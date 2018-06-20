ICE arrests more than 100 employees at Ohio meat supplier

Federal immigration officials arrested more than 100 workers suspected of using stolen or false identification at an Ohio meat supplier Tuesday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant for the Fresh Mark meat processing plant in Salem to arrest employees for immigration violations.
Agents had been investigating Fresh Mark for more than a year and determined the company hired undocumented immigrants at its processing and packaging plants, many of whom used fake identities or identities of other U.S. citizens to gain employment, according to Homeland Security.
“Unlawful employment is one of the key magnets drawing illegal aliens across our borders,” Homeland Security special agent Steve Francis said. “Businesses who knowingly harbor and hire illegal aliens as a business model must be held accountable for their actions.”
All 100 employees arrested in the raid came from the Salem location, but search warrants were also executed for documents at two locations in Massillon and investigators also searched a fourth location in Canton.
Francis said most of the employees arrested at the Salem location were from Guatemala and will be held in facilities in Michigan and Ohio as they await removal proceedings.
ICE officials said the number arrested is likely to increase when the operation is completed and some arrested workers could face federal charges for identity theft and/or reentry after deportation.
Some employees may be released on humanitarian grounds, including health concerns or the well-being of their family members.
Earlier this month, ICE arrested 114 suspected undocumented immigrants at an Ohio gardening business.
Join the discussion
We must have Congress mandate E-Verify for all employers nationwide. Employers need to be fined and/or jailed as set forth by the current law. Once illegals can no longer get a job and they are ineligible for Federal benefits this will stop many from coming here and many illegals already here will self deport. As the numbers of illegals drop we’ll then have a better idea of how many immigrants we need to keep a thriving economy.
AND yet another instance of an incomplete article.
NOT ONE Mention was made about punishment, charges or other criminal proceedings being levied against the BUSINESS OWNER for having 100+ illegal invaders on his payroll..
Maybe the owner didn’t know.
j/k
Of course he knew. How could you not know? The owner probably went out of his way to find illegals who would work for dirt cheap.
Mind you, Ohio is nowhere near the Mexican border. And meat processing isn’t seasonal. There’s no “Pig Season”. These aren’t migrant jobs either. None of the standard excuses for hiring illegals apply. These are solid jobs in the economically depressed Ohio job market. And instead of hiring Americans, they hired illegals.
Fine the owner enough that he’s going to need to refinance his house to stay in business. Also add jail time. It’s well deserved in this case.
And jail time for anyone in upper management. They knew. Of course they knew. They all knew.
Which of our elected politicians has the basic attitude that our country can contain the same population as China. So, let them all come in and bring all the grand parents, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, because our nation has all the room in the world. There are many in the Senate and House of Representatives who believe like that. They are democRATS…
I wonder how many of these illegals practice sanitation when relieving themselves.
NO clue.. BUT I can bet that once i find out what local businesses bought meat from there, i can see a massive boycott of them.
The owners of these companies need to be jailed and lose their business. It’s similar to arresting drug users and letting the Drug Dealer go free. These people are guiltier than the worthless illegals.
There are hundreds (maybe thousands) more illegal aliens working in feedlots and packinghouses in western Kansas…among many other places. I KNOW this because I previously worked in / with these businesses.
Carefully check any construction crew, anywhere, and find more and more.