Home » News

Ilhan Omar complains about how she was treated after 9/11

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am September 16, 2019
17

Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to the criticisms aimed at her during last week’s 9/11 memorial service in New York, saying her intention was to draw attention to civil rights issues for Muslims.

“9/11 was an attack on all Americans,” the Minnesota Democrat said on “Face the Nation.” “I certainly could not understand the weight of the pain that the victims of the families of 9/11 must feel.”

However, Ms. Omar, one of two first Muslim congresswomen in Congress, said Americans have to keep in mind that part of the aftermath was some people “had their civil rights stripped from them.”

“What I was speaking to was, as a Muslim, not only was I suffering as an American who was attacked on that day. But the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were treating me as suspect,” she said.

Earlier this year the freshman congresswoman came under fire for making comments appearing to be dismissive of the Sept. 11 attacks, which left nearly 3,000 dead.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose our civil liberties,” Ms. Omar said at a Council on American-Islamic Relations event.

At the 9/11 memorial event, Nicholas Haros Jr. wore a black T-shirt with those words printed and called out the congresswoman.

“On that day, 19 Islamic terrorist members of al Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?” he said.

“We are here today, congresswoman, to tell you and the squad just who did what to whom. Show respect in honoring them, please. American patriotism and your position demand it. For God and country, amen,” he continued.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)
Ilhan Omar complains about how she was treated after 9/11, 5.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


17 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:12 pm September 16, 2019 at 12:12 pm

“But the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were treating me as suspect,” she said.”

Why? Did “some people say something?” Did someone look at you closely? “Oh! The humanity!”

It’s perfectly natural, sensible and necessary to look around you and ask questions after an attack from “within” if you don’t know the identities of the perps.
Now we do know and as it turns out in this case Omar, you are a member of the same club.
“If you see something, SAY something?” I see a treacherous, treasonous, outsider in our government. Not because of 9-11 but everything you have done and said against the United States since you came here….ILLEGALLY…shielded by an incestuous marriage!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

    Richard Brandt
    Richard Brandt
    3:15 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    I’m going to go out on a limb and say that you don’t like her. Huh. Can’t imagine why…

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
bs sb
bs sb
12:53 pm September 16, 2019 at 12:53 pm

How she felt 18 years ago??? Ask her how abused, assaulted, furious and under attack SHE’S made us feel NOW!!!

Send her back!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Denno
Denno
1:10 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:10 pm

Investigate her and her family’s fraudulent entry into the country and deport them if they’re here illegally. Enough of this bullshlt.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
1:17 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:17 pm

Omar is a disgusting bigot racist individual that is always blaming somebody else for everything. Nothing is ever her fault. She has the Oh poor me syndrome. She is disgusting every time she opens her mouth.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

overlord
overlord
1:31 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:31 pm

Cair was founded back in the 1990s. She doesn’t even know her own organizations, or maybe it was an intentional lie.

If she doesn’t like it, by all means leave the country. I wouldn’t want her to feel uncomfortable.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
    disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
    1:40 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    Would you help her pack too? I would!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
      fredk
      fredk
      2:45 pm September 16, 2019 at 2:45 pm

      I would also chip in for the one way ticket, and make sure her passport was revoked.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
ArchieBennett
ArchieBennett
1:37 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:37 pm

If it looked like a terrorist on 9/12/01 – it Needed to be treated like one! No shame or apology in it. Just like if it appears to be anti American today it deserves to be treated like it.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
1:38 pm September 16, 2019 at 1:38 pm

Awwwww, did somebody do something, moron?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

dennisastley
dennisastley
2:00 pm September 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm

It is difficult to see her as an American when she dresses like a Somali and talks as a Muslim. She does little to portray herself as American.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Foxyjosh1
Foxyjosh1
3:04 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:04 pm

That’s nothing compared to the way Americans were treated DURING 9/11. They were murdered by jihadi towel heads and had two buildings destroyed and an additional one damaged.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Bookdoc
Bookdoc
3:23 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:23 pm

She’s a muslim so therefore can NEVER be a loyal American as her loyalty will always be with the pedophile goatherders fake “religion”. It is not a religion-it is a doctrine of theocratic conquest and an abomination to the world. You can never trust a muslim-ever!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

AzRep
AzRep
3:25 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:25 pm

And what was her family and their friends doing in Mogadishu in 1993? Were they involved? Were they “some of the people who did something” there? Or maybe in 2009? Did she have family ties to the pirates attacking civilian ships? I wonder.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

AZPatriot
AZPatriot
3:35 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:35 pm

That is nothing, nothing at all compared to how the 3,000+ people who lost their lives in the attack were treated! I pitty her not at all.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

oldshooter
oldshooter
3:36 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:36 pm

No big deal. Maybe she should blame SOME people who did SOMETHING, for her troubles.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

genemz
genemz
3:41 pm September 16, 2019 at 3:41 pm

If Jesus were walking the earth today… And, was looking for someone to cast a demon out of? Her name would be in the Bible today.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply