Ignoring violent migrants, London takes a stab at Granny’s knives

London’s mayor is being mocked for announcing a “knife ban” after the city has endured a surge in stabbings and a record number of murders that rivals New York City.
“No excuses, “Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted. “There is no reason to carry a knife. Anyone who does will be caught and they will feel the full force of the law.”
Reacting to London’s violence, Great Britain has announced a “serious violence strategy” that includes legislation to ban online sales of knives and stepping up stop and search powers by police.
OneNewsNow reported on Monday in that Khan (pictured below), who is Muslim, has described the police searches as racist and “Islamaphobic” but is now reconsidering his views.
London and Great Britain have famously restrictive gun laws, observes Mike Hammond, legislative council to Gun Owners of America, so the city is seemingly besieged by “knives of mass destruction” despite its restrictions.
“London just had its 53rd murder this year and it’s well on its way to becoming one of the murder capitals of Europe,” Hammond says. “We all knew when guns were banned killers would turn to ‘knives of mass destruction,’ and lo and behold it’s happened.”
In an editorial about the knife ban, The Washington Times pointed out the foreign-born population in the UK has more than doubled from 1993 to 2015, from 3.8 million to 8.7 million. The number of migrants is estimated to be 37 percent of London’s population compared to 10 percent across the country.
“Well, that high-migration rate has apparently been having an effect — and it’s called Uptick in Murder,” the Times opined in the April 9 editorial.
Great Britain is also besieged by toxic political correctness, which has been directly tied to the Rotherham scandal in which authorities refused to investigate and arrest Pakistani-born Muslims for fear of accusations of racism.
More than 1,000 young girls were assaulted for more than 16 years while authorities literally refused to investigate and punished those who tried.
More recently, a similar ongoing crime was stopped in the city of Newcastle, where 18 Pakistanis were convicted. During the trial, police launched an investigation into Facebook posts that were “offensive” if they mentioned the race and religion of the criminals, The Daily Caller reported.
Despite the knife attacks and murder rate, London’s Metropolitan Police Service was recently mocked for announcing on Twitter than 900 “specialist officers” in London are assigned to track down reports of hate crimes.
Yet another police unit, Regents Park, was mocked for a March tweet for a “weapons sweep” that confiscated screw drivers, pliers, and a pair of scissors.
Hammond asks sarcastically if London’s mayor plans to ban all knives in the city or just “assault knives” if that term can be defined.
“You can kill someone just as easily with a kitchen knife, as a matter of fact a lot more easily than you can with a switchblade,” he says. “So it becomes the worse sort of a fool’s errand. But we all know that people in London, particularly their socialist government, are in fact fools.”
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
purge the west of islam before its to late!
Europe has dug its own grave. Great job protecting Islam, which will be the death of Europe!
I agree. All those countries that willingly let islam in, deserve what they bloody get.
Given that the spawn of violence-supporting migrants is London’s mayor….
Hmmm. Muslim mayor said what now?
So finally, someone has defined what an Assault Weapon is. It took an Islamo to do it too…All knives should be confiscated. Everyone should have to pickup their steaks, baked potatoes, and salads with their hands and fingers and “Chow Down.”
So what’s gonna happen with all those hundreds of butcher shops??
Q: What was that loud Popping noise?
A: That was Sadiq Khan’s head popping out of his *$$ to catch a breath of air.
If Radical Muslims tell the Mayor that the knife ban hinders them in killing infidels, you can bet the Mayor will grant them an exception from the ban. And the Mayor will claim it is to protect Religious Freedom.
When i read that whole issue with rotherham, i just choked up.. I WAS Born in that country.. Now you couldn’t pay me to move back there, its just gotten so bloody rotten.
Europe made their bed by allowing these immigrants into their Country. Now deal with it. Ban knives, hammers, swords, stones, sticks, screw drivers, pliers, scissors etc…anything that can be used as an assault weapon. What a bunch of idiots.
Many people are killed with just hands and feet. Ban hands and feet.
“Doing the same thing over and over again with the same result is the definition of insanity” (A. Einstein) . Sure does define all the anti firearm laws being generated by our politicians.
Laws prohibiting weapons from the masses has only one purpose …. subjugation of the governed, a technique used despotic rulers for millennia by despotic rulers.
Islam is not the death of Europe. Buzzards only feast when the body is already dead.
Attention UK Citizens ! Deport all muslims including the Mayor from the UK. Restricting guns and knives will not stop the animalistic muslims from killing or harming innocent victims. Removing muslims from your homeland is the only way !!!!
Forget about the knives, take a close look at who is using them!
Seems to me banning all knives is overkill. I think if they restrict the ban to only those blades capable of full-auto stab (and those resembling full-auto-stab knives), they’ll take the edge off the problem, and isn’t that the point? (Excuse the puns.)