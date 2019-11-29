Home » News

Ilhan Omar challenger permanently suspended from Twitter after tweet about treason and hanging

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:45 am November 29, 2019
2

File Photo - (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Danielle Stella, a Republican seeking to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, was suspended from Twitter after her account posted Tuesday about lynching the congresswoman.

Ms. Stella’s campaign account on Twitter, @2020MNCongress, was punted from the platform after posting at least twice about hanging Ms. Omar, a progressive freshman frequently the target of right-wing attacks.

Each tweet involved an accusation recently amplified by Ms. Omar’s opponents that alleges she shared sensitive information with the Iranian government — a claim the congresswoman has since rejected as “outlandishly absurd.”

“If it is proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,” Ms. Stella’s campaign account said in the first tweet.

Ms. Stella’s campaign account subsequently tweeted the link to an article that aggregated her remark, accompanied by a crude depiction of a stick figure hanging from gallows.

The account has since been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s rules, a Twitter spokesperson told The Washington Times on Wednesday.

“My suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists,” Ms. Stella told The Times when reached for comment.

Reacting on Twitter late Tuesday to the accusation spread by Ms. Stella and others, Ms. Omar said it was among the “misinformation and conspiracy theories” that have been regular for the congresswoman since taking office.

“The stories keep getting outlandishly absurd, and this latest one is no exception!” Ms. Omar tweeted. “People often ask me why I don’t fight back against them often. It’s a valid question, one my team, family and I struggle with. There is just too much, they are too ridiculous and it feel degrading to respond to such stupidity.”

“Also, who has time fact checking this insanity,” Ms. Omar tweeted.

At least five candidates, including Ms. Stella, are currently seeking the Republican nomination to run in 2020 against Ms. Omar. The state’s GOP primary election is set for Aug. 11.

2 Comments

capricorn1
8:55 am November 29, 2019 at 8:55 am

she is a traitor and she has friends who traitors and free speech is dead on social media
for conservitives.

chrose
9:48 am November 29, 2019 at 9:48 am

Why are muslims even allowed in our country when we know their game plan is to kill us and take our country into their caliphate. These particular two muslims unfortunately in our swamp congress need to be removed along with AOC for the crimes committed and in prison for a very long time or better yet send the little one back to Somalia that she loves, and the foul mouthed one stripped of passport and ship her off to Palestine that she loves so much. As to AOC she needs also to be removed with both of the muslims to prison for their crimes and the sooner the better. The swamp congress is soon to be closed down as our SERVANTS (yes, our Founders named them that) should be kicked to the curb with no benefits and many off to the gallows for having committed treason and/or sedition and ALL their assets here and abroad confiscated. Remember, we, the people, are the government and power and we are not little nothings watching our tax money being wasted and our employees thinking they own us and can do whatever in the Hell they want. WRONG!

Leave a Reply



