ICE nabbed 89 more criminal aliens in TX, OK sweep

Following similar sweeps around the country, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 89 criminal illegal immigrants in North Texas and Oklahoma during its latest three-day sting.

Assisted by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), ICE targeted violent criminal aliens and other illegals with existing orders of removal in its recent operation, carrying out President Donald Trump’s tough-on immigration policy from Tuesday through Thursday.

No minor crimes …

More than three out of four of the illegal aliens taken into custody during the raids committed serious crimes.

“Sixty-seven of the 89 arrested had criminal histories,” Breitbart News reported. “Officials stated that those histories include: aggravated assault family strong-arm, aggravated assault of a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, alien smuggling, assault causing bodily injury, assault causes bodily injury family violence, assault, child abuse, criminal mischief, dangerous drugs, discharge of a firearm, driving while intoxicated, fraud, illegal entry, indecent lewd acts with a child under 16, larceny, liquor violation, manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance, negligent homicide, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, possession of a controlled substance, racketeering, rape, robbery and making terroristic threats.”

Many of those caught in the sweep were repeat offenders who penetrated the flimsy U.S.-Mexico border after having already been sent back to their native countries.

“Twenty-three of those arrested illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported, which is a felony,” an ICE press release on the raids stated. “Depending on an alien’s criminality, an alien who re-enters the United States after having been previously deported commits a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison – if convicted.”

Government officials attest that the criminal removal operation is making the streets in the region safer for local citizens.

“This North Texas and Oklahoma operation removed 67 criminal aliens from our streets and our communities,” ERO Dallas Field Office Director Simona L. Flores stated in the ICE release. “In addition to this valuable community service, our ICE officers also help maintain the integrity of our immigration laws.”

The greatest concentration of those arrested were from Dallas and its surrounding cities, with most of the illegals coming from two nations to the south.

“Eight people were arrested in Dallas, four in Fort Worth, three in Plano, three in Denton, three in Garland, three in Rockwall and two in Lewisville,” the local Fox4News.com announced. “Of the 89 total arrests in the region, 59 were from Mexico and 12 were from Guatemala.”

Upholding – not breaking – the law

Contrary to claims made by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in the midst of the California ICE raids taking place several weeks ago, federal agents are enforcing the law – not breaking it – by going after illegal aliens who have committed criminal offences after entering the country illegally.

“All of the targets in this operation were amenable to arrest and removal under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act,” the ICE press release informed in lieu of the latest Texas and Oklahoma raids. “ICE deportation officers carry out targeted enforcement operations daily nationwide as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls.”

ICE provided a sampling of a small handful of illegal criminals caught up in the three-day sweep in the Lone Star State and the Sooner State:

March 20: A 28-year-old illegal alien from Mexico and confirmed gang member was arrested at Fort Worth, Texas. He was convicted of making a terroristic threat in 2013 and was sentenced to 6 months’ probation. He remains in ICE custody pending an immigration hearing before a federal immigration judge.

March 20: A 42-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested at Fort Worth. He was convicted of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in 2012 and was sentenced to five years of in prison. He was removed in 2015, and illegal re-entered the United States illegally in 2016. He will be processed for removal from the United States and presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for re-entry after deportation.

March 20: A 27-year-old citizen of Vietnam was arrested at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Following his convictions for Rape 2, and two counts of indent/lewd acts with child under 16 in 2012, he was respectively sentenced to 15 years (suspended) and to 20 years (suspended) for each count. He remains in ICE custody pending an immigration hearing before a federal immigration judge.

March 21: A 28-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested at Lancaster, Texas. He is currently wanted by authorities in Hidalgo, Mexico, for homicide based on a 2009 arrest warrant. He also was convicted in Texas for driving while intoxicated. He remains in ICE custody pending an immigration hearing before a federal immigration judge.

Texas follow-up …

The latest North Texas/Oklahoma sweep that secured the arrests of 88 men and one woman between the ages of 19 and 60 followed another successful ICE operation in February that apprehended approximately 150 criminal illegals further south in Texas.

”Last month, ERO officers carried out a similar operation targeting criminal aliens and foreign nationals with outstanding orders of removal in an operation that ran from Waco in Central Texas to the Rio Grande Valley,” Breitbart’s Bob Price recounted. “That operation led to the arrest of nearly 150 criminal aliens, previously deported illegal aliens, and immigrants who are subject to deportations.”

As was the case in the more recent raids up north, a large percentage of those arrested were repeat offenders.

“Of those arrested, 86 had previous criminal convictions; 39 had previous immigration violations including four with pending criminal charges; 20 with no previous immigration history; and one with pending criminal charges, officials stated,” Price added. “Officers arrested 135 men and 10 women during the seven-day operation that ended on February 16. They ranged in age from 18 to 62.”

—-

