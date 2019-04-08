Home » News

Ilhan Omar prays for Donald Trump: ‘My Lord, forgive my people for they do not know’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:40 am April 8, 2019
12

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rep. Ilhan Omar prayed for President Trump and people who attack her on Sunday, almost reciting Jesus’ last words on the cross about His persecutors.

In a quote-tweet Sunday, Ms. Omar alluded to one of Mr. Trump’s attacks on her as an anti-Semite and how it coincided with charges against a man for making death threats against her over her being a Muslim.

“My Lord, forgive my people for they do not know,” Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, wrote in a bilingual tweet, after repeating the same quote in Arabic.

The language Ms. Omar used is very close to the Jesus’ last words in the Gospel of Luke, more conventionally translated into English as “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.”

Ms. Omar may also have been citing the Hadith, a collection of traditions and sayings about Muhammad that Muslims also revere. There, the words are attributed to an unnamed prophet, who may or may not be Jesus.

12 Comments

Marcia Walden
Marcia Walden
8:41 am April 8, 2019 at 8:41 am

“Her” people are Muslims, not the majority of Americans. Since she is praying to her moon God, Allah, it is a moot point as Allah is a false God. The only true God is the father of Jesus Christ, who died to save all humanity from their sins.

    Oscar Pearson
    Oscar Pearson
    9:38 am April 8, 2019 at 9:38 am

    AMEN!

    brendajane
    brendajane
    9:43 am April 8, 2019 at 9:43 am

    AMEN…

HotTea
HotTea
8:53 am April 8, 2019 at 8:53 am

Muslims because of their anti-American religion of Islam are totally unfit to serve in any elective or appointive office; period.

    Oscar Pearson
    Oscar Pearson
    9:39 am April 8, 2019 at 9:39 am

    This shows just how weak our Congress has become. She along with all Muslims should never be allowed to serve as they lie under oath. They have no clue what it means to be an American and certainly do not support or defend our country.

William White
William White
9:03 am April 8, 2019 at 9:03 am

We MUST get Muslims out of our Congress. They are not fit to serve our country and are planning the destruction of the United States of America at this moment.

Oscar Pearson
Oscar Pearson
9:37 am April 8, 2019 at 9:37 am

She is praying to a man that is dead (Muhammed) not to Jesus who is alive and well and sits at the right hand of God Almighty.
Basically, her pray was dead before it left her mouth.

    brendajane
    brendajane
    9:41 am April 8, 2019 at 9:41 am

    AMEN…

brendajane
brendajane
9:40 am April 8, 2019 at 9:40 am

I pray her prayer won’t touch us, it is a prayer of defeat for America and I will Not Accept it….Holy Father in Heaven protect us from these Heathens who are trying to separate us from Your Holy Grace, In Jesus Mighty Name we pray, Amen

Missemma
Missemma
9:44 am April 8, 2019 at 9:44 am

They were banned in 1952.
Why are they even here?
They must be removed from our government & from our AMERICA.
They are here to breed prolifically ,become citizens & vote. When they out number Real Americans, they have achieved their goal of destruction of the greatest Nation on Earth.
We cannot allow that to happen, & WE WON’T
TRUMP MAGA 2020

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
9:47 am April 8, 2019 at 9:47 am

I do not see how the quote from above related to her praying for Trump. It seems more she is praying for her voters and perhaps her religions members, in both cases her prayer is wholly adequate – democrats do not know their butts from holes in the ground and muslims promote a 7th century lifestyle for everyone. I have ridden camels and they are quite pleasant but I prefer my truck and electricity, and air travel, etc.

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
9:48 am April 8, 2019 at 9:48 am

She is a Muslim. Her prayer had nothing to do with Jesus, and everything to do with
Muhammad.

