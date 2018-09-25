Ignoring the reality of human nature is a mistake

George Barna, in his book “What Americans Believe,” points out that 87 percent of non-Christians and 77 percent of self-described born-again Christians agreed with the statement “People are basically good.” Our culture by and large has discarded the idea of original sin.
The educated among us roll our eyes and snicker at the notion that certain actions, thoughts and behaviors are still deemed to be sinful. The very concept of sin seems a bit too Victorian to us. It is judgmental and prudish.
For the sophisticated, the very idea of “sin” has gone the way of the horse and buggy. It is an outdated and useless concept and has been replaced by more modern ways of understanding the human experience. Men and women are born good, and suggesting that anyone comes into this world with a corrupted nature and is guilty of sin is, well, a sin.
The irony of this modern denial of the historical understanding of human nature is that if you boil it down to its basic premise it is really nothing more than the celebration of the original sin: “We shall be as God.” We revel in our “whateverism.” We are the final measure of all things. We strut with confidence to the pulpit or to the podium and shout, “It doesn’t matter what you believe as long as it works for you.”
Confident in our narcissism, we proudly declare we are the ultimate judge and final arbiter. We have indeed found a god — and it is us. We know all things. We define everything. We will decide what is right and wrong, what is just and unjust, who’s telling the truth and who isn’t.
There is, however, a problem with this worldview and it can be summarized in four words: It is a lie.
G.K. Chesterton famously argued, the most provable aspect of all of Christian theology is that people are “bad.” We lie. We cheat. We deceive. We are arrogant and rude. We — all of us — are prone to sin. We are all tempted to love our politics more than people and to pursue our own gain rather than what is best and fair to others.
Billy Preston, that great pop “philosopher” of the 1970s, told us in his song “Nothing from Nothing” that sooner or later, nothing is always filled with something as people seek to make sense out of nonsense. The vacuum is always filled with either God’s principles or man’s protests, and when we disparage the immutable laws of nature and nature’s God, power always rushes in to fill the void.
This is why, our nation is one of laws and not one of men or women. Our constitutional republic assumes that there must be a positive balance of power to mitigate against the human tendency toward corruption. It assumes that sin always crouches at the door, waiting to rush into the vacuum unless there are controls in place to stop it.
Ignoring these facts of human nature and discarding the proven judicial principles set in place to control them, while naively accepting someone’s 35-year-old “memories” of Brett Kavanaugh’s teenage years is dangerous. It is foolish. It should scare all of us to death.
When you rip the blindfold off Lady Justice and force her to see sex and political affiliation you violate her and the wisdom and dignity she brings to the bench. When you force her to tip the scales in your direction you abuse her trust and compromise her very soul. When you discard due process, our legal system begins to look more like a lynch mob than it does a court of law.
When emotions replace facts, a posse will do just as well as a jury or a judge. When you reject the presumption of innocence and replace it with “guilty as accused,” rumor, hearsay, and gossip will become acceptable “proof” of the crime.
The vacuum will be filled.
Ignoring the reality of human nature and presuming someone is a saint and not a sinner is always a mistake. It is an error that has led to untold injustices throughout the course of human history. Despots are always in the waiting to tell us of their virtue. Mankind will always seek to find a “hero” to fill the “zero” created by our quest for political power.
The beauty of our legal system is that it judges not by the color of skin, or whether or not you are male or female, rich or poor, but by the content of your character. Our daily experience proves over and over again that all humans — women as well as men — are an innately depraved and sinful lot and character is something earned and proven, not something to be assumed.
It is a monumental mistake to enter into any hearings without first reminding ourselves that we are all broken human beings and the reason we have a U.S. Supreme Court in the first place is to protect us — all of us — from someone venturing false accusations that could devastate our careers, destroy our reputations and ruin our lives.
• Everett Piper, president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is the author of “Not A Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth” (Regnery 2017).
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Anyone who thinks people are born basically good either has never raised kids or or is lying through their teeth. One of the first things a child learns is to lie to avoid making someone angry or getting punished. The second lesson is to take what they want even if the other person doesn’t want to give it up.
If someone believes that might makes right there is no reason to be good. If they believe that there is no real punishment to bad behavior then why not act badly?
Society says murder is wrong because centuries of religious teachings have said it was wrong.
The same went for theft, rape, lying, and other actions between people. All were wrong because someone’s God said it was wrong. Let alone that it would lead to chaos if allowed to go unfettered.
The looters after a hurricane or other disaster are seen as just surviving, and they know that they have nothing to fear with society unable to police the area. If there were no fear of any punishment we would see such conduct as a daily norm.
It is the small voice in the back of so many people’s minds that whispers “GOD is watching you” that keeps us civilized.
[The looters after a hurricane or other disaster are seen as just surviving, ]
If all i saw, was looters raiding food stores (or stores for diapers and the like)< MAYBE I could believe that "all they are trying to do is just survive" bull. BUT 99% of the looting i've seen, was of electronics, shoes (pricey ones), and the like. THAT IS NOT NEEDED to survive.
Basically good and flawless aren’t the same thing. Sinful and Evil are not the same thing.
I believe in the original sin and acknowledge my own but still believe that people, on average, are basically good.
I lock my doors for the Evil ones that do exist.
Not all children lie, cheat and steal. And any who do so at a young age may learn that it is not in their best interest. But that depends on the parents.
“The educated among us roll our eyes….”
Well, there I have it. I’m not educated or sophisticated.
“People are basically good.”
This is an obvious lie, as everyone who says this locks their doors at night. If people were basically good, or even 80% good, then I would leave my door unlocked at night. Some of those good people would come in my house and restock the fridge for me, take out the trash, and leave a stack of money on the table in case I need some.
If that sounds silly, it should. People never do this. I’ve seen houses robbed and cars broken into. I’ve never seen anyone break into someone’s house to clean it up, paint the garage, fix that leaky faucet, or leave money on the table.
The only person who breaks into people’s houses to do good is Santa Claus. And he doesn’t exist. I have exactly zero real world examples of people breaking in to do good.
Another thing is if there’s a $5 bill on the floor. Will you pick it up and walk away? Probably. Is it stealing? You’ll tell yourself no, but in reality you know that’s not your money. Someone else dropped it.
Your next excuse will be that if you don’t take it someone else will, so you might as well. You’ve just admitted in your mind that the next person is every bit as evil as you are, and use that to justify taking money you know isn’t yours.
If people were basically good we wouldn’t need laws or prisons. People are not basically good.
Wouldn’t it be nice? Those who choose to believe all people are basically good desperately want to believe it. They deny and ignore the obvious. When the situation falls apart, they act incredulous and say, “that wasn’t supposed to happen,” and, alas, rarely learn from it.
The GREAT ERROR
“while naively accepting someone’s 35-year-old ‘memories”
These are NOT 35-year-old memories
They are 6-year-old memories she is passing off as from 35 years ago
The fact no one else seems to know anything about it shows the memory is only in her head
She has built an elaborate story about forgetting and never telling anyone to explain how she just discovered them but that is exactly how false memories come into existence
One key tell-tale sign of the false memories they lack perceptual and emotional content
25% of the population is vulnerable to them. 1 out of 4
It is vastly more likely for a person to have a false memory than for them to be a sexual assault victim
And that is using feminazi numbers for sexual assault
Cannot help but feel sorry for Christine Blasey Ford, she is being shamelessly exploited by the Democrats to take an advantage of her being a victim of a false memory, but what can one expect from those who advocate for scrambling the brains of babies in a late-term abortion
The very evidence she is gullible and susceptible to suggestion from others is she supports them, and she is not alone, the whole Democratic party is made up of weak minds
I took the question to ask if “mankind” in general was decent most of the time. Not is every individual basically good at all times.
Locking your doors to protect yourself from evil persons does not attest that all people are evil.