If only Dems and journos condemned MS-13 with the same fervor that they lie about Trump

This is why the media is mistrusted by over 70% of the American people. The number of high-profile, supposedly respected media outlets who flat-out lied about Donald Trump’s statement about MS-13 gang members Wednesday is disturbing and astounding.

Fake News Media had me calling Immigrants, or Illegal Immigrants, “Animals.” Wrong! They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories. I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as “Animals,” a big difference – and so true. Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Trump was hosting a round table on sanctuary city policies at the White House when the following exchange took place:

Sheriff Margaret Mims: There can be an MS-13 gang member I know about. If they don’t reach a certain threshold I cannot tell ICE about them.

President Trump: We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — we’re stopping a lot of them. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.

Watch the entire video, in context:

The full context you were just given was not provided to readers and viewers of such stalwart media outlets as the New York Times and the Washington Post and ABC News and CNN and C-Span and many more.

A tough take down by the California governor after @realDonaldTrump calls people trying to get into the country "animals" not people. https://t.co/LPKiHPJaWZ — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 16, 2018

🤥 @realDonaldTrump is lying on immigration, lying about crime and lying about the laws of CA. Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing. We, the citizens of the fifth largest economy in the world, are not impressed. — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) May 16, 2018

Trump lashed out at undocumented immigrants during a White House meeting, calling those trying to breach the country’s borders “animals” https://t.co/aQNeu29T6e pic.twitter.com/ogrFKaWyDZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 16, 2018

"We're taking people out of the country. You wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people — these are animals." During a meeting with public officials who oppose California’s sanctuary policies, Pres. Trump criticized US immigration laws https://t.co/2KcrIhMnyR pic.twitter.com/SsmCdaofHb — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2018

President Donald Trump referred to immigrants as "animals" after a sheriff at a White House roundtable discussion on California's so-called sanctuary cities policy made a comment about the difficulty of stopping gangs at the border. https://t.co/9oqwvuvH6F — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 17, 2018

The New York Daily News, The Associated Press… I mean, the number of top level, prominent news outlets who repeated this obvious lie is truly astounding. And, sadly, predictable.

Of course, Democrats from Gov. Jerry Brown to senators to congressmen all jumped on board condemning the remarks that the president never made and comparing the President of the United States to Hitler based on something he never said.

Meanwhile, lost in the trumped-up outrage over a complete and total lie is the fact that MS-13, the Salvadoran gang Trump and the law enforcement experts meeting with him were talking about, are, in fact, by any dispassionate description: Animals.

The four young men who were hacked to death in a New York park in April were lured there by two women associated with the vicious MS-13 street gang, and ambushed by more than a dozen gang members armed with wooden clubs and machetes who engaged in “a horrific frenzy of violence,” according to court documents obtained Wednesday by Fox News.

The new details were released Monday as part of an indictment charging three of the street gang’s alleged members — Alexis Hernandez, Santis Leonel Ortiz-Flores and Omar Antonio Villata — with the April 11 deaths of the four men.

Have you ever, ever seen a member of the above referenced media outlets, or a Democrat politician express a fraction of this anger and condemnation toward MS-13 and other illegal aliens who commit violent crimes in this country? Imagine what we could get done if these people saw violent criminals who poison our society and prey on peaceful immigrant communities as the same kind of enemies as the do the President.

