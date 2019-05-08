Ilhan Omar calls herself Trump’s ‘biggest nemesis’ and his ‘nightmare’

Rep. Ilhan Omar called herself President Trump’s “biggest nemesis” in a tweet Monday, suggesting that his criticism of her is based on the fact that she’s a Muslim immigrant.

“This is a president who has come to power vilifying and demonizing immigrants and refugees,” Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, tweeted. “He proudly said we should halt Muslims from entering our country.

“It’s not a surprise that he finds his biggest nemesis in me,” she added.

Ms. Omar’s tweet linked to a new profile by HuffPost, which quoted her as calling herself a “nightmare” for the Republican president.

“This is a president who has come to power because he was very much willing to vilify and demonize immigrants and refugees,” she told the publication. “He so proudly said we should halt Muslims from entering our country. He clearly has a disdain for black women who see themselves as equal to him. And so, for many people, it’s not a surprise that he finds his biggest nemesis in me.

“Clearly, I am a nightmare ― because he can’t stop really thinking about ways that he can continue to use my identity to marginalize our communities,” she said.

Mr. Trump’s recent criticism of Ms. Omar came last month when he boosted a video on Twitter condemning her for supposedly dismissive remarks she made about the Sept. 11 attacks at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) event.

Mr. Trump defended the video after Ms. Omar complained about being the target of death threats.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)