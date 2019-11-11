Ilhan Omar accused of anti-Semitism again, over Bloomberg tweet this time

New accusations of anti-Semitism were directed at U.S. Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) following her tweet responding to a report that businessman Leon Cooperman is backing former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg in his presidential run.

“I wonder why?” Omar wrote on Saturday afternoon, emphasizing her question with a “thinking” emoji.

It wasn’t long before she received responses to her question.

“I suppose you think it’s all about the Benjamins,” Michael Dickson, executive director of Stand with Us, a group that fights anti-Semitism, wrote, a Fox News article reported. “We get your insinuation. True to form.”

I suppose you think it’s all about the Benjamins? We get your insinuation. True to form. https://t.co/dynXq6HqXN — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) November 9, 2019

Political analyst Arsen Ostrovsky responded by reposting Omar’s earlier controversial tweet: “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” He wrote above it: “Oh gee, please do enlighten us again, because you were in such ‘fine form’ before…”

Oh gee, please do enlighten us again, because you were in such 'fine form' before … pic.twitter.com/T0XADn9yT9 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 9, 2019

Earlier this year, Omar responded to a threat by Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA) to take action against her due to her past statements on Israel by tweeting: “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” a reference to a $100 bill bearing the image of Benjamin Franklin.

Omar was implying that McCarthy was attacking her on behalf of the pro-Israel lobby, an implication she confirmed later by tweeting that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is paying American politicians to be pro-Israel. Omar’s comment was widely denounced.

In 2012, Omar wrote on Twitter that Israel had “hypnotized” the world.

