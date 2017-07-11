ICE sued for allowing alleged killer to remain in country

Federal immigration officials negligently allowed a Kansas City, Kan., man to remain in the country illegally before he allegedly killed five men in a 2016 shooting spree, according to a recently filed lawsuit.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., by the families of two of the five men who Pablo Serrano-Vitorino is now charged with killing.
Serrano-Vitorino had previously been deported after he was convicted of a felony in 2003.
But according to the suit, Serrano-Vitorino re-entered the country illegally and had several brushes with local law enforcement agencies before March 2016, when he allegedly stormed into a neighbor’s home in Kansas City, Kan., and fatally shot four men.
Later that day, he allegedly shot and killed another man in Montgomery County, Mo., before he was arrested.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the widow and two children of Clint Harter, one of the four men killed in Kansas City, Kan., and the widow of Randy Nordman, the Missouri man who was killed.
According to the suit, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials had the opportunity to detain Serrano-Vitorino for illegally re-entering the country after he was arrested in 2014 and 2015.
In 2014, Wyandotte County officials notified ICE that Serrano-Vitorino was in jail for domestic battery, according to the suit. But authorities had to release him because no ICE agent came to interview him in person.
Then in 2015, he was pulled over by Overland Park police for traffic violations. After he was fingerprinted at Overland Park Municipal Court, ICE prepared paperwork to have him detained.
But the paperwork was sent to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which did not have Serrano-Vitorino in custody. Overland Park officials, unaware of the paperwork, released him.
“Clint and Randy’s deaths are the direct and proximate result of the failure of ICE officials, officers and/or agents to carry out their required duties, which failure provided the means for a convicted felon who was illegally in the country, but in custody, to be released and kill Clint and Randy and three other victims,” according to the suit.
An ICE spokesman said Monday that the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
“Clint and Randy’s deaths were foreseeable and preventable had the ICE officials, officers and/or agents involved simply followed the laws, regulations and/or procedures, which they were required to uphold,” the suit alleges.
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.
Serrano-Vitorino is currently jailed in St. Louis where he is awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree murder in Nordman’s death. The case was moved from Montgomery County on a change of venue.
He also is charged with first-degree murder in Wyandotte County for the deaths of Clint Harter; his brother, Austin Harter, and Mike Capps and Jeremy Waters.
The land of Obama and Geraldo. Praise the illegal aliens and screw the American citizen.
And you note, no matter how many cases we see like this, the whiney brat libtard media only seem to do sob story pieces on the poor invaders we are deporting. BUT NOTHING On those who had a loved one killed BY THAT illegal invader..
This BS is changing now with our new real leader.
Go get them and expel them all criminals, now!
It falls on Obama during his administration. Obama is the one that should be sued not ICE.
“For so long, the people at ICE and CBP had their hands cuffed behind them.” The Obama administration had so many exceptions for who could be adjudicated “that it made it very difficult for the customs and enforcement people to do their job and enforce the laws of this country.” Sean Spicer
I agree. This is all on Obama. He ordered the ICE department to look the other way and stand down.
Hopefully, they will start doing what they were hired to do now under Trump. Which is ironic, because I’ve been reading stories where ICE is trying to deport illegals, but they keep running into sanctuary cities and mayors/sheriffs who refuse to cooperate.
What’s next? Mayors and Sheriffs being sued when an illegal goes on a killing spree? What’s it going to take?
Obama SHOULD be sued, but unfortunately i think the laws disallow that. HENCE this family is going after ICE..
The other tragedy about this article is how many such articles we have seen since Obama took office. I am still wondering how a president can simply ignore laws on the books by simply not enforcing them. The Obama administration was the most criminal in the history of this nation and nothing happened to anyone guilty within it.
And the most treasonous.. YET he will (unfortunately ) never face justice i fear..
“a Kansas City, Kan., man”…?? How about some editing on this. It should be; an illegal alien living in Kansas City, Kansas… The media needs to stop giving any type of legitimacy to things that deserve none. You conservative publications and media need to lead the way on this. Call it what it is. Eric Holder and Obama and the rest of them should be sued personally.
IMO that is WHY we read things like that. CAUSE the rabid libtard lame stream media IS trying to give them legitamacy..
Well it’s about time somebody get sued. Thats the only thing that wakes these agency’s up. If a convicted murdering Muslim terrorist can sue and get millions from Canada than murder victims should sue the ones responsible for this travesty.
Let’s just hope the family doesn’t wind up getting a rabid liberal activist judge, who just throws this out.. like we’ve seen time and time again before..