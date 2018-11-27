Hypocrisy: Obama administration used tear gas at border once a month as Democrats stood by silently

The same tear gas agent that the Trump administration is taking heat for deploying against a border mob this weekend is actually used fairly frequently — including more than once a month during some years under President Obama, according to Homeland Security data.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has used 2-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, or CS, since 2010, and deployed it 26 times in 2012 and 27 times in 2013. The use dropped after that, but was still deployed three times in 2016, Mr. Obama’s final full year in office.
Use of CS rose again in 2017, which was split between Mr. Obama and Mr. Trump, and reached 29 deployments in fiscal year 2018, which ended two months ago, according to CBP data seen by The Washington Times.
Border authorities also use another agent, pepper spray, frequently — including a decade-high record of 151 instances in 2013, also under Mr. Obama. Pepper spray, officially known as Pava Capsaicin, was used 43 times in fiscal year 2018, according to the CBP numbers.
The data poses a challenge to the current anger over the Border Patrol’s use of tear gas on Sunday to prevent a mob from busting through sections of old border fence in California.
Critics, including Latin American leaders, immigrant-rights advocates and congressional Democrats, have said use of tear gas is “un-American.”
“It’s horrifying to see tear gas used on mothers and young children as they seek refuge in the United States. That’s not what America should be,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat.
Other Democrats complained about threats of “deadly force” against the border incursions, which saw migrants punch through fencing, and launch rocks and bottles at agents who responded to stem the intrusion.
Let me repeat myself in case you didn't hear or read the US legal code. @realDonaldTrump: Seeking asylum is LEGAL.
Migrants at our border are looking for help. Yet, instead of greeting them w understanding, you deploy tear gas. Shameful & disgusting. https://t.co/RzEFJDqqzh
— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) November 26, 2018
This is horrendous. We must hold those responsible accountable. Children who approach our country looking for asylum should be welcomed with open arms, not with tear gas.
The Trump administration’s asylum policies diminish America’s promise and project weakness, not strength. https://t.co/bJOtdnf8W5
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 26, 2018
It’s wrong to gas women and children and the elderly. That shouldn’t be a partisan view nor should that be uncomfortable to “the men and women in duty” https://t.co/PBHRE5utCT
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 26, 2018
Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, took umbrage to the outrage, questioning where the critics were when tear gas was deployed under Mr. Obama.
“This policy that we use was an Obama-written policy and it was used in 2013 at the same port of entry,” he told CNN, wondering in particular about the intense media interest now versus then.
“The facts are, the policy written under President Obama allows us to use tear gas to disperse a crowd that was very dangerous,” he told the network.
Host Erin Burnett scoffed at Mr. Judd’s facts, saying the agents were using tear gas against women and children this weekend.
MSNBC reporter in Mexico shoots down the media's narrative, says the majority of the migrants in the caravan are men who are not seeking asylum pic.twitter.com/bsAwfxbXft
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 26, 2018
“The tear gas was not deployed at the children,” Mr. Judd countered, saying migrants were attempting to use them as shields.
Some 9,000 members of the migrant caravans are camped in Baja California along the U.S.-Mexico border, plotting their attempts to enter the U.S., according to Mexican press accounts.
Mexican authorities have said 500 migrants were involved in the attempts to storm the border. Some U.S. officials have put the number higher.
Mexico said it has deported 98 caravan members it has identified as part of the violence and chaos.
Liberals have never been known to have a good memory.
@48dodge………you got that right!!! I don’t think they have a memory at all…if they do, its selective.
Liberals deal in the commodity of memory killing. When we finally see what kind of corrupt people were allowed indiscriminately enter the USA unvetted in their violent actions now displayed on the border, and our ability to keep them out and at bay, suddenly our memories will kick in to realize just how many are already within the Democrat created kiddie kingdom of Progressive conquered America, and THE PEOPLE will arise and begin to hunt them down and eject them as well. When it comes to American memories, the Libs would “rather have a frontal lobotomy, than a bottle in front of me”.
Libs never deal in the commodity of memory lest WE THE PEOPLE who now witness the violence we now are rejecting at our border remind us of the millions already inside the interior of our nation that need to be rejected. When it comes to memory of the media and the Democrats, they always “Would rather have a frontal lobotomy, than a nourishing bottle in front of me.”
Leftist demented Democrats and their sycophants in the leftist demented MSM lie and are willing hypocrites. Obama rails against the United States having a wall to help defend against invasions and yet he has a mini-concrete plant on his new DC house/property to construct a huge and thick wall around the property to defend his family. Hypocrisy becomes a new art form in the hands of leftist demented Democrats!
Using pepper spray is a beneficial humane way of dealing with their social disease. The main active ingredient in pepper is capsaicin. Researchers believe that capsaicin is a thermogenic chemical. A thermogenic chemical may help speed up your metabolism and decrease your appetite and cravings. When your metabolism is faster, your body is more likely to convert nutrients into energy instead of stored fat. Capsaicin also has the same pain killing properties as aspirin but stays in your system for 24 hours. Spraying over excited border wall climbers with pepper spray is a good healthful thing as it lowers their cravings to illegally harm themselves and others, and will kill the pain when they drop off our walls and go splat.
“That’s not what America should be…” says Feinstein.
I agree. We should be using more force to stop the invasion.
If I subjected any of my kids to this the state would take them away. Looks like little girls make the trip with no pants. How convenient for Dems.
The migrant in the top photo looks just like an Anti-First Amendment rioter.
That’s right,,,,real Americans are used to getting the job done right the first time, every time, but the foreign idea Democrats just keep getting in our way.
Just imagine the Progressive response if these same mobs were pouring over the walls of the Progressive gated communities! Seeking to take over the homes and valuables of the Progressives. You can bet there’d be far more tear-gas used than last weekend. Heck, the Progressives would “conveniently forget” they’re supposed to be anti-gun and pro-illegal the moment they start to suffer, and you’d see lethal force quickly used.
Unfortunately when the next Obamanite Democrat is elected President they will just walk in unopposed, and the tear gas and riots will occur every where inside the American interior instead of just on the border. Maybe as they invade us on the border, our troops should be invading their country in real conquest and then tax Honduras, Guatemala, etc in natural resources to pay for our expenses. When they found out their homeland was being invaded just lets see how many foreign flag carrying patriots go home to defend it.
The US is a nation of laws and those coming to the US need to obey those laws. If the invaders try to force their way into the country then they will be repelled using appropriate force. They were not invited and have no rights here. Liberals just want to invite these people here to take benefits from hard working people and get hem to vote Democrat. If these people were truly asylum seekers they would be waving the US flag and not that of their home country. We need to defend our country from these people.
Women and children are routinely thrown under the bus by macho men of **** world countries. Why not decry the use of women and children as fodder for the “cannons”? Feminists should be in an uproar, but their hypocrisy is on full display.
Who needs those types of “men” anywhere?
If we could just deport the liberal liars to the fairyland they came from America would be great again.
Tear gassing and pepper spraying them along the way would just be for our sadness at having to see them go. hahahahaha
Democrats HYPOCRITICAL? SAY IT ISN’T SO!
Without the ability to be HYPOCRITICAL or LIE, the cabal of Lliberals/Socialists/Communists/Progressives/Democrats/FakeNewsMedia/Antifa/Feminazis/Educrats/Brownshirts/Thugs/Anti-Americans/Anti-God/Fascists would be DEAF, DUMB and BLIND!
Where was Alyssa Milano’s tweets when this was going on?
This is NOT immigration, rather it is an INVASION into our once great country!
Time to SHUT DOWN our southern border and STOP ALL FEDERAL-AID going to foreign countries. Start charging a 25% REMITTANCE FEE ON ALL MONEY BEING SENT TO MEXICO, and other Central American countries.
BOYCOTT MEXICO, and other Central American countries!!!
END DACA, End Chain Migration, End Anchor babies, Make E-VERIFY MANDATORY, REDUCE the number of legal immigrants entering the USA, CLOSE LOOPHOLES in our immigration laws, End TPS, Build the Wall, and ENFORCE our current immigration laws.
DEPORT THEM BACK TO THEIR OWN COUNTRY IMMEDIATELY!
We have and are being INVADED by some 30 million plus ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS, and now we MUST STOP this continued invasion in its tracks.
The invasion started before 1986 and has continued to this day, only many times the total each year going even higher of ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS entering the US ILLEGALLY.
Time to put our military on our southern border and finally put a STOP to this insane madness. If that means separating children from their parents in order to prosecute the ILLEGAL INVADERS, then so be it!
If one can remember during the time king Tinkerbell obama was sitting on his self-righteous thrown, He could do no wrong in the eyes of his sheeple subjects and their propaganda/fairy tale outlets.
But since their beloved “Crooked Hillary” didn’t inherit his throne, his sheeple are filled with irrational hate toward our President Donald Trump. To the the sheeple and their Snowflakes, President Donald Trump will be hated and condemned, no matter what he does or doesn’t do.