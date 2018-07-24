ICE arrests 2K child predators; skit compares it to ISIS

After comedian Michelle Wolf compared the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the Islamic terrorist group ISIS on a parody video, former ICE Director Thomas Homan condemned the skit and pointed out how the agency has “arrested over 2,000 child predators,” along with thousands of other depraved criminals.

Joining the ICE attack bandwagon

Wolff – who hosts her weekly Netflix show The Break with Michelle Wolf – mocked ICE while impersonating the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in the mock recruiting video that her program’s Twitter account tweeted Friday.

“Wow, ICE is … really desperate for recruits,” reads the caption for the video in the Friday tweet.

During the video, she slighted the federal agency numerous times.

“It parodies an ICE recruitment video with ‘officers’ making statements such as ‘ICE is … rooting out the foreign enemy’ and ‘ICE is … attacking when they least expect,’” the Fox News Insider reported.

Later in the video, Wolf berates ICE again.

“There’s no better representation of American values right now than ICE is,” Wolf commented sarcastically while dressed like Nielsen.

Wolf’s criticism of ICE echoes that of her leftist colleagues, who have blamed ICE for separating immigrant children from their illegal alien parents – even though the agency is not responsible for that aspect of border patrol.

You Might Like







Democrats and other pro-immigration activists have been rallying immigrants to push for an end of ICE in a movement that is reportedly motivated by getting more minority votes as November’s midterm elections approach.

Taking a stand for ICE

ICE’s former director took offence to Wolf’s disparaging skit.

“Homan defended [ICE], touting the agency that has saved ‘thousands of children’ from sex traffickers and child predators,” Townhall noted. “In addition, the agency has also confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of narcotics in the past year alone.”

But Wolf’s criticism of the Trump administration is nothing new.

“Wolf created controversy after taking jabs at President Trump and mocking White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April,” the Insider noted.

After Wolf’s latest comedy rant against ICE, Sander’s father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-Ark.), said that the comedian’s routine went beyond political satire.

“It’s angry, bitter hate,” Huckabee told Fox & Friends Saturday, according to the Insider.

The political commentator and former Republican presidential candidate argued that berating federal agents and police for upholding the law is simply unjust and unwarranted.

“If you’re mad at the way laws are, get mad at Congress,” Huckabee advised angry Democrats. “Tell them to change the laws, but don’t get mad at the people who enforce the laws. They’re doing their job.”

ICE-ing crime

As Democrats continue to push for ICE to be abolished altogether, the federal agency continues to make America’s streets safer – removing criminals by the thousands.

“During Operation SOAR in 2017, ICE arrested 32 illegal aliens with past histories ranging from sexual abuse to rape,” Townhall’s Timothy Meads informed. “ICE also made ‘more than 4,800 criminal arrests in national anti-gang operations’ last year.”

In fact, ICE has been working diligently through programs specifically aimed at making the streets safer for children.

“The Washington Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) – in collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) Operation Predator – participated in Operation Broken Heart from March 1 through May 31,” ICE announced in a news release last month. “The operation identified individuals using peer-to-peer networks to share child pornography.”

Through ICE’s international initiative to keep children from being exploited and abused by sexual predators coming from abroad, thousands upon thousands of perverse criminals have been brought to justice.

“Since the launch of Operation Predator in 2003, HSI has arrested more than 16,000 individuals for crimes against children – including the production and distribution of online child pornography, traveling overseas for sex with minors, and sex trafficking of children,” ICE divulged. “In fiscal year 2016, more than 2,600 child predators were arrested by HSI special agents under this initiative and more than 800 victims identified or rescued.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.0/10 (2 votes cast)