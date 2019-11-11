Home » News

Ilhan Omar accused of anti-Semitism again, over Bloomberg tweet this time

GOPUSA StaffArutz Sheva Posted On 6:53 am November 11, 2019
New accusations of anti-Semitism were directed at U.S. Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) following her tweet responding to a report that businessman Leon Cooperman is backing former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg in his presidential run.

“I wonder why?” Omar wrote on Saturday afternoon, emphasizing her question with a “thinking” emoji.

It wasn’t long before she received responses to her question.

“I suppose you think it’s all about the Benjamins,” Michael Dickson, executive director of Stand with Us, a group that fights anti-Semitism, wrote, a Fox News article reported. “We get your insinuation. True to form.”

Political analyst Arsen Ostrovsky responded by reposting Omar’s earlier controversial tweet: “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” He wrote above it: “Oh gee, please do enlighten us again, because you were in such ‘fine form’ before…”

Earlier this year, Omar responded to a threat by Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA) to take action against her due to her past statements on Israel by tweeting: “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” a reference to a $100 bill bearing the image of Benjamin Franklin.

Omar was implying that McCarthy was attacking her on behalf of the pro-Israel lobby, an implication she confirmed later by tweeting that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is paying American politicians to be pro-Israel. Omar’s comment was widely denounced.

In 2012, Omar wrote on Twitter that Israel had “hypnotized” the world.

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
9:30 am November 11, 2019 at 9:30 am

Semite: a member of any of the peoples who speak or spoke a Semitic language, including in particular the Jews and Arabs.
She can’t be anti-Semite unless she is also anti-Muhammad, but in true Socialist Anti-Christ fashion she is the complete opposite of God who stated;
“As it is written, Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated” (Romans 9:13).

Elder John
Elder John
11:09 am November 11, 2019 at 11:09 am

“Ilhan Omar accused of anti-Semitism again”
No she isn’t. An accusation is just an unproven charge, it might be true, it might not be. Ilhan Omar has proven again and again through her writing, her speeches, her conversations, her associations, and I imagine her votes that she is indeed anti-Jewish and anti-Israel. So no, she is not accused. The headline should read “Ilhan Omar DEMONSTRATES her anti-Semitism again.”
Am I being petty here? No, I don’t think so. Again and again we let the left steal the language. They stole choice, they stole gay, they stole climate change, they stole quid pro quo, they stole stem cell, they stole phobia, they stole racist, they stole sexist… they steal and steal and then use words to wow the wuffoes into thinking they hold moral high ground. Take back the language! Make them define their terms! Watch their heads explode!

jbscpo
jbscpo
12:00 pm November 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Anti-Semitism isn’t really the prime driver … HATE is the driving factor! She has been raised to hate everything and everyone NOT of her brand of Muslim! That’s ALL SHE KNOWS so that’s all she speaks of. Everything in her world is about HATE. We are continually told that Islam is “the religion of peace,” but everywhere we look we SEE THE HATE propagated by them. I try my hardest to not see the ugly in people but when they continually slap me in the face with it and work to destroy everything I hold dear, it is difficult!

Those of you who read and “like” my posts know that I am FIRST AND FOREMOST A PATRIOT. I am such because our Constitution makes room for ALL! I am disgusted by those who would destroy it for a very limited view and room for only those who agree with their view!

Terry Gillham
elderal
12:10 pm November 11, 2019 at 12:10 pm

I confess that I find joy in watching various Democrats fight among themselves thus further weakening their appeal to any intelligent voter.

In the meantime, I also enjoy Trump’s strong stand for Israel and the Jewish people; which is fully in line with the Word of God in Genesis 12:3 where God promises Abram (and his decendents), “And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all of the families of the earth be blessed.” Thus the anti-Israel / anti-Jewish agitators are heaping tremendous punishment upon themselves; both in this life but especially in the one to come.

May the Lord God Almighty bless and protect His Chosen People now and forever.

