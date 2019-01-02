Loading posts...
Hypocrisy!

  1. The rulers of communist countries always live in posh splendor while the normal people live in squalid destitution. They praise the glories of communism, but as the self-appointed overlords, they exist outside the system. Stalin, Castro, Kim Jung Un, etc., were never forced at gunpoint to give according to their ability. That’s for the regular people.

    Since the real point of AGW is to push communism, it’s actually not hypocritical to their true character.

    The original concept of communist overlords not participating in the work part of communism *IS* hypocritical, but carrying that standard MO forward into the AGW scam is 100% consistent with their parasitical nature.

