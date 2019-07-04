Ilhan Omar calls for elimination of Customs and Border Protection, other ‘rogue agencies’

Rep. Ilhan Omar said the U.S. government should consider abolishing the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as one of the rogue border-control agencies dedicated to human-rights abuses and racism.

The Minnesota Democrat, who already had called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Wednesday on the BET digital series “Black Coffee” that CBP is one of the “rogue agencies that have no accountability no transparency in how they conduct their business.”

Rep. Omar said Congress should considering eliminating border patrol agencies this AM. She claimed "rogue agencies" have been terrorizing immigrants trying to cross the border. https://t.co/8yyEOgFACA pic.twitter.com/mM456iEiMB — Charlie Hoffmann (@choffmann10) July 3, 2019

“We know that they have spoken in the most vile ways about immigrants. We know that they have certain views about what brown and black people deserve,” Ms. Omar told her receptive hosts, likely referring to a now-notorious secret Facebook group.

“And so we should be having a conversation about eliminating their existence,” she said, and “reforming the agencies that deal with our most vulnerable, our children and women.”

Ms. Omar, who fled her native Somalia as a refugee when a girl, called border-protection agencies “inhumane” and terrorists.

“We are continuing to allow for them to terrorize people who are running away from the most horrific circumstances,” she said. “That can’t sit well with the American values that we have.”

She earlier had called the facilities along the border “concentration camps,” saying the phrase shouldn’t be controversial because they are camps where people are concentrated.

