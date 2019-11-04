Ilhan Omar, Bernie Sanders host communist rally? Apparently, men can get pregnant too!

Ilhan Omar rallied for Bernie Sanders last night, and you’d think it was a rally in the former Soviet Union. Robert Francis O’Rourke says bye bye to the presidential race, and a leading healthcare worker in the U.K. is out of a job for saying that only women can get pregnant. All that and more on today’s show!

Have you ever seen a communist rally? Ilhan Omar spoke at a Bernie Sanders rally on Sunday night in Minnesota, and if you didn’t know better, you’d think you were in the Soviet Union. Does she really represent America?

A healthcare worker in the U.K. was pressured out of her job, because she said the unspeakable. She actually said that only women can get pregnant and give birth. Shocking! But in today’s leftwing society, she was attacked by transgender radicals and had to resign from her position.

Beto O’Rourke is out of the presidential race, and he certainly won’t be missed. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced her support this past weekend for lawbreaking in New York City.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

