Hypocritical Hollywood gives Oscar to accused rapist

In the midst of Hollywood’s “Me too” moment, basketball superstar and accused rapist Kobe Bryant won an Academy Award on Sunday for best animated short film.
Mr. Bryant, the executive producer of “Dear Basketball,” a five-minute animated feature, thanked the Academy and others involved in the film during brief acceptance remarks.
“As basketball players we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” he said. “Thank you Academy for this amazing honor, thank you John Williams for such a wonderful piece of music, for Verizon for believing in the film, thank you Molly Carter, without you we wouldn’t be here.”
The Los Angeles Lakers great also thanked his wife and three daughters, calling them “my inspiration.”
Mr. Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old hotel employee in Edwards, Colorado, in 2003. The prosecution dropped the case when the accuser refused to testify.
He denied the allegation and said the encounter was consensual.
Putting an end to sexual misconduct has been a prominent theme at the 90th Academy Awards, in the wake of allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile figures in Hollywood.
Feminist Jaclyn Friedman blasted the Academy for giving Mr. Bryant the award.
A reminder: “You can clap for these survivors and their bravery, you can stand up and say ‘Time’s up,’ or you can give Kobe Bryant an Oscar. But you can’t mean both.” https://t.co/zj2Bsog3Nk #metoo #Oscar #Oscar2018
— Jaclyn Friedman❄️ (@jaclynf) March 5, 2018
FUCK YOU ACADEMY. You just gave an Oscar to a rapist. I can’t even look at this. #Oscar #metoo
— Jaclyn Friedman❄️ (@jaclynf) March 5, 2018
I am literally shaking with rage
— Jaclyn Friedman❄️ (@jaclynf) March 5, 2018
