‘I don’t give a s—,’ Lindsey Graham rebuffs CNN critic

In an interview Friday touching on President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leaders and Russian relations, S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham gave a figurative finger to his critics.

“If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a s—,” Graham said on CNN.

Graham, a republican senator whose remarks on Trump range from support to poking fun at him, made the comments after anchor Kate Bolduan asked if he trusted the president.

“I’ve got a relationship with the president at a time where he needs allies,” Graham said.

“People say this is two-faced,” Bolduan shot back, referring do pugnacious or disparaging remarks the Palmetto State Senator made in the past. “Where’s the Lindsey Graham standing up to Donald Trump?”

Graham said the flack he was getting from critics was unique to the Trump administration.

“When I worked with President Obama, I was a hero. When I work with President Trump, I’m two-faced.,” Graham said. “I know how the game is played. I don’t give a damn.”

Graham also wished Trump success and said he considered the former New York businessman a friend before ending the interview with the quip at his critics.

