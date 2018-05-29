ICE bust netted 91 in NJ including several MS-13 gangsters

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 91 illegal aliens in a five-day New Jersey sweep, which included several members from the notoriously vicious MS-13 gang.

The numerous raids apprehended many foreign nationals with violent criminal records off the streets of the Garden State – including a MS-13 gang member with a warrant by Interpol for trafficking firearms and narcotics.

“The roundup last week included people from the age of 19 to 78 years old, with convictions for sexual assault on a minor, child abuse, domestic violence, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping, among other crimes,” Fox News reported. “Of those arrested during the operation, 77 percent were convicted criminals, and 70 percent had prior felony convictions…”

Removing foreign criminal implants

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris commended his crew for pulling dozens of dangerous criminal aliens out of numerous communities.

“The remarkable results of our officers and law enforcement partners highlight ICE’s ongoing commitment to public safety,” Tsoukaris proclaimed in a Monday ICE news release on the raids. “This operation focuses on the arrest of individuals convicted of serious crimes and are a threat to public safety, [and] because of the targeted efforts of these professional officers, there are 91 fewer criminals in our communities.”

At least six MS-13 gangsters were on ICE’s list of those taken into custody with dozens of other criminal illegals – all of whom were previously convicted of a wide variety of offenses.

“Some of the convictions included sexual assault on a minor, child abuse, possession of narcotics, distribution of narcotics, money laundering, DUI, fraud, domestic violence, theft, possession of a weapon, burglary, larceny, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping and illegal reentry,” ICE informed.

ICE provided a detailed rundown of the foreign nationals’ countries of origin and also revealed the counties where they were apprehended.

“The individuals arrested throughout New Jersey were nationals of Anguilla (1), Bangladesh (1), Cameroon (1), Colombia (4), Cuba (3), Dominican Republic (14), Ecuador (4), Egypt (1), El Salvador (10), Ghana (1), Guatemala (3), Guinea (1), Guyana (2), Haiti (3), Honduras (4), Jamaica (3), Korea (2), Macedonia (2), Mexico (12), Nicaragua (1), Pakistan (2), Philippines (4), Peru (4), Poland (1), Spain (1), St. Lucia (1), Trinidad (3), and Venezuela (2),” ICE divulged. “These individuals were arrested in the following counties in New Jersey: Atlantic (3), Bergen (5), Burlington (3), Camden (3), Cumberland (6), Essex (19), Hudson (15), Mercer (7), Middlesex (7), Monmouth (1), Passaic (10), Union (8), and Warren (2). Also, one individual was arrested in New Castle county in Delaware and one individual was arrested in Bronx county in New York.”

Under the Trump administration’s tough-on-immigration policies – which greatly depart from former President Barack Obama’s lax attempt to enforce the law on illegal aliens – deportation is imminent for those rounded up last week.

“These individuals will go through removal proceedings before an Immigration Judge – or for those under a final order of removal, arrangements will be made to remove them from the U.S,” ICE indicated in its release.

ICE’s ERO New York Field Office Acting Director Frank Russo lauded the concerted effort to make the region’s streets safer for the citizens of New Jersey and as well as for those in the Empire State.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is extremely proud to have assisted in this operation,” Russo expressed in the ICE release. “It is through collaborative efforts that law enforcement agencies can combat illegal acts and apprehend criminals who pose a threat to the Homeland.”

However, due to the left-leaning political climate in Russo’s home state – just across the river to New Jersey’s north – the exact opposite is happening in many New York communities, with Fox News reporting that 440 New York immigrants with ICE detainers were recently released back onto the streets.

U.S. no longer accepting importation of criminals

Since the beginning of his presidency in January 2017, President Donald Trump has been making good on his promise to Americans to make the nation safer and more economically sound by exporting those breaking into the U.S. illegally – especially those with criminal track records, along with illegals siphoning taxpayer dollars by taking advantage of welfare benefits.

Over the past year, many multi-day raids have taken place in numerous states from coast to coast – from New York, to Texas, to California – with several states experiencing rife problems with illegals receiving repeated sweeps.

“ICE has launched a series of immigration operations around the country, including another five-day sweep around New Jersey in April,” NJ.com recounted.

Yet immigration activists, numerous minority groups and politicians advocating “sanctuary cities” have continually blasted Trump’s ICE raids via leftist groups and mainstream media coverage of the sweeps, often claiming that their motivations are uncompassionate, inhumane and racist.

“The agency has faced criticism for arresting people who pose no danger and do not have criminal backgrounds,” NJ.com’s Noah Cohen noted.

Among the pro-sanctuary city politicians are House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who blasted Trump and called ICE “cowardly” for conducting California raids this spring, including one four-day sweep arresting 232 illegals in the Bay Area – most of whom had records as dangerous criminals.

“The Trump Administration has dragged its attacks on California and all communities with the courage to stand up to its anti-immigrant agenda to a new low,” Pelosi stated in a Democratic Party press release issued in March. “Just last week, President Trump decided to terrorize innocent immigrant families in the Bay Area with his unjust and cruel raids. The President has now desperately decided to brazenly abuse the legal system to push his mass deportation agenda.”

The controversial Democrat then encouraged Californians to break the law by aiding and abetting illegal aliens so they could evade being arrested by ICE in the future.

“The people of California will not be bowed by the Trump administration’s brazen aggression and intimidation tactics,” Pelosi added. “Californians will continue to proudly keep our doors open to the immigrants who make America more American. We will fight this sham lawsuit and will fight all cowardly attacks on our immigrant communities.”

Pelosi’s leftist colleague in the Golden State, Democratic Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, actually went as far as to tip off illegal aliens in her Northern California city about the ICE sweep – so they could flee from the federal agents before the raids took place.

But despite such efforts to denounce the sweeps, ICE has stayed on track in its new mission under the Trump administration to free America’s streets from criminal aliens and other immigrants living in the U.S. illegally who pose a threat to national security.

“The agency has said its operations focus on people who pose threats to national security, public safety and border security,” Cohen pointed out. “Under the Trump Administration, ICE no longer exempts some from possible enforcement. Instead, anyone violating immigration laws could face being arrested, held and removed from the country.”

