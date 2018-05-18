If only Dems and journos condemned MS-13 with the same fervor that they lie about Trump

This is why the media is mistrusted by over 70% of the American people. The number of high-profile, supposedly respected media outlets who flat-out lied about Donald Trump’s statement about MS-13 gang members Wednesday is disturbing and astounding.
Fake News Media had me calling Immigrants, or Illegal Immigrants, “Animals.” Wrong! They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories. I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as “Animals,” a big difference – and so true. Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018
Trump was hosting a round table on sanctuary city policies at the White House when the following exchange took place:
Sheriff Margaret Mims: There can be an MS-13 gang member I know about. If they don’t reach a certain threshold I cannot tell ICE about them.
President Trump: We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — we’re stopping a lot of them. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.
Watch the entire video, in context:
The full context you were just given was not provided to readers and viewers of such stalwart media outlets as the New York Times and the Washington Post and ABC News and CNN and C-Span and many more.
A tough take down by the California governor after @realDonaldTrump calls people trying to get into the country "animals" not people. https://t.co/LPKiHPJaWZ
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 16, 2018
🤥 @realDonaldTrump is lying on immigration, lying about crime and lying about the laws of CA. Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing. We, the citizens of the fifth largest economy in the world, are not impressed.
— Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) May 16, 2018
Trump lashed out at undocumented immigrants during a White House meeting, calling those trying to breach the country’s borders “animals” https://t.co/aQNeu29T6e pic.twitter.com/ogrFKaWyDZ
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 16, 2018
"We're taking people out of the country. You wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people — these are animals." During a meeting with public officials who oppose California’s sanctuary policies, Pres. Trump criticized US immigration laws https://t.co/2KcrIhMnyR pic.twitter.com/SsmCdaofHb
— CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2018
President Donald Trump referred to immigrants as "animals" after a sheriff at a White House roundtable discussion on California's so-called sanctuary cities policy made a comment about the difficulty of stopping gangs at the border. https://t.co/9oqwvuvH6F
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 17, 2018
The New York Daily News, The Associated Press… I mean, the number of top level, prominent news outlets who repeated this obvious lie is truly astounding. And, sadly, predictable.
Of course, Democrats from Gov. Jerry Brown to senators to congressmen all jumped on board condemning the remarks that the president never made and comparing the President of the United States to Hitler based on something he never said.
Meanwhile, lost in the trumped-up outrage over a complete and total lie is the fact that MS-13, the Salvadoran gang Trump and the law enforcement experts meeting with him were talking about, are, in fact, by any dispassionate description: Animals.
The four young men who were hacked to death in a New York park in April were lured there by two women associated with the vicious MS-13 street gang, and ambushed by more than a dozen gang members armed with wooden clubs and machetes who engaged in “a horrific frenzy of violence,” according to court documents obtained Wednesday by Fox News.
The new details were released Monday as part of an indictment charging three of the street gang’s alleged members — Alexis Hernandez, Santis Leonel Ortiz-Flores and Omar Antonio Villata — with the April 11 deaths of the four men.
Have you ever, ever seen a member of the above referenced media outlets, or a Democrat politician express a fraction of this anger and condemnation toward MS-13 and other illegal aliens who commit violent crimes in this country? Imagine what we could get done if these people saw violent criminals who poison our society and prey on peaceful immigrant communities as the same kind of enemies as the do the President.
“Animals”?
“Serpents”!
In 2004, the FBI created the MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha; also known as simply MS or Mara) National Gang Task Force. In 2005, the FBI helped create a National Gang Information Center and outlined a National Gang Strategy for Congress.
MS-13 is an international criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles, California, US in the 1980s. Wikipedia
Ethnicity: Mostly Salvadorans, Hondurans, and Guatemalans
Membership: 8,000–10,000 (US) 30,000–50,000 (Worldwide)
Founder: Ernesto Miranda
Founded: 1980, Los Angeles, CA
Founding location: Los Angeles
Allies: Sureños, Los Zetas, Mexican Mafia, Sinaloa Cartel, La Familia Michoacana, Gulf Cartel
That ms 13 was around a long time before 2004, they have been around for several decades before that in fact, I was down in the Salvador area back in the 70s andI they were around even then, they were NOT created by the fbi, they were an offshoot of the Salvadoran military many years before.
Let’s not start false rumors here. Remuda did not say the FBI created the gang but “the MS-13 National Gang Task Force”. Big difference.
JACKALS!!
I had to laugh at the sheer idiocy shown on Tucker Carlson last night, in relation to the # of doodoos who were defending these animal savage sickos..
And i agreed with (i forget who it was) who said Trump didn’t go far ENOUGH…
Hunt down every member of MS-13 as an invading terrorist threat. Track them back to their home country like we did with the Taliban and wipe them out there as well.
Scorched earth. Total eradication.
I think “monsters” is closer to the truth.
This message didn’t go to the intended place; it refers to whether MS13 should be called “animals” or “serpents.”
Coverage of MS-13 gang violence and its effects in the Washington Post:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/people-here-live-in-fear-ms-13-menaces-a-community-seven-miles-from-the-white-house/2017/12/20/6cebf318-d956-11e7-b859-fb0995360725_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.297ca6e0ccb2
“Have you ever, ever seen a member of the above referenced media outlets, or a Democrat politician express a fraction of this anger and condemnation toward MS-13 and other illegal aliens who commit violent crimes in this country? Imagine what we could get done if these people saw violent criminals who poison our society and prey on peaceful immigrant communities as the same kind of enemies as the do the President.”
WaPo’s story was from the angle of the poor “undocumented” (euphemism for law breaking illegal) Guatemalan mother of FIVE being shaken down for protection money by the MS-13 gang.
It’s hardly a diatribe against the gang and its costs in blood and tax dollars and certainly not critical of the mother inflicting 5 kids on American taxpayers to educate and support.
Leftist journalism/propaganda is always agitating for legalization of more Latino voters for them so these “victims” can’t be preyed on by fellow illegals who are thugs. If neither came over the border illegally Americans wouldn’t be saddled with a another culture’s problems. Let them solve them in the country that they built.
They kill their own mothers to be accepted. ANIMALS-JACKALS. Is there another worst name we may call them?
Yea, Cockroaches!!! IMO they don’t even deserve to get called animals..
Those liberals !! They wonder why they’re not believed and are called, appropriately, “fake news”. One has to wonder if they can even recognize the truth any more ?
And once again, I call BS !! They’ll keep a running tab on President Trump’s “lies” … but I bet that they won’t add this one to their list..
Honestly i say NO they can’t recognize the truth… CAUSE THEY DON’T CARE about the truth.
A few weeks ago some woman, unfortunately I can’t think of her name, said on Meet the Press that the only people who heard of Ms-13 are on fox news. What a lie!
Well, their victims have certainly heard of them.
That’s cause all the other networks DON’T DO STORIES on MS-13..
Much like “Islam is the religion of peace.” The MSM addicts will believe anything the MSM says.
It took the school system about forty years of infiltration by communists, and indoctrination of students, to make Americans dependably idiotic.
The Fake News Media, as usual taking things out of context. What a disgrace “Pravda / the communists in the Press are. Secondly, Pelosi attacked Trump for his comments on the MS-13 gang members. I suggest Pelosi have MS-13 gang members live in her house. I wonder what Pelosi will think when the MS -13 gang members start slicing her up, using machetes and knives?
[I suggest Pelosi have MS-13 gang members live in her house. I wonder what Pelosi will think when the MS -13 gang members start slicing her up, using machetes and knives?}
Ive often said, all these politicians who are so bent on bowing down and coddling all the illegal invaders, should be REQUIRED TO open their own homes (and bank accounts) to them. That includes MS-13.. AND JUST SEE how long it takes them to change their mind, when its THEIR OWN loved ones getting raped, killed/beaten up..
BUT with Piglosi, i don’t think she even would change it, if her OWN KIN were the ones being victimized…
As usual, those lying Leftists distort the facts just enough that the lil sheepies will follow what Trump “said”, and believe every word of their hogwash.
Trump said MS13 Gang Members are animals, and they are. Not all Illegals. Of course the Newspapers knew they were misreporting, and were all smiles when it went viral among the sheepies!
And if they ever admit they lied, you can bet that admission will be barely reported on…
On page 37 of some newspaper, or during a TV report at 3:00 am.
The Lamestream media has ceased even PRETENDING to be “unbiased.” But their BLATANT hatred of our President becomes more obvious by the day. This latest OUTRIGHT LIE trying to make it appear that Pres. Trump considers ALL immigrants to this country “animals” is a perfect example. This was not a misunderstanding–it was a DELIBERATE DISTORTION of the TRUTH to push their Leftist agenda–which is to DESTROY the Presidency of Donald Trump to punish him for the “sin” of defeating Queen Hillary in the election–and making all of THEM look like FOOLS in the process with their confident assertions that Hilary COULD NOT POSSIBLY LOSE!
They KNOW he was talking about MS-13 gang members, and not “immigrants,” but chose to pretend otherwise, in order to have yet another excuse to attack Pres. Trump. And, by the way, media IDIOTS, they are not “immigrants”–they are ILLEGAL INVADERS!
Which is why i can’t understand why the white house has not do a single thing to discipline them. Even if all it was, was removing the press credentials of even just ONE of their white house correspondents for say a month…
Since the 2016 election I and others have noticed an inherent characteristic among liberal politicians and their sycophantic partners in the press and among the alphabet media.
If the story is potentially damaging to Republicans generally or to President Trump specifically, they don’t bother to confirm it. Dems like Schumer and Pelosi rush to a microphone and cameras to condemn the accused and demand an apology. Then, the leftist reporters sprint off to print it or drop it on the desk of a talking head to air it…again without bothering to confirm the veracity of the original story. The Left’s modus operandi is to “be first to spread the word”…even if it’s false; and their methods reflect abject bias and a lack of ethics and journalistic integrity.