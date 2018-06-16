‘I don’t give a s—,’ Lindsey Graham rebuffs CNN critic

In an interview Friday touching on President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leaders and Russian relations, S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham gave a figurative finger to his critics.
“If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a s—,” Graham said on CNN.
Graham, a republican senator whose remarks on Trump range from support to poking fun at him, made the comments after anchor Kate Bolduan asked if he trusted the president.
“I’ve got a relationship with the president at a time where he needs allies,” Graham said.
“People say this is two-faced,” Bolduan shot back, referring do pugnacious or disparaging remarks the Palmetto State Senator made in the past. “Where’s the Lindsey Graham standing up to Donald Trump?”
Graham said the flack he was getting from critics was unique to the Trump administration.
“When I worked with President Obama, I was a hero. When I work with President Trump, I’m two-faced.,” Graham said. “I know how the game is played. I don’t give a damn.”
Graham also wished Trump success and said he considered the former New York businessman a friend before ending the interview with the quip at his critics.
___
(c)2018 The State (Columbia, S.C.)
Visit The State (Columbia, S.C.) at www.thestate.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Bolduan, from The Clinton News Network aka The Communist News Network is a joke, just like all of her Fake News colleagues. That being said, Lindsey Graham is an establishment RINO aka a DemoRAT in RINO clothing!
At least be accurate. The correct quote from Sen Graham is”…I don’t give a ****”.
The DEMONcrats, and the corrupt drive-by, “mainstream” media, want us to crawl down in the mud to fight them them. If that’s what it takes to destroy them, so be it.
On a related story, after the IG Report, why aren’t these rabid reporters parked outside the homes of Peter Strock, Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Judge Contreras, Andy McCabe, James Comey, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Huma Adedin, Sally Yates, et al, to get their opinion/excuse/explanation for their sedition and treason. Why does Peter Strock still have a job, and why do these people still have security clearances? Asking for a friend.
Because the Media hates America. Therefore they all love the FBI and hate Trump.
Whether he wised up or merely sensed the change of wind direction, Graham is now on Trump’s side. And my how his pals over at CNN have turned on him.
A month ago he was called a “leading Republican” when he disagreed with Trump. Now he will be called a racist, homophobe, bigot, sexist, literally Hitler, etc. Given his weird southern accent it won’t take them too long to paint him as a plantation owner. He could certainly play the part with ease in any Civil War movie. No vocal coach required.
He’s still the same person he was a month ago. They loved him then and they’re turning on him now for pointing out the obvious – Trump is making actual real progress with NK, unlike Obama with his empty words.
I wonder how long Graham can stand the heat in the kitchen? They’re just going to get more and more ugly with him until he goes back to the heckling section of Team McCain.