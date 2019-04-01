ICE slaps detainer on Uber driver accused of rape

Officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have slapped a detainer on an Ugandan Uber driver facing arraignment Monday for allegedly raping a woman in his vehicle on the Esplanade, state police said.

Daudad Mayanja, 37, who state police said is a Ugandan citizen, was already being held on $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on two counts of rape.

Police said they received a report at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday that a woman had been sexually assaulted by an Uber driver on Storrow Drive near the Hatch Memorial Shell.

The alleged victim, an adult woman, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

“The investigation is ongoing and forensic testing is being done,” state police spokesman David Procopio said.

Uber said it has removed the driver’s access to the app.

“What’s been reported is horrible and something no one should ever go through,” an Uber spokesperson said. “We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”

The ride-hailing service has taken heat over the years as several drivers have been accused of sexual assault. In February, Jose H. Arevalos-Avalos, 37, of Holliston, was arrested by Ashland police for allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger and offering her money in exchange for sex. He was later taken into custody by ICE. Last November, Uber driver Michael Squadrito, 40, of Everett, was arrested after he allegedly raped a passenger who had been out celebrating her birthday, the Herald previously reported.

Uber has a safety feature in its app that allows riders to connect directly with 911 and provides real-time location information. Riders and drivers can also report safety issues for review. Trips are tracked with GPS technology and can be shared with family and friends so a rider’s location is always known.

Joe Dwinell contributed to this report.

