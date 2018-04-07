Loading posts...
Home Fresh Ink ‘If you kill someone, we might kill you back’ – GA sheriff’s welcome sign goes viral
Now reading: ‘If you kill someone, we might kill you back’ – GA sheriff’s welcome sign goes viral
‘If you kill someone, we might kill you back’ – GA sheriff’s welcome sign goes viral

‘If you kill someone, we might kill you back’ – GA sheriff’s welcome sign goes viral

A Georgia sheriff’s “welcome” sign warns visitors that “if you kill someone, we might kill you back.”

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley, who has displayed unusual signs before, placed the message Tuesday near the department office, according to Patch.

“Our citizens have concealed weapons,” the sign read. “If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have ONE jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay!”

Source: WTVM

Jolly told local media outlets that the sign, which he said he paid for, was meant to be “tongue-in-cheek.”

“It’s a way to say people in this county have a second amendment right and if someone uses a weapon, they’re likely in danger,” he told Patch. “Don’t do anything crazy. We’re likely to shoot back.”

The photo of the sign has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook this week. Jolley told the Ledger-Enquirer newspaper that the reaction was “98 or 99% supportive.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

“I think the sign speaks for itself,” he told Patch. “Citizens here have weapons and that’s legal. We’ve seen an increase in weapons sales. The citizens have a legal right to protect themselves and their property. If you come into our county and kill someone, you might get killed back. Weapons are a tool. They’re not intended for someone to use in a criminal act.”

Jolley told the Ledger-Enquirer that he changes signs every seven or eight months. In 2015, one of his signs read, “WARNING: Harris County is politically incorrect. We say: Merry Christmas, God Bless America and In God We Trust We salute our troops and our flag. If this offends you … LEAVE!”

___

(c)2018 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (9 votes cast)
'If you kill someone, we might kill you back' - GA sheriff's welcome sign goes viral, 10.0 out of 10 based on 9 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

    • Well, the “we may kill you back” is what our would be trespassers, predators, and parasites hate the most. This is why they are so frantic with the so-called “gun control”, which de facto is part of a well-orchestrated effort to steal America from us.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

  2. Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley, God Bless you. We still have some Americans with common sense and some Americans who are patriots and you are one of them.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

  4. This is awesome. Would that more Americans were so bold in their beliefs and their faith. God Bless you sheriff.

    Now watch the left viciously attack him and lose their collective mind.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts