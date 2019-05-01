Home » News

Ilhan Omar stages event to tell Trump his ‘vile attacks, demented views are not welcome here’

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn speaks at a "black women in defense of Ilhan Omar " event on April 30, 2019 on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. , April 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo by Olivier Douliery/ABACAPRESS.COM

Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday referred to congressional Republicans as “these goons” in a speech at an event organized by the Women’s March.

The outspoken Minnesota Democrat addressed a small crowd near the Reflecting Pool at the U.S. Capitol at a noon event called “Black Women in Defense of Ilhan Omar.”

She was flanked by other speakers that included Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, as well as activist Angela Davis.

Ms. Omar spoke about growing up in a Somalia in the aftermath of colonial rule and knowing from the earliest age that, in her own words, “no human being was ever, ever going to tell you you were less than them.” She pivoted to describe a similar antagonism she has witnessed in Washington.

“The things that upset the occupant of the White House, these goons in the Republican Party, many of our colleagues of the Democratic Party is they cannot stand that a refugee, a black woman, an immigrant, a Muslim shows up in Congress thinking she’s equal to them,” Ms. Omar said.

The Women’s March organized the event to show solidarity with Ms. Omar, citing President Trump’s sharing of a 9/11 video that associated her comments at a recent speech about the American Muslim community and the terrorist attack.

