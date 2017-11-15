ICE agents rebel, say Trump ‘betrayed’ them by leaving Obama’s people in place

The country’s immigration enforcement officers launched a website Tuesday demanding that President Trump do more to clean up their agency, saying he has left the Obama team in place and it’s stymying his goal of enforcing laws on the books.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervisors in Philadelphia banned officers from wearing bulletproof vests during an operation in the dangerous “badlands” section in the city’s north for fear of offending the immigrant community, according to a new website, JICReport.com.
Meanwhile, officers in one Utah city are required to give city officials seven days’ heads-up before arresting anyone — and by the time they go to make the arrest, the immigrants they are targeting have taken off, the website says.
Compiled by the National ICE Council, which represents ICE officers, the website is part whistleblower and part primal scream for Mr. Trump to pay attention to a group of people who were among his staunchest backers during the presidential campaign.
“ICE Officers grudgingly admit that the only President they ever endorsed hasn’t kept his word, and many officers now feel betrayed,” the officers say on the website.
National ICE Council President Chris Crane, in an open letter to Mr. Trump, posted on the site, said he finds himself regularly having to defend the president to ICE officers who backed Mr. Trump during the campaign but now feel “stab[bed] in the back” by the administration.
Mr. Crane said he gives Mr. Trump the benefit of the doubt but that those around the president — whom he doesn’t name — appear to be trying to shield him from hearing about the continued struggles at ICE.
“While officers view the President’s position on enforcement as courageous, the Trump administration has left all of the Obama managers and leadership in place, a group that ICE Officers know after the last eight years to be completely incompetent, corrupt and anti-enforcement,” Mr. Crane wrote.
“While President Trump did create an uptick in morale at ICE through his support of enforcement operations, tensions are on the rise between Trump’s army of Obama holdovers and boots on the ground officers in the field, as behind the scenes Obama holdovers continue to undermine law enforcement operations and wage war against their own law enforcement officers.”
The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.
ICE was among the most embattled agencies in the last administration, with deportation officers saying they signed up to enforce immigration laws, only to have Obama officials put severe restrictions on when and how they could carry out their duties.
More than 80 percent of illegal immigrants were put off limits for deportation under the Obama administration.
When the Trump administration took over, officials lifted the restrictions, saying most illegal immigrants could be deported — though they left in place the directive that criminals, national security threats and repeat immigration violators be given top priority.
Numbers for fiscal year 2017 are still pending, so it’s unclear how much of a change the new policy has made.
On Tuesday, Mr. Trump nominated Tom Homan — who for nearly 10 months has been acting director of ICE — to hold the job permanently. That nomination will likely ignite a fierce debate on Capitol Hill over Mr. Trump’s immigration plans.
The ICE Council’s new site doesn’t find fault with Mr. Homan’s immigration policies but does ask for him to do more on the personnel side, saying Obama-era holdovers are still given too much power in decision-making.
The website invites tips from Homeland Security employees who see malfeasance at the department or who believe it’s falling short on its mission to protect the country’s borders and interior.
One early posting reports on as many as 500 ICE supervisors who the council says are using official vehicles for their own personal travel, each “gouging American taxpayers for approximately $5,000 annually in free fuel alone,” and on accusations of sexual harassment.
Yet another tip reports on “secret orders” the council says have been given to officers in Utah to alert Park City before they attempt any arrests in the city. The officers say they have to wait as long as a week before attempting the arrests — and by the time they go after their targets, they appear to have been alerted and fled.
An ICE official said they do regularly let local law enforcement know they are active in that jurisdiction “in order to deconflict and avoid any potential ‘blue on blue’ issues.” But the official said there is no set timeline, and it often happens only while officers are on scene.
The worry about blue-on-blue entanglements played out the other way in the Philadelphia incident, where ICE officers say supervisors told them to remove their bulletproof vests before attempting to make an arrest in the city.
The vests contain the officers’ markings identifying them as police, so without the vests they had nothing visible to show they were law enforcement. Neighbors ended up calling city police to report the men as intruders.
The website said the supervisors should have been fired and Mr. Trump should personally issue a directive ordering discipline for any ICE supervisor who demands officers remove their body armor.
“Our own supervisors would rather see the bodies of their own dead officers full of bullet holes than offend an illegal alien,” said Officer Gabriel Cimino, president of the local union chapter. “This is the absolute madness that our officers in the field are dealing with every day. Will an officer have to die before President Trump helps us restore order to this agency?”
The ICE official speaking for the agency was unable to provide more details but indicated they were taking the matter seriously.
“ICE holds all of its personnel to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct. The agency takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously and will respond appropriately based on any investigative findings,” the official said.
I saw this on the Laura Ingraham show last night. I urge everyone on this site to send an e-mail to the White House to have Trump fire these Obama appointees immediately. The political correctness that can get our ICE officers killed (not wearing bullet proof vests etc.) and the political correctness to give local authorities a heads up, before ICE comes into a neighborhood and as a result the illegal aliens escape is ludicrous!
Mr. President please clean the ICE swamp, aka the democrats/liberals. Also while you may have started to deal with immigration, you MOST definitely need to go after just as aggressively, those who assist and employ the illegals of all ethnic backgrounds. Do it n0w before you become another President who made promises but never followed all the way through.
Some are beginning to lose confidence that the reasons we sent Trump to DC will ever be carried out. He is surrounded by Obama holdovers, and many of the people he has brought in openly contradict his agenda. Trump is getting onto dangerously thin ice, dangerous for a 2nd term but far more dangerous for the future of America.
It is a matter for bewilderment and frustration, is it not, that President Trump, nor his staff, nor his appointees, have taken overt and aggressive actions to fire the Obama hold-overs, likely participants in The Deep State, and replace them with supporters of our agenda, loyal to us and the President? I have written, called, e-mailed, posted, blogged, repeatedly, that very question, but thus far, no reply, no answer, from the President, nor anyone else in this Administration, AND is it not curious that no officials, no media folks, are pressing for that answer?
Unfortunately the media wants him to fail, so they will say nothing.
doced, no surprise that “officials” and “media folks” have NO interest in answering that question, since MOST OF THEM are just APPENDAGES of the Hydra-headed, octopus-armed LEFTIST DEEP STATE. With these VIPERS surrounding the President, it is doubtful he even gets to SEE an email as “subversive” (from THEIR point of view) as YOURS. Those probably go into the nearest “round file”, electronically, or LITERALLY, before President Trump ever sees them!
If you are leaving the previous existing middle management in place, sorry but swamp wise you’ve cleaned nothing. These folks must be mad G O N E ! before anything meaningful can be done.
One of the things that has been slowing recovery of the Nation is not cleaning house in all departments and getting rid of all those with ties to OBummer. Homeland Security, DOJ, Defense, and State all need ruthless removal of OBummer people all the way down to janitor and receptionist.
Trump will never realize his full agenda until he gets all of the Obama Moles and the establishment deepstaters out of the government.
Dump the Obamaites Trump. The RINOS & Dems will try to block you. Probably accuse you of SA. Why don’t the RINOS just join the Dem party & make a giant establishment party.
I was horrified to learn that ICE Officers are not wearing bulletproof vests ! Yes, we definitely have to get rid of the Obama people, and get people in place that will BACK the policies of our President !
So, while I feel their pain, I wonder how many current ICE agents are willing to give up their own union protections, which are what make it so difficult to remove the bottom-feeders from their federal employee swamp.
Trump needs to FIRE every ****** appointee in EVERY part of the Government. He also needs to fire all those who converted from appointees to hirers. This holds true for each and every part of the government and if any of them try to use a union to keep their jobs he should toss all those who fight for them out as well since Government workers are not allowed by law to unionize. Until Trump does this he will NEVER get things done. As for those found to be interfering with Trump’s rules they should be arrested and tossed in a cell. As for ICE the field agents need to ignore any Obozo hold overs especially in what to wear in the field or giving notice on arrests.
There are millions of people wandering the streets of the US that should not be here. Political correctness aside, law enforcement has their hands tied. We need Sheriff Joe at ICE to knock some heads together and get people doing their jobs.
Obama hold overs, terminate them all in every gov’t department. Leaches and parasites all.
The BIGGEST mistake that President Trump has made is allowing these TOXIC LEFTISTS to remain embedded in our government, where they are working day and night to SABOTAGE all his efforts to clean up the MESS Obama left and drain the CORRUPT SWAMP our government has become, because of them! He should have asked for the resignations of EVERY SINGLE ONE Of these VENOMOUS VIPERS on DAY ONE of his Presidency, and “media outrage” and other screams of anguish from the Left be DAMNED.