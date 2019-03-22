ICE releasing 1,000 illegal immigrants per day into the U.S.

Since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced the Green New Deal, all the major Democrat candidates have jumped on board. They are talking the talk, but are they walking the walk? Ocasio-Cortez isn’t practicing what she preaches either, but she is now calling the Green New Deal her “North Star.” Also, more evidence that the border crisis is just that… a REAL crisis. ICE goes on record, saying thousands of illegals have been released into America.

So many Democrat candidates for president have embraced the Green New Deal, but just like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they are not living by the standards they plan to impose on all of us.

Also in today’s show, ICE officials say they have released over 100,000 illegal immigrants into the country over the last three months, averaging over 1,000 per day. They say the system is overwhelmed, and that the situation is absolutely a crisis! Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)