Ilhan Omar blasts Trump for ‘creating monsters’ who ‘terrorize’ both Jews and Muslims

GOPUSA StaffJerusalem Post Posted On 7:40 am May 4, 2019
She supports BDS, but Ilhan Omar also attacked antisemitism which she says Donald Trump supporters create. Some call her sentiments disingenuous in light of past statements deemed antisemitic.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar blasted US President Donald Trump and his supporters at a rally organized by Black Lives Matter on Tuesday in Washington.

“At this moment, the occupant of the White House… and his allies are doing everything that they can to distance themselves and misinform the public from the monsters that they created that are terrorizing the Jewish community and the Muslim community,” the freshman Democrat from Minnesota stated.

“Because when we are talking about antisemitism we must also talk about Islamophobia. It is two sides to the same coin of bigotry,” she said.

Born in Somalia, Omar is a Muslim American whose past comments have been accused of being antisemitic and anti-Israel. Her recent comments, that “some people did something” regarding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were deemed insensitive by many, including Trump.

US Special Envoy Jason D. Greenblatt defended Trump days after a white supremacist attack in San Diego, insisting that the president “is not responsible for the hateful views or actions of every person that may claim to support him.”

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Greenblatt said “in discussing the persecution of the Jewish people shortly after the heinous attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, President Trump said, ‘We must stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters to defeat antisemitism and vanquish the forces of hate… Those seeking their destruction, we will seek their destruction.'”

But Omar and her supporters condemned Trump asserting “your vile attacks, your demented views are not welcome here… Jjust this week, when we’ve had the attack in California on a synagogue, it is the same person who is accused of attempting to bomb a mosque. So I can’t ever speak of Islamophobia and fight for Muslims if I am not willing to fight against antisemitism. We collectively need to make sure that we are dismantling all systems of oppression,” she said.

However many are calling Omar’s statements disingenuous considering her past rhetoric and open support for BDS.

“Ilhan Omar is a clever antisemite,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center last week in a Jerusalem Post interview. “When an elected member of the US Congress retweets such a thing, that takes things to the next level,” he said regarding Omar’s post that Jesus was a Palestinian.

Also attending Tuesday’s rally was Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) whose parents are Palestinian Arabs and who also holds anti-Israel public statements. Angela Davis, a veteran counterculture activist with the Communist Party and Black Panther Party in the 1960s attended at well.

Catherine Coppola
Catherine Coppola
8:46 am May 4, 2019 at 8:46 am

FIRST, we need to get of you, omar!

UMCane9536
UMCane9536
8:55 am May 4, 2019 at 8:55 am

Ilhan Omar came to this country as a refugee from Somalia, and now this ungrateful piece of excrement has turned against the country which gave refuge, and allowed her to develop and even be elected to office. Before she opens her mouth to attack our nation she should think what her life would be like in her own country!!

Steven L. Cady
Steven L. Cady
8:56 am May 4, 2019 at 8:56 am

Islam is a plague on Humanity. It’s coming to your neighborhood, if not their already. They want to change America to be reborn in their image. The liberal left is with them. We must stop them or perish.

America weeps
America weeps
9:04 am May 4, 2019 at 9:04 am

The Chinese know the threat is real. They are rounding them up (over one million so far) and putting them in “re-education”camps as we speak and while you may or may not agree with their methods at least they seem to value their sovereignty. We just elect them to congress instead.

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
9:07 am May 4, 2019 at 9:07 am

Do you think a Conservative, White, Christian in Congress could’ve trash talked obama this long without being held accountable — NOT!! (N)asty chip omar has no fear as she knows the hemorrhaging liberal left wing will have her back!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:10 am May 4, 2019 at 9:10 am

Omar, you truly are a disgusting little individual. It is apparent that you don’t like Jews and you don’t like America. And like many people like you, it is always someone else that is at fault. Hopefully you will not be re-elected. Every time you say something you prove what a arogant stupid bigot you truly are. In you case you just cannot hide disgusting. If you dislike America so much, go back to Somalia.

Raid Mohammad
Raid Mohammad
9:19 am May 4, 2019 at 9:19 am

Schezophrenia and other MH problems afflict higher percentage of Women who were the victims of vaginal mutilation, aka, FGM, than women with intact virgina. Most women who are the victims of this savage and discriminatory practice of vaginal mutilation can’t feel intimacy nor they can climax. More important, they suffer great pain during intercourse and many complications during childbirth. Ethically, having an intercourse with a victim of vaginal mutilation should be constituted as statutory rape. For more than two years I have been prodding Ilhan Omar to open her big mouth to address this hot potato at least within her Somali communities, in which this savage and discriminatory practice is very rampant, but all my attempts fell on her deaf ears and she is mute when it comes to real issues. Few months ago, Ilhan Omar blocked me from being able to communicate with her.

    jbscpo
    jbscpo
    10:19 am May 4, 2019 at 10:19 am

    No matter what her personal feelings are on FGM she will NEVER publicly oppose it! If she does she will lose her support base and, most probably, will PAINFULLY die!

Pete Faz
Pete Faz
9:30 am May 4, 2019 at 9:30 am

Time to remove the pirate queen from my country

vonstro
vonstro
9:40 am May 4, 2019 at 9:40 am

Ah, I see. I’ve always though that turning an ignorant amoral dummy into a killing machine should be blamed on the poor choices of this soulless nitwit with the aid of an evil minded coward called the kill-master. If becoming a homicide bomber is such a religious and noble act, a mission that dear old allah finds near and dear to his heart, why is it that the “kill-master” wouldn’t be caught dead wearing a vest-full of explosives? It must have to do with his cowardice, and his ability to manipulate stupid people! I guess Omar hadn’t realized that her pals have been enjoying this method of killing innocent people for centuries. What does any of this have to do with President Trump? NOTHING!

macmancf
macmancf
9:43 am May 4, 2019 at 9:43 am

No Omar, your sick and twisted cult creates the monsters!

judyg
judyg
9:47 am May 4, 2019 at 9:47 am

incest in the somali culture is common. it results in brain damage and other significant mutated genes. this woman is mentally unfit for congress. and facebook and twitter and instigram. she is an embarrassment to this nation. and much worse, she is an enemy of the state who is an anti america anti western anti semite. a hater who fouls the air whenever she opens her foul mouth. we must demand she be removed from the legislature along with the entire nest of lowlives that infest the democratic party. and our American lives.

disqus_VpusD0xv5d
disqus_VpusD0xv5d
10:01 am May 4, 2019 at 10:01 am

If anyone created monsters, it is radical Muslims and people like you Omar

Ide Clair
Ide Clair
10:13 am May 4, 2019 at 10:13 am

This woman is a scourge. If there’s any justice, she will not be re-elected.
America made a big mistake when we rescued this scorpion.

