Hypocrites: Democrats show no interest in sexual assault claims against Keith Ellison

The Democrats may think they’re about to sink their shark teeth deep into Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, via an out-of-left-field sexual assault allegation from a woman, Christine Blasey Ford, touting a decades-old high school party story.

But here’s a “hey you guys” moment from none other than the woman, Karen Monahan, who accused Keith Ellison of — get this — domestic abuse. And who has supporting statements and medical records to prove it.

The drama just played out on Twitter. And Democrats, in the midst of chasing an Anita Hill-type victory against Kavanaugh, would do well to read Monahan’s messages.

First, from a poster who wrote directly to Monahan: “Democrats say [to] believe women, do they believe you …”

And then, the response from Monahan, that went like this: “No, they don’t. I’ve been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse.”

Monahan went on in a separate tweet to describe how her accusations were known to many — meaning, they didn’t exactly sprout from nowhere.

“Four people,” she tweeted, “including my supervisor at the time, stated that I came to them after and shared the exact story I shared publicly, I shared multiple text between me and Keith, where I discuss the abuse with him and much more. As I said before, i knew I wouldn’t be believed.”

There are texts.

There are corroborating statements of what she previously reported.

There are medical records.

The Democratic National Committee has announced it would review the allegations — but since, Ellison, who denies all, has gone on to win the Democratic primary for attorney general for Minnesota.

“The fact that both parties only care if it scores political points is hypocritical,” Monahan said. “Do you think a person who has dealt with any form of abuse by politicians is thinking about politics? No, we & [our] families are trying to heal.”

Hypocrisy: It’s not a good look for the Democratic Party. It’s a common one — it’s a frequently worn one. But it’s still not a good one.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

