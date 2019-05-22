Home » News

ICE: Maryland county released MS-13 illegal aliens now suspected of brutal murder

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:42 am May 22, 2019
15

This combination of undated images provided by the George's County Police Department shows from left to right, Josue Fuentes-Ponce and Joel Escobar. The teenagers were arrested and charged as adults with first-degree murder after a missing was found dead in a Riverdale, Md. creek on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (George's County Police Department via AP)

Two teens arrested last week on charges stemming from a horrific murder in Maryland were supposed to be deported last year, but Prince George’s police refused to turn them over to ICE, the immigration agency said Tuesday.

Authorities say the teens, Josue Rafael Fuentes-Ponce, 16, and Joel Ernesto Escobar, 17, feared being ratted out for an April robbery so they and an accomplice made a 14-year-old suspected snitch strip, then beat her with a baseball bat and chopped her with a machete.

The girl’s body was found in a creek earlier this month.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in a pointed statement Tuesday, said the crime could have been averted but for Prince George’s County’s sanctuary city policy.

Both Josue and Joel were in county custody last year on attempted murder charges from another crime, ICE said.

The agency placed a detainer on them, which means it asked the county to notify deportation officers when the teens were to be released, so ICE could pick them up for removal from the country.

The county defied the request, ICE says.

“These individuals had demonstrated violent criminal behavior before, and because they were released in spite of the lawful detainer, they were afforded an opportunity to take a life,” said Diane Witte, director of Baltimore’s ICE Field Office.

ICE has placed new detainers.

Prince George’s Department of Corrections’ phone wasn’t answered when The Washington Times called to seek comment. An email sent to the director was answered by a spokesman who said he was looking into ICE’s claims.

ICE said Josue came to the U.S. in late 2015 with his family — part of the surge of migrant families from Central America who have overwhelmed the border in recent years.

Under the Obama administration the family was paroled into the U.S. to await its immigration case. Like many other families, Josue didn’t show for his hearing and was ordered deported in absentia — but he ignored the order, ICE said.

Joel entered the U.S. in 2016 as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), the other part of the new border surge, ICE said.

Under the law he was quickly sent from Homeland Security to the federal Health Department, which released him to a relative in the Washington, D.C. area.

Immigration analysts say Prince George’s County is a sanctuary jurisdiction. Under a 2014 Department of Corrections policy it refuses to cooperate with ICE detainer requests.

The department says it would cooperate if ICE obtained a warrant. But since deportation is a civil matter and not a criminal matter ICE says there’s no avenue to get such a warrant, so communities that demand warrants are effectively shutting down cooperation.

The Washington area has long had a large Central American population, making it one of the top destinations for new families and UAC involved in the surge.
And Prince George’s County has led the region.

Over the last five and a half years the federal government has placed more than 5,650 UAC in the county, taxing community schools and, security experts say, creating a breeding ground for gang recruitment.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.6/10 (5 votes cast)
ICE: Maryland county released MS-13 illegal aliens now suspected of brutal murder, 9.6 out of 10 based on 5 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



15 Comments

baitfish
baitfish
7:21 am May 22, 2019 at 7:21 am

Just another statistic the democraps could care less about.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.9/5 (11 votes cast)

praireliving
praireliving
8:52 am May 22, 2019 at 8:52 am

If I were the girl’s parents I’d sue the county for harboring known criminals and aiding and abetting a crime. I realize she was running in circles she should not have been but it still doesn’t change the fact their child is dead because violent criminals were left to wander about.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:54 am May 22, 2019 at 8:54 am

maryland and virginia you get what you vote for now live in it.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
8:57 am May 22, 2019 at 8:57 am

Sounds like a Hundred Million Dollar lawsuit for the ‘sanctuary city’s’ ACTIVE INVOLVEMENT IN THE MURDER.

When they file, they need to List EVERY PERSON INVOLVED By Name and Position in the government.

IF they ACTIVELY VIOLATED A LAW there is NO IMMUNITY.

INCLUDE every ‘law enforcement officer’ that FAILED TO NOTIFY ICE!

And plan on filing WRONGFUL DEATH civil suits against them as individuals.

THEY FAILED, THEY SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

jb80538
jb80538
8:58 am May 22, 2019 at 8:58 am

And here I thought murder suspects couldn’t get bail!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    10:30 am May 22, 2019 at 10:30 am

    According to the story they were released from custody last year despite the ICE retainer. Had they been handed over to ICE then they would have been deported before they committed at least one robbery and this horrific murder.

    Instead, the sanctuary county and PD are responsible for the death of this girl and an unknown number of other crimes because they protect illegal aliens instead of citizens.

    Nancy Pelosi assures me there is no crisis because of the thousands of illegal aliens pouring into the US.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
overlord
overlord
9:05 am May 22, 2019 at 9:05 am

Whoever in PG county that was responsible for this violation of law should be prosecuted for breaking the law, and an accessory to murder.

Need to hold people accountable for their actions. Otherwise this will continue. Who is next, you, me, your sister? mother? Child? It happened to someone else’s child already.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
9:09 am May 22, 2019 at 9:09 am

The relatives of the slaughtered girl along with those who have had to assume any of the expenses related to this horrific crime should be compensated by suing of the rear ends of those Prince George’s County officials responsible for codifying and enforcing its sanctuary city policy . Once the taxpaying citizens realized the reality of the financial and social burdens they might think differently when casting their ballots. Shame on our deadbeat Congress!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

ndrep
ndrep
9:20 am May 22, 2019 at 9:20 am

Sorry guys. There is no recourse against government. Its called sovereign immunity. At one time it may have made sense when it was reasonable to assume government would act in the best interests of the citizenry. But today its a shield to act with wanton and deliberate harmful intent.

Pathetic and it is unlikely to change in these heavily blue areas.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    9:50 am May 22, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Since they ACTIVELY AND INTENTIONALLY VIOLATED LAWS that created the problem…

    THOSE INDIVIDUALS have no “immunity” from being held LEGALLY LIABLE AND ACCOUNTABLE as citizens.

    They get NO TAX FUNDED legal representation either.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
Pam Johnson
Pam Johnson
9:31 am May 22, 2019 at 9:31 am

Way to go Maryland. You put criminals over decent people. Obama and liberals have trained you well to betray America. Where Do these disgusting people come from? Recall them all.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Ron Hood
Ron Hood
9:39 am May 22, 2019 at 9:39 am

Any governmental or law enforcement entity that adopts a policy that flaunts federal immigration law and provides illegal aliens with the freedom they need to commit serious crimes like the brutal murder of this fourteen year old child should be regarded as an enabler of criminal activity that is contributing to the breakdown of law and order in our society. These self-righteous, social justice warriors are so totally blinded by their dedication to political-correctness and identity politics that they are simply incapable of realizing they are slowly transforming America into a violent, third world country.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Necromancer1943
Necromancer1943
9:57 am May 22, 2019 at 9:57 am

It was murder, plain and simple.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Rowwdy Colt
Rowwdy Colt
11:26 am May 22, 2019 at 11:26 am

Wouldn’t you just love to cross paths with these miscreants? Treat them the same way they treated the 14 yr old girl…only veeery slowly.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Timothy Toroian
Timothy Toroian
11:30 am May 22, 2019 at 11:30 am

WAY TO GO, MARYLAND!!!!!! Pass a few more asinine anti-gun laws while you’re at it. I’m going to hope you meet one of these people in a dark alley late one night as you wish to high heaven you had a freaking gun!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply