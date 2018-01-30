If Pelosi Brings Illegals to SOTU, Trump Should Bring ICE Agents

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and a number of other Democrats plan to fill the House gallery with illegal aliens when President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address.
ABC News reports at least 24 House Democrats plan to bring illegals — the so-called “Dreamers” — to watch the Tuesday night speech from the House gallery.
The illegal aliens will be sitting in seats that in previous years were meant for brave military heroes, law-abiding taxpayers and America’s best and brightest.
The sad truth is that Democrats would rather align themselves with foreign invaders who violated our national sovereignty, thumbed their nose at the rule of law, and pillaged and plundered taxpayer-funded resources.
This is an excerpt. You may read the rest of the article by clicking the link to Townhall
The headline says it all…. Bring ICE to the SOTU and let them rock and roll on public TV to show Trump means what he says and says what he means.
Ya know, I was very happily surprised the night when President Trump won the election. Election night, I had my doubts and thought, “man, that would be great if he won but it won’t happen”.
Then, great googly moogly, he won.
Now, PLEASE, let me be surprised like that again tonight. PLEASE Mr. President, bring ICE agents, paddy wagons and arrest these illegals on national tv.
Please Mr. President?
PRETTY PLEASE!
Have ICE arrest them before they get in. Also, arrest Pelesi also for harboring illegals. They have no right in near our President. They are illegals!!
I hope ICE has all entrances and exits covered–big time. I watch the antics of DACA demanding their rights–what rights–creating problems for citizens and law enforcement and I am losing any small amount of sympathy I had. They came here illegally, stayed here and act they are owed something. Why haven’t they already become citizens?