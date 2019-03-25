Home » News

Ilhan Omar at CAIR speech tells Muslims to ‘raise hell’

GOPUSA Staff, Washington Times, Posted On 6:55 am March 25, 2019
36

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democrat dogged by allegations of anti-Semitism, told Muslims in a speech Saturday to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable” in defense of their rights.

As hundreds of pro-Israel protesters rallied outside, Ms. Omar said U.S. Muslims should confront discrimination in her keynote speech at a fundraiser hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Greater Los Angeles in Woodland Hills, California.

“So, to me, I say raise hell. Make people uncomfortable,” Ms. Omar said as the crowd cheered. “Because here’s the truth, here’s the truth: Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and frankly I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it.”

Ms. Omar, whose speech was livestreamed by Fox News and posted on CAIR’s Facebook page, also intimated that President Trump was to blame in part for the horrific March 15 shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 50 dead.

“The reason I think many of us knew this was going to get worse is we finally have a leader, a world leader in the White House, who publicly says that Islam hates us, who fuels hate against Muslims,” she said.

Her appearance drew a crowd of protesters waving American and Israeli flags, as well as signs with messages like “Omar Equals Hate.” Two banners were unfurled outside the balconies at the Hilton hotel with the messages, “Ilhan Hates Israel” and “CAIR Hates Jews.”

Coverage of protest begins at 2:17 mark in the video.

After breaking for sunset Maghrib prayers, participants in Saturday’s banquet heard a speech by #CAIR-LA Executive Director Hussein Ayloush… https://t.co/oLaXx0WOCz
— CAIR National (@CAIRNational) March 24, 2019

MUST WATCH: #LauraLoomer strikes again with banner drops that say “Ilhan hates Israel” and “CAIR hates Jews”. At this Hilton in Woodland Hills, CA, @IlhanMN is the keynote speaker for the CAIR banquet. There are 1,500 protesters across the street holding Israeli flags. ✡️🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/UIkzQECOmx
— theJewish Voice (@JewishVoice) March 24, 2019

Heavy protests against Ilhan Omar speech at Los Angeles CAIR event https://t.co/j3842DY3UL
— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 24, 2019

A smaller group of protesters came out in support of Ms. Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018.

“There are very fascinating people outside who for so many years have spoken about an Islam that is oppressive, an Islam that lessens and isolates its women, and today they gather outside to protest a Muslim woman who is in Congress,” Ms. Omar said in her speech. “The irony in that is very entertaining to me.”

She added that she and “many of the people in this room can care less about what they have to say because we know who we are and where we belong and what we stand for.”

Ms. Omar has been accused of anti-Semitism statements on several occasions, culminating in an uproar earlier this month over her criticism about those who pledge “allegiance to a foreign country,” in what was condemned as a dual-loyalties slur against Jews who support Israel.

Related Story: Omar Holding Secret Fundraisers With Islamic Groups Tied to Terror

The Democrat-controlled House responded by passing a resolution March 7 that condemned anti-Semitism—as well as anti-Muslim bias—but did not mention Ms. Omar by name.

In her Saturday speech, she alluded to the anti-Semitism controversy, saying, “My choice of a country to talk about is not my preference of a country. It is based on what country is violating basic human rights.”

That includes other nations, she said. “It doesn’t matter if that country is being run by my father, my brother, my sister, I will still criticize that country because I know every country is capable of living up to their best,” she said.

House Democrats have so far resisted calls for Ms. Omar to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Many people expect our community to feel like it needs to hide every time something happens, but repeatedly we have shown them that we are not to be bullied, we are not to be threatened, we are not to be terrorized,” she said in her speech. “We are strong and resilient, and we will always show up to be ourselves, because we know we have a right to a dignified existence and a dignified life.”

• This story was based in part on wire-service reports.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

36 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
7:33 am March 25, 2019 at 7:33 am

Does the fraise “inciting a riot” mean anything to this US Constitutional hating, sharia law obeying waste of air and space?

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:09 am March 25, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Raising hell is what her religion is all about. They raise hell and lower their humanity in a humanity debilitating political ideology disguised as a religion with the tentacles of it’s very origins wrapped about government power. Christians render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and render unto God what is God’s. Muslims want to become Caesar and render THE PEOPLE into beheaded sword sliced and diced sausage under the disguise of God fearing people who only fear that they and their real intentions will get found out. Death, poverty, social decline follow them wherever they go, unless they happen to have accidentally had their tents located over oil fields whose wealth only slows down and delays the social decline, and empowers them to destroy and take more life force from a planet designed by the CREATOR for the creators, not the consumers of anything that gets in the path of their invading hordes from hell. When they politically come seeking power, when in doubt, kick them out.

    nax777
    nax777
    12:51 pm March 25, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    http://www.numbersusa.com

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
8:46 am March 25, 2019 at 8:46 am

Ahab Omar is just another democrat stoking the fires of civil war. We as conservatives are learning the truth – there can be no peace with democrats – they are hellbent to destroy America and western civilization. The sooner we understand this the better we can defend ourselves, our freedom of faith and our country.

No longer stick your heads in the sand. The democrats want war, real war, shooting war. Be prepared. They have brought in millions of invaders from the southern border, allied with democrats, waiting for the signal to attack.

Be alert. Don’t do anything to start stuff, but be ready to fight back if attacked. Make the democrat and the invader know that America will not fall so easily.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    9:17 am March 25, 2019 at 9:17 am

    .
    Civil War??

    Remember:

    We “Deplorables” have a Bazillion Bullets.
    The Liberal “Snowflakes” don’t know which restroom to use.

    ggfilthy
    ggfilthy
    9:31 am March 25, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Correction Danny… WE WILL NOT FALL …PERIOD!!!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
8:55 am March 25, 2019 at 8:55 am

Sounds to me like Omar is declaring war on the US ans should be locked up as a traitor!

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:24 am March 25, 2019 at 9:24 am

    To power seeking socially destroying Democrats with an agenda, having the first Muslim President is on their list right below electing the first woman President. With the great” I AM” Omar who thinks she has the wisdom of Omar Khayyam, they can kill two birds with one stone, and a third being the Constitutional government of WE THE PEOPLE, followed by the redistribution of all American wealth and freedoms. Who know but they already got the job done in Obama.

    The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,
    Moves on: nor all your Piety nor Wit
    Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,
    Nor all your Tears wash out a Word of it. – Omar Khayyam

    With This Omar the moving finger resides in the middle of her left hand, pointed and flipped upwards directly at WE THE PEOPLE.

      porthos
      porthos
      10:26 am March 25, 2019 at 10:26 am

      We already had a muslim president. His initials have something to do with body odor.

    ggfilthy
    ggfilthy
    9:34 am March 25, 2019 at 9:34 am

    The declaration was on her swearing in that she lied to.

Frank Brown
Frank W Brown
9:33 am March 25, 2019 at 9:33 am

But the FACT is you ARE second class people who DESERVE second class status and if you don’t like it, get the hell OUT!!!

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    11:04 am March 25, 2019 at 11:04 am

    Indeed they who would bring the hell in, need to get the hell out.

Bella0609
Bella0609
9:39 am March 25, 2019 at 9:39 am

This woman needs to resign from Congress pack up all her pretty little durags and go back to Somalia. We don’t need, nor want her and her hate in our country. She does not belong here.

Grant Deel
Grant
9:41 am March 25, 2019 at 9:41 am

Be careful rep Omar ISIS also tried to raise hell and make people uncomfortable, you see where that got them.

disqus_fufYZVAffQ
disqus_fufYZVAffQ
9:47 am March 25, 2019 at 9:47 am

She’s obviously a terrorist, when is congress going to do something.

overlord
overlord
9:47 am March 25, 2019 at 9:47 am

Just a matter of time before they think they can take this country over.

Max daddy
Max daddy
9:57 am March 25, 2019 at 9:57 am

“There are very fascinating people outside who for so many years have spoken about an Islam that is oppressive, an Islam that lessens and isolates its women, and today they gather outside to protest a Muslim woman who is in Congress…”

Well, that’s because we are NOT a Muslim nation….Yet!
How many countries with dominant Muslim populations have women representing them?

maryk
maryk
10:18 am March 25, 2019 at 10:18 am

9/11

mike_mcpeek
mike_mcpeek
10:19 am March 25, 2019 at 10:19 am

The IRONIC thing is that “hell” is exactly where Muslims are going, but they don’t even know it. Islam itself is a false satanic religion, founded by a psychotic murdering child molester false prophet named “Mohammed”, but Muslims refuse to accept that. They don’t even know the actual history of their fake religion. Mohammed didn’t get the qu’ran from the angel Gabriel, because angels don’t do that. He got it from a DEMON pretending to represent Almighty God, and it’s created a cancerous violent scourge across the globe called… “Islam”.

Libertarian58
Libertarian58
10:33 am March 25, 2019 at 10:33 am

What would we have done if the Nazis had set up military bases in the US during WWII?? These muslims are doing exactly the same thing. They are NOT our friends.

Ron Hood
Ron Hood
10:36 am March 25, 2019 at 10:36 am

Muslim Representative Ilhan Omar’s fiery CAIR address that exhorted all Muslims to “raise hell” in defense of their rights could easily be interpreted by the more radical Islamists in America as a clarion call to begin a campaign of violent jihad against non-Muslims in response to the unproven claim of mistreatment of Muslims by our society. Prominent Islamists like Representative Ilhan Omar aggressively push the false narrative of Muslim victimization in an attempt obtain for the nation’s Muslim community a set of special protections, rights, and privileges that are not granted to non-Muslims. Unfortunately, with the Democrat Party firmly in their camp, Islamists will be further emboldened to make demands that advance their cause at the expense of our nation’s Constitutional requirement that all citizens receive equal treatment under the law.

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
10:48 am March 25, 2019 at 10:48 am

This woman SCARES me ! I believe that she could easily become a terrorist. She should have NEVER been elected to Congress, and HOW can we get this MANIAC out of there ?
All of her speeches, and thoughts are inflammatory, which PROVE that she should NOT be in our United States Congress !

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
11:01 am March 25, 2019 at 11:01 am

“So, to me, I say raise hell. Make people uncomfortable,” Ms. Omar said as the crowd cheered. Let’s see now, which people is she referring to to make uncomfortable? US Citizens? Ms Omar apparently views herself and her group (Muslims) apart and separate
from the rest of us, the US Citizens she speaks of with such disdain that she wants to make us feel uncomfortable.

“Because here’s the truth, here’s the truth: Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and frankly I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it.” Here we see again that Ms. Omar is speaking to a very select group of her constituents that she views as not being part of the US and she’s airing her false narrative that they have been treated like second class citizens while in this country. I can see no other reason than this being a deliberate attempt by this woman to incite her fellow Muslims into provoking some type of act against ordinary US citizens who have done absolutely nothing on their part to make her feel this way. This woman should immediately be removed from Congress as she is not only completely unworthy of her office but incapable of upholding the oath she swore to to uphold the rules and laws of the US Constitution.

    Jack Alope
    Jack Alope
    11:02 am March 25, 2019 at 11:02 am

    I wonder if she was such a stirrer and spoke out against the regimes of her home country where she definitely was treated as probably less than a second class citizen. She has held onto that grudge and carried it with her right into the halls of Congress.

ARMADILLO
ARMADILLO
11:02 am March 25, 2019 at 11:02 am

Or, she could go back to Somalia and practice her religion in peace all day long.

eatdawg
eatdawg
11:06 am March 25, 2019 at 11:06 am

Deport her. She came here seeking asylum now she’s busy telling us how racist we are. People come here from all over the failed world and immediately start complaining.

aristotle
aristotle
11:09 am March 25, 2019 at 11:09 am

<strong>Why is she still in congress. Her speech borders on calling for insurrection in the country. with these ongoing comments there is going to be a point where someone gets killed .
But then again we are not able to count on congress to take any action.

williweb
williweb
11:25 am March 25, 2019 at 11:25 am

Go raise hell in the screwed up muslim countries you came from.

maryk
maryk
11:36 am March 25, 2019 at 11:36 am

I don’t know what’s wrong with you democrats. These people, stood in the streets and CHEERED, with 9/11. These people, who are worried we might discriminate against them, (liars) are responsible for most of the killings, in the world! They kill, in the name of their god. They kill, because they hate anyone, that is not them. They think they can demand everyone, that is not them, to obey them. If you dems, aline yourselves with them, you are as lost as them. Wake up before it is too late, for you. Wake up!!!!

old65opinion50
old65opinion50
12:02 pm March 25, 2019 at 12:02 pm

I, as well as a number of other people, wonder why is this woman still in office. She has come out and stated that she will never assimilate into our society. She has also aligned herself with a noted terrorist group. Also, she has admitted that she will only adhere to Sharia not to our Constitutional Laws. That is an admission to treason. She swore an oath (albeit on a Quran) to defend OUR CONSTITUTION from enemies foreign and domestic. Then she aligns herself with anti-American groups and swears that she will not obey our laws, that she would rather obey FOREIGN laws.

Wesley Aarum
Wesley Aarum
12:10 pm March 25, 2019 at 12:10 pm

Send her back where she came from. By he way her days and all like her are numbered, wait and see.

jb80538
jb80538
12:42 pm March 25, 2019 at 12:42 pm

Since she has now incited violence against the American people, she MUST be removed from office at a minimum.
She could be charged with acts of sedition or treason. Her citizenship should be revoked and she should be immediately deported back to her home country!

nax777
nax777
12:49 pm March 25, 2019 at 12:49 pm

As if talk like this wouldn’t inspire the New Zealand shooter. Or anyone else for that matter. Trump promised to reduce legal immigration rates and implement a true venting and educational process. Things the commission on the immigration act of 1990 recommended in 1995. The reasons for the recommendations have not change. But the dire need for them has increased immensely!
Trump has never made any attempt at either, immediately after taking office.
http://www.numbersusa.com

pray2God4safety
pray2God4safety
1:21 pm March 25, 2019 at 1:21 pm

This is why we should NEVER allow our enemies to hold high offices in our government over OUR citizens. This is insanity at it’s highest level.

These people will NEVER NEVER NEVER be loyal to OUR citizens, to OUR culture, or to our allies, because they hate Israel and they hate our USA and they don’t make any secret about it because they tell us that they do.

They will NEVER assimilate to OUR culture, they will NEVER accept our way of life, and they will NEVER allow our Christian citizens to live like we have always lived in OUR country. They will always work to destroy Israel and destroy our country and take it away from us.

They are using the demonRAT party as their vehicle to infiltrate our highest offices inside our government to get their strategic foothold to take us down, and the communist muslim demonRAT party is happy to do their bidding.

They are thanking Hussein obama for their invasion into our once secure land and into our government’s highest office.

