many innocent people, some who lived not far from me. We see this NY skyline on a daily basis. It will be decades and generations before the pain begins to ease. I don’t understand how you can be Ssooo very heartless. Muslims committed this crime and you are defending them. What is your motive-???

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

The_Messiah
The_Messiah
9:12 am April 22, 2019 at 9:12 am

well after all, they were only some people and they did something so how can anybody be held responsible? Muslims obviously do not have the ability to know who did what nor what was done. Sounds like they have the mentality of an infant.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

The_Messiah
The_Messiah
9:15 am April 22, 2019 at 9:15 am

Maybe if Islam actually was trying to remove all the militant people within Islam and their mosques people would think differently. However, Islam is no less militant and hateful now than it was then. Just look at Omar and her little muslim friend in congress who are some of the worst vitriolic and hateful people to hold office.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

IMHO
IMHO
9:21 am April 22, 2019 at 9:21 am

“Abdulle was still a little surprised to see such arguments expressed so brazenly, out in the open, just as she had been a few days earlier when Trump retweeted avideo meant to show Omar did not respect the tragedy of 9/11.” Translation: she’s “shocked” that we Americans haven’t yet been completely brainwashed.
This article reads like a pro Islam puff piece, by the way.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Gunflint Roseberg
Gunflint Roseberg
9:35 am April 22, 2019 at 9:35 am

Minnesota used to have a motto..”Minnesota Nice”. I understand the motto has changed to “Minnesota Stupid”. Any one who would vote a radical ISIS member into their government is STUPID period. It’s well documented Mn is the number ONE producer of ISIS recruit’s in the Nation. And now they even have a Muslim Attorney General keith ellison(lower case on purpose). I see today they are furiously working to dis-arm it’s Citizens.. Minnesota opened the door for ISIS, & America will be doomed because of it.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply