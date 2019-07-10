Ilhan Omar hypes story to stoke racial tensions; Please stop licking my Blue Bell ice cream!

Rep. Ilhan Omar is taking heat for embellishing a story just to make the criminal justice system look bad in front of a group of high school students. Now, it seems we have an epidemic of people licking other people’s ice cream (seriously???), and can any of the Democrats running for president actually beat Donald Trump?

During a speech to high school students, Omar told a story of a “sweet, old African American lady” who was badly mistreated by law enforcement and the criminal justice system. The incident apparently “shook her to her core.” There’s just one problem. Her story wasn’t quite accurate.

Also, what is going on with this string of ice cream lickers? Are people going completely crazy? Plus, with the latest jobs report, the Democrats are even more worried about how they can beat President Trump. Check out today’s show for all the details.

