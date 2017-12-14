ICE Operation Snaps Up 101 Illegal Immigrants, Mostly Criminals, in New Jersey

Loading posts...
Federal agents arrested more than 100 foreign nationals wanted for immigration violations in a five-day operation in New Jersey, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Tuesday.

The operation, led by ICE’s enforcement and removal division, netted a total of 101 illegal immigrants who were either criminal aliens, had illegally re-entered the country after being deported, or had an outstanding order of removal.

Immigration officials said 88 percent of those arrested were convicted criminals and 80 percent of them had prior felony convictions for crimes including sexual assault of a minor, possession of child pornography, and aggravated assault.

Read more at the Daily Signal

