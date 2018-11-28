Idaho family harassed by neighbors due to Christmas decorations awarded $75,000

An Idaho family harassed for putting on an annual Christmas program that featured a nativity scene, Santa Claus and a camel has been awarded $75,000 by a jury — and plans to use the money to move to a less hostile neighborhood.
Jeremy and Kristy Morris alleged in a lawsuit filed last year that the West Hayden Estates Home Owner’s Association (HOA) “unlawfully discriminated” against the family based on their religion.
Jeremy Morris told the Daily News on Tuesday that “freedom to worship” and “right to property” are two of the most treasured protections that a person could have.
“Somehow our homeowners’ association managed to violate both those rights,” he told The News.
The trouble started in 2015 when the family moved into the area and announced it would be continuing a tradition that was started the year before in a different home.
Morris notes in a letter to the board that the Christmas program, which lasts five days, would not disrupt the neighborhood and would include exterior lights, free hot chocolate, a cotton candy machine, caroling, a “wise man” and a “docile” camel named Dolly.
“The goal was not to get permission for something that I could already do,” he wrote. “Rather, I was proactively reaching out so as to minimize any impact to neighbors and the subdivision.”
The lawsuit states that the purpose of the program at their Hayden home “was to spread the Gospel and love of Jesus Christ to the community by raising funds for two local charities that aid children suffering from homeless or cancer.”
Neighbors expressed concern over the nature of the program, according to court documents.
A letter sent by an HOA official to Jeremy Morris in 2015 indicated that “I am somewhat hesitant in bringing up the fact that some of our residents are non-Christians or of another faith and I don’t even want to think of the problems that could bring up.”
At one point the Morris family received a letter from an HOA lawyer stating that the program will be “offensive to the senses.” The letter threatened legal action.
A jury favored the Morris family following a two-week federal trial that ended in late October. The 85-year-old “Santa,” who Morris says is a star of the program, testified during the trial.
“He insists he is Santa Claus,” Morris said. “His mother passed away from cancer, and that’s why he was drawn to our program.”
Morris wonders how anyone could oppose the program, especially considering the money that it raised for charity.
“I don’t think there could be anything more despicable than a group of people, a group of elitistis, who would put their own bigoted, prejudiced views ahead of the suffering and infirmities of children,” Morris said.
Morris said there were complaints about the house’s Christmas lights.
“Other homes may have Christmas lights on for 5-6 hours a day for a month, we only had them on for 10 hours for the entire year,” he said.
He said there were shuttles that escorted people to and from his home, and that the program did not create any traffic issues for the area. He said that there were about 150-200 people on the property at any given time and emphasized they did not cause any disruptions for the street or the neighborhood.
The program went on as scheduled in both 2015 and 2016, but not without threats and constant harassment, according to the lawsuit. Attempts to interfere with the festivities included a videotaped death threat by a neighbor and “coordinated efforts calling sheriff’s deputies numerous times for legally parked vehicles on public side streets,” the lawsuit alleges.
A threat was posted to the show’s event page suggesting that Morris “should stock up on guns at a local gun show,” according to the lawsuit.
In light of the harassment and discrimination, the Morris family was awarded $60,000 in compensatory damages and $15,000 in punitive damages. The HOA has filed a countersuit.
The family is planning on using the money to move to a different neighborhood in order to continue the tradition in 2019.
“They were successful in ultimately driving us out,” Morris said.
Join the discussion
Of course they drove you out. You’re trying to do “the governments job”.
The left prides itself in appearing to do good by foisting charity onto taxpayers. If you actually HELP someone it sheds a bad light on their goodness by proxy.
I would NEVER buy a property governed by a HOA for this reason. Just a “cell” of Communism.
Me neither. When i moved up here to Columbus from Gulfport MS, i flat out told my realtor, i will NEVER live in an area with a HOA.. Two of the first 4 houses she took me to WERE In hoas.. I told her, take me to another one, and you’re fired AND I will write a nasty gram to your bosses.
Not one of the following dozen houses i looked at were in them.
Maybe if MORE people stood up to their realtors like that, they’d get the message, not everyone wants to live in restrictive and controlling HOAs..
Precisely why I will never live in a neighborhood and especially one with a HOA. All it takes is one member of the local Old Biddy Committee to get his or her panties in a wad and your life is miserable.
Hey these homeowner’s associations can be tough. Mine says that I can’t have more than two cars up on blocks in my front yard at any one time….and only one can be a GM product. I’ve thought about moving, but I just hate to leave a neighborhood that exudes such class.
More than two cars on blocks makes one a hick. Well, that and the one tooth. I aught to know.
Some covenants enforced by HOA have positive effects on property values for all. You are should be aware of the covenants before submitting a bid on any home.
In another story that I read on this, it sounds like the HOA didn’t have a reason to deny the Christmas show. The HOA and some residents didn’t want it so they tried to shut it down. Looks like a victory for speech and property rights.
Don’t think he should move though. For 5 days every year, he would be freedom giving the finger to the West Hayden Estates safe space.
Sorry, but today’s HOAs are nothing but biased nasty-minded idiots living there. When I was in law and writing HOA’s what you can and cannot do, this was never a problem. Today they have all these communist approaches and limit you to practically everything. Buy a house in a neighborhood and stay out of the criminal and hateful livers in today’s HOA. Not worth the money nor hassle. In other words, do a good deed and you are castigated which means way too many nasty democrats are living in them and want 100% control. Feed them to the crocodiles!
Disq. Yes, a rare few HOAS may be more beneficial to the bottom line than others. BUT IS THAT really worth having your rights trodden on?
I voted a 10 on this news feature. It is about time that someone with common sense won against these “HOA”s. The hoa’s are a form of communism, along with zoning laws/regulations. We OWN our property, not any government. hoa’s can be more anti private property then any local government. If you are harassed by an hoa, ask to actually see and demand a copy of the complaint the hoa is using against you. Ask them if they take a Christmas vacation from the schools they work in, teaching our children about the wonders of socialism and communism.
We just returned from Russia. This home would be cheered there. The first thing that happened under the 1993 constitution there was freedom of religion and a return to their churches. I can not imagine anyone not liking what this family did. Those who did are evil.
I am agnostic, and even I have no issues with someone celebrating their religion like this. I’d just stay at home and not participate.
LOL! I wish there was some way to bring our HOA into line. We affectionately label them the Condo Nazis. ‘Nuff said.