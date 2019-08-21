Ilhan Omar falls into CLASSIC leftwing trap! Fox News fires back at President Trump

Ilhan Omar fell into a classic leftwing trap when she failed to stand up for one of her core interest groups. Fox News fired back at President Trump for his criticism of the network’s coverage, and Joe Biden received a “kind of” endorsement from his wife while on the campaign trail.

This week, the Palestinian Authority banned gay and lesbian activities in the West Bank. Did Ilhan Omar stand up for gay rights? Nope. She used the occasion to once again blast Israel. Do people on the left stand for any of their own principles?

Fox News shot back at President Trump for his criticism on their polling methods. The network invited the president to come on the show any time to talk about his issues and his problems with Fox.

Joe Biden’s wife gave a very strange “endorsement” of her husband on the campaign trail, and it has people shaking their heads. Check out today’s show for all the details.

