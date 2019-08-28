Ilhan Omar accused of breaking up a marriage and paying lover over $200K

A Washington, D.C., physician alleged in divorce filings Tuesday that her husband, a national political consultant, left her after becoming romantically involved with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a client of his fundraising business.

The couple, parents of a 13-year-old son, have been separated since the alleged affair came to light around April 7, according to a family court petition filed in D.C. Superior Court.

Dr. Beth Mynett said her husband, Omar consultant Tim Mynett, confessed to her that he was “romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar, a U.S. Representative from Minnesota.”

The 37-year-old congresswoman and mom of three paid Tim Mynett and his E. Street Group approximately $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, Internet advertising and travel expenses. https://t.co/v4tpq3zxwK — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) August 27, 2019

A spokesman for Omar did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Star Tribune. She has been legally married since last year to her long-time romantic companion, Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her three children in Minneapolis.

DAILY MAIL: Is Ilhan Omar having an affair with this Dem strategist? The man she was holding hands with at a secluded eatery is Tim Mynett, who has constantly been by her side, left his physician wife and was paid $250K by her campaign https://t.co/obLV0lDyKX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 7, 2019

In a statement to the Star Tribune in June, Omar’s office said she has faced many false accusations about her personal life and that continuing to answer them was “not only demeaning to Ilhan, but to her entire family.”

Omar’s campaign paid nearly $160,000 to Mynett’s firm, E Street Group, over the first six months of the year, according to federal campaign finance records.

The Somali-born congresswoman from Minnesota has emerged as a controversial figure in her first term in Congress because of her outspoken criticism of the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians.

Omar denies accusations in interview with WCCO

She also came under scrutiny earlier this year when a state campaign finance board disclosed that she had improperly filed tax returns in 2014 and 2015 with Hirsi while at the time legally married to but separated from another man. The episode renewed claims long promoted by conservative media bloggers that her previous marriage — allegedly to her brother — was part of an immigration scheme.

Ilhan Omar should be probed over payments to ‘lover’: watchdog group

Omar has vehemently denied she was married to her brother, calling the allegation “false and ridiculous.”

Among those who have picked up on the accusation is President Donald Trump, who has been in a summer long feud with Omar and three other Democratic House members, all women of color, known as the “Squad.”

“There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother,” Trump said to reporters at the White House in July. “I know nothing about it. I hear she was married to her brother. You’re asking me a question about it. I don’t know, but I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that.”

The Mynett divorce, first disclosed by the New York Post, is likely to open Omar to renewed scrutiny about her personal and marital life, already the subject of intense interest in the tabloid press, from New York to London.

London’s Daily Mail recently posted photographs of Omar and Tim Mynett dining in a Los Angeles restaurant in March a day after she made much-criticized remarks at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) banquet characterizing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something.”

The episode preceded the Mynett’s separation by two weeks. Beth Mynett said in her divorce filing that although she was “devastated by the betrayal and deceit” that preceded her husband’s declaration of love for Omar, she remained willing to “fight” for their marriage.

“(Tim Mynett), however, told her that was not an option for him,” her lawyers wrote.

Neither Tim Mynett, 38, nor Beth Mynett, 55, and her lawyers responded immediately to requests for comment Tuesday.

Tim Mynett is a long-time political operative who has worked for several current and past congressional Democrats, including Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, former U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, now the Minnesota Attorney General.

Records show that he has been particularly active in Omar’s successful campaign fundraising operation, which requires extensive travel between Washington, Minnesota and other cities.

Beth Mynett’s divorce filing alludes to his frequent travel with Omar. “On reflection,” her filing states, “(Tim Mynett’s) more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments, averaging 12 days per month from home over the past year.”

Beth Mynett, who works as medical director and health services administrator for the D.C. Department of Corrections, also faulted her husband for taking their son on a dinner outing with Omar while she was out of town — a time during which Omar was the subject of death threats.

“The defendant’s lack of judgment is troubling,” Mynett said in her filings. “Most concerning is that (Tim Mynett) put his son in harm’s way by taking him out in public with Rep. Omar who at the time had garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats, on rising to the level of arresting the known would be assassin that same week.”

Beth Mynett is seeking joint legal custody for the son as well as primary physical custody. The couple has been married for seven years, though in a relationship for 14 years.

Omar has said previously that she has been involved with Hirsi, who she called the “love of my life,” since 2002, though they were not legally married until 2018, shortly before she was elected to Congress.

___

(c)2019 the Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Visit the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) at www.startribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









