Ilhan Omar calls Jewish White House adviser, Stephen Miller, a ‘white nationalist’

In Omar’s tweet, she attached a link to a Splinter News story, which cites CNN, claiming that Miller had pushed Trump to back out of the administration’s nomination for Ronald Vitiello.

Rep. Ilhan Omar called right-wing White House adviser Stephen Miller a white nationalist on Monday night.

“Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage,” Omar tweeted.

Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage. https://t.co/7NyMDgojd7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 8, 2019

I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a “white nationalist” because she apparently has no shame. https://t.co/y96IG8E7Y6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 8, 2019

During my time in Congress before @IlhanOmar got here, I didn't once witness another Member target Jewish people like this with the name calling & other personal attacks. In 2019 though, for @IlhanOmar, this is just called Monday. https://t.co/sgvsEvsj56 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 9, 2019

Some were quick to call out Omar’s tweet because Miller is Jewish. A reported friend of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Arthur Schwartz, called Omar’s attack, “on brand for notorious Jew-hating.”

Very on brand for notorious Jew-hating bigot @IlhanMN to be smearing and attacking a Jewish man like Stephen Miller. https://t.co/v6h1vs5rZX — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 8, 2019

In Omar’s tweet, she attached a link to a Splinter News story, which cites CNN, claiming that Miller had pushed Trump to back out of the administration’s nomination for Ronald Vitiello as head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On Friday, Trump said he withdrew Vitiello’s nomination because he wanted to go in a “tougher direction.”

“We’re going in a little different direction,” Trump said Friday according to The Hill. “Ron’s a good man, but we’re going in a tougher direction.”

Miller reportedly went to Trump, urging him not to appoint Vitiello, because Vitiello did not support closing the border with Mexico.

News — Stephen Miller directly lobbied President Trump to withdraw Ron Vitiello’s nomination to lead ICE, multiple sources say. Miller went to Trump and said Vitiello was not fully in favor of closing the southern border.

— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 5, 2019

(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2019 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)