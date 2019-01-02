Now reading: Hypocrisy! Prev Next Cartoons Hypocrisy! A. F. Branco 6:30 am January 2, 20191 comments VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)Hypocrisy!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings Share on: 17 Shares 16 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion The rulers of communist countries always live in posh splendor while the normal people live in squalid destitution. They praise the glories of communism, but as the self-appointed overlords, they exist outside the system. Stalin, Castro, Kim Jung Un, etc., were never forced at gunpoint to give according to their ability. That’s for the regular people. Since the real point of AGW is to push communism, it’s actually not hypocritical to their true character. The original concept of communist overlords not participating in the work part of communism *IS* hypocritical, but carrying that standard MO forward into the AGW scam is 100% consistent with their parasitical nature. VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 4696 views6:30 am January 1, 2019 Cartoons Happy New Year from Nancy!6:30 am January 1, 201916 commentsA. F. Branco 6:30 am January 1, 2019 Continue reading 42 Shares 37 Share on facebook 3 Share on twitter 1 Share on Google+ 1 Share on Pinterest More options View 5314 views6:30 am December 21, 2018 Cartoons Hypocrite!6:30 am December 21, 201810 commentsA. F. Branco 6:30 am December 21, 2018 Continue reading 39 Shares 35 Share on facebook 4 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 6118 views6:30 am December 17, 2018 Cartoons Obama built it with your money6:30 am December 17, 20186 commentsA. F. Branco 6:30 am December 17, 2018 Continue reading 41 Shares 37 Share on facebook 4 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
The rulers of communist countries always live in posh splendor while the normal people live in squalid destitution. They praise the glories of communism, but as the self-appointed overlords, they exist outside the system. Stalin, Castro, Kim Jung Un, etc., were never forced at gunpoint to give according to their ability. That’s for the regular people.
Since the real point of AGW is to push communism, it’s actually not hypocritical to their true character.
The original concept of communist overlords not participating in the work part of communism *IS* hypocritical, but carrying that standard MO forward into the AGW scam is 100% consistent with their parasitical nature.