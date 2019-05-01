Ilhan Omar stages event to tell Trump his ‘vile attacks, demented views are not welcome here’

Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday referred to congressional Republicans as “these goons” in a speech at an event organized by the Women’s March.

The outspoken Minnesota Democrat addressed a small crowd near the Reflecting Pool at the U.S. Capitol at a noon event called “Black Women in Defense of Ilhan Omar.”

“We’re here to defend the right of Black people to speak about what happens in this country, and we are here to stand with Ilhan Omar and other progressive women. We want the GOP and 45 to back off and we want the Democrats to step up.”- @BarbaraRansby on why we#StandWithIlhan pic.twitter.com/jDtoRbf7dW — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) April 30, 2019

She was flanked by other speakers that included Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, as well as activist Angela Davis.

"I am extremely proud that finally we've elected someone to Congress who speaks out … on behalf of all people who are oppressed," says Angela Davis of Congressmember Ilhan Omar. She adds, "I'm also quite afraid for her. We know she has received many death threats." pic.twitter.com/flJsDeUVug — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) April 30, 2019

Ms. Omar spoke about growing up in a Somalia in the aftermath of colonial rule and knowing from the earliest age that, in her own words, “no human being was ever, ever going to tell you you were less than them.” She pivoted to describe a similar antagonism she has witnessed in Washington.

“The things that upset the occupant of the White House, these goons in the Republican Party, many of our colleagues of the Democratic Party is they cannot stand that a refugee, a black woman, an immigrant, a Muslim shows up in Congress thinking she’s equal to them,” Ms. Omar said.

The Women’s March organized the event to show solidarity with Ms. Omar, citing President Trump’s sharing of a 9/11 video that associated her comments at a recent speech about the American Muslim community and the terrorist attack.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating