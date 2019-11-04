Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Ilhan Omar, Bernie Sanders host communist rally? Apparently, men can get pregnant too!

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm November 4, 2019
2

Ilhan Omar rallied for Bernie Sanders last night, and you’d think it was a rally in the former Soviet Union. Robert Francis O’Rourke says bye bye to the presidential race, and a leading healthcare worker in the U.K. is out of a job for saying that only women can get pregnant. All that and more on today’s show!

Have you ever seen a communist rally? Ilhan Omar spoke at a Bernie Sanders rally on Sunday night in Minnesota, and if you didn’t know better, you’d think you were in the Soviet Union. Does she really represent America?

A healthcare worker in the U.K. was pressured out of her job, because she said the unspeakable. She actually said that only women can get pregnant and give birth. Shocking! But in today’s leftwing society, she was attacked by transgender radicals and had to resign from her position.

Beto O’Rourke is out of the presidential race, and he certainly won’t be missed. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced her support this past weekend for lawbreaking in New York City.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.5/10 (8 votes cast)
Ilhan Omar, Bernie Sanders host communist rally? Apparently, men can get pregnant too!, 9.5 out of 10 based on 8 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


2 Comments

disqus_Kae4EjT6et
disqus_Kae4EjT6et
1:02 pm November 4, 2019 at 1:02 pm

It’s really a bad sign when .02% of the population can dictate policy and get people fired. It’s happening all over and it is proving that evil is winning.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

tbell57
tbell57
2:52 pm November 4, 2019 at 2:52 pm

Hard to believe that evil has gained so many followers. People are so easily deceived and gleefully subscribe to the loony liberal leftist agenda that would destroy the very life they now enjoy. Stupid is as stupid does seems to the mantra of the day. KAG 2020

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat