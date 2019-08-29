Ilhan Omar: Just think, sharia stones to death for adultery

Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar’s made quite a splash around the scandals-in-politics circuit with her anti-Semitic comments, anti-Semitic innuendos and past blatant anti-Semitic tweets and social media messages.

So splashy, in fact, a whole host of Republicans in Alabama just passed a resolution to have her removed from Congress.

“Rep. Omar has engaged in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism,” the resolution passed a few days ago in Alabama read. “Omar has a disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel.”

And then there was that whole whispered thing about her alleged marriage to her brother — “Did Ilhan mar marry her brother?” Politifact wrote in July, a few months after Snopes covered the same, “Did U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar Marry Her Brother?”

Now there’s a new topic to talk up, courtesy The New York Post: adultery allegations.

“A Washington, DC, mom says her political-consultant husband left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to a bombshell divorce filing,” the newspaper reported. “Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett says her cheating spouse, Tim Mynett, told her in April that he was having an affair with the Somali-born U.S. representative.”

Tim Mynett’s worked for Omar in the past, as well as for Keith Ellison, the former congressman from Minnesota.

The Mynetts separated in April.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court documents state, The Post reported.

Omar, meanwhile, separated from her husband recently, as well.

And the money trail shows Tim and Omar have a tight professional bond, at least. Omar, according to The Post, paid Wynett roughly $230,000 of campaign funds for consulting, communications and travel.

Omar hasn’t publicly commented on the matter.

But wouldn’t adultery — defined as sexual relations with a married individuals — seem at odds with Omar’s Muslim religion?

Doesn’t seem in line with Islam, that’s for sure.

According to sharia, Islam’s strict rules for living, the penalty for adultery is death by stoning — or, at the least, a public lashing. Or, both. Not saying Omar’s guilty of anything. Just sayin’. Something to think about, is all.

But Omar’s been blessed.

Omar’s in America, where the Constitution guides and sharia’s not allowed and the only punishment for adultery is usually the loss of family that’s already been dumped, anyway.

Wonder if Omar’s counting her very American blessings right now?

If not, she should be. At the very least, she should be for being able to call home a country that presumes innocence, not guilt, and that sets women as equal, in the eyes of both society and law, to men.

Nothing says “thank God I’m in America” like being ThisClose to sharia — and dodging.

