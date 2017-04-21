Hypocrisy in the Anti-O’Reilly Army

Fox News took Bill O’Reilly off the air after a heavy campaign to fire him led by CNN’s media unit and The New York Times. If all the charges of sexual harassment are true, his case is indefensible. That said, it’s time for his media critics to stand down. They are guilty of rank hypocrisy.
These same media outlets despised the idea that Donald Trump would drag Bill Clinton’s sexual harassment lawsuits into the presidential campaign. On Jan. 8, 2016, the Times editorial staff sneered: “It is also a tired subject that few Americans want to hear more about. If Mr. Trump has not read enough, he can curl up with a copy of the Starr report.”
Bizarrely, the editorial noted that Hillary Clinton had told a New Hampshire town hall questioner a month earlier that Juanita Broaddrick’s tale of rape was not to be believed. Yet it was Trump who was denounced as sexist and beyond the pale. The Times said: “His aim is to dredge up an ancient scandal and tar Mrs. Clinton with it in a clearly sexist fashion. There should be no place for that kind of politics in this country.” That is, unless it’s the top draw at Fox News, in which case it’s suddenly America’s greatest concern.
On April 2, 2017, the Times published a 3,148-word front-page article lamenting “O’Reilly Thrives as Settlements Add Up.” Reporters Emily Steel and Michael Schmidt declared that their investigation found five women who received payouts from either O’Reilly or Fox “in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against him. The agreements totaled about $13 million.”
As they noted, the lion’s share of that total came in a $9 million settlement from 2004. That was 13 years ago, but it didn’t qualify as a “tired subject” or some “ancient scandal.”
CNN relentlessly pushed for O’Reilly’s dismissal, calling up advertisers and pressuring them to take commercials off their competition. Bashing O’Reilly dominated their Sunday show “Reliable Sources” for weeks and their “news” programming after their victory.
But two days after the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke in 1998, CNN aired a town hall meeting titled “Investigating the President: Media Madness?” Host Jeff Greenfield insisted that millions of Americans were “asking the press one question fraught with significance: What the hell are you people doing trying to find out what kind of sex the President of the United States might or might not be having?”
Back then, it was “media madness” to investigate whether then-President Bill Clinton might be assaulting women in the workplace — the Oval Office. There was zero concern about a “culture of abuse” inside the White House. For good measure, CNN moved on to specials attacking special prosecutor Ken Starr for prudishly investigating where CNN and the rest of the press never wanted to go.
It’s not only CNN and the Times that are displaying a different moral standard. Does no one find it just a wee bit ironic that disgraced Brian Williams is still doing a weeknight show on MSNBC, where he can lecture that O’Reilly was dispatched by “the power of the female consumer”?
Women deserve a workplace where men don’t harass them for sex. But that’s not what these sanctimonious liberal journalists care about. It just doesn’t matter how brutal the alleged rape of Juanita Broaddrick was. What matters is that Bill O’Reilly had to go.
Bill Clinton is laughing.
L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
I am not sure whether O’Reilly did sexually harass any women. However, I have my suspicions, as all of the accusing women went to / flocked to Hollywood attorney, Lisa Bloom, who is the daughter of Hollywood attorney Gloria AllDEAD. Lisa Bloom stated that none of these women would be seeking monetary damages from O’Reilly. Why would they not seek monetary damages, if they were sexually harassed and why would they flock to Hollywood attorney Lisa Bloom? These women wanted O’Reilly fired from Fox News, plain and simple. Also Lisa Bloom stated that Kalifornia (Communist spelling) Communist Professor Caroline Heldman called Bloom and Heldman stated that O’Reilly did not want her on the show anymore, because of “gender inequality”. This Communist Professor from Kalifornia, once called Sandra Smith of the Fox Business Channel “stupid”, right to her face. Secondly, look at Gloria AllDEAD, who represented women during the 2016 election, that were allegedly sexually harassed by Trump and she represented women that were allegedly sexually harassed by Hermain Cain when he ran for President. Did anyone notice that after the elections, all of these women disappeared from being represented by Gloria AllDEAD? These are obviously all setups and these women represented by attorney Bloom and her mother attorney AllDEAD, wanted their moment of fame on television and in the media!!!!! Now all of these women have disappeared from site!!!!!!
No surprise that AIRHEAD the Publicity prostitute who will do anything to jump in front a camera, would be involved in this FARCE netting her $$$$$$$!!! Wonder how much these, so called, Victims got from SOROS AND FOX!!??
I too, noticed that when Herman Cain dropped out of the Presidential race in 2012, the women who’d accused him of sexual misconduct disappeared. The same thing happened with President Trump after he was elected. And the liberal/progressives complain that the Russian tried to influence the Presidential election, but they don’t say a word about those who’ve been paid to do dirty works, in order to influence the the outcome of the same elections. Liars and hypocrites!
Translation: these supposedly “harassed” women don’t want any money or ANY kind of redress for the “wrong” supposedly done them, because their actual mission is to tote water for the radical left by SILENCING FOX News, starting with taking down Bill O’Reilly, who committed the UNPARDONABLE SIN of SUCCEEDING as a Conservative Journalist by hosting the highest rated news program in all of cable TV for the past two decades.
It’s just so DIFFICULT for these leftist propaganda HACKS to get away with lying, spinning and omitting any story that does not fit their leftist propaganda “narrative” when you have some Conservative yahoo out there who insists on telling the TRUTH and gets HUGE ratings doing it!
billzilla, I like how the bimbo brigade accusing Herman Cain were so “traumatized” that they just “COULDN’T KEEP SILENT” any longer, and yet the instant Cain dropped out of the Presidential race, they VANISHED without a trace, never to be heard of again. Here’s another fun fact: Those women ALL had DIRECT TIES to Obama. SOME of them were even on his campaign PAYROLL–and yet that sent up NO red flags to the leftist media?
Until the American people get SMART enough to recognize an Alinsky-style radical left SETUP when they see one, the LYING LEFTIST MEDIA will continue to destroy the careers of Conservatives with lies and innuendo. For instance, they should certainly KNOW by now that ANYTHING Gloria Alred is involved in is an EXTORTIONATE SETUP for the radical left! She is aptly named–Alred = Communist media *****.
And it is cause of this rank hypocristy that the media keeps SHOWING that i take all these accusations against Bill with a POUND of salt not just a pinch of it..
WE saw it with Herman Cain, we saw it with several other Overt Conservatives in the past.. ACCUSE, and once he’s gone, the accusations just fade away. BUT IF THERE was any true merit to them, WHY WERE legal proceedings never pursued??
CAUSE TO MY POV they are NOT true accusations. They are just yet another left wing attack designed to sink the right.
Strange that O’Really’s problems were o.k. w/Fox for years. Could it be that his record of adding $400 Million a year to Fox’s revenues was fine and dandy until Murdock wanted to join Fox to SkyUK which would be a $4 Billion deal. The UK OfCom regulators have a problem with the sexual allegations at Fox. $400 Million vs. $4 Billion? Buh-bye O’Really!
Whatever NWO wants, NWO gets. It is the same with hounding President Trump about his tax returns; I would rather see Hillary’s 30,000+ e-mails than President Trump’s tax returns!!!!
I’ve seen it before though. A problems swept under the rug, TILL there is so much “Dirt” that it starts affecting those in charge. THEN it becomes too much of a problem…
BUT however, i don’t believe ANY OF THESE claims are true. If they were, why were charges not filed sooner? WHY have charges STILL not been filed?
I fully agree with the subject of this article. But I think the American public is very aware of this manipulation. By the way, I know they embarrass regularly what is now “our” security apparatus but praise Wikileaks. Their audience is much greater than that of GOPUSA. Thank you Wikileaks for the DNC emails and thank you to the CIA insider who provided them.
As to O’Reilly, given his big mouth (if you made a wow of silence, best thing was to go to his show, he wouldn’t let you speak), his tame reaction is clearly suspicious. He has money, notoriety and access to the best lawyers. Why doesn’t he go on the offensive? Maybe later, I hope.
I would also be curious to see any of Barack Obama’s college transcripts. I understand he spent 2 million dollars in taxpayer monies to have all of his academic records sealed, even going back as far as kindergarten. Donald Trump will have a complicated tax return with much legal advice to reduce his liabilities. This is also to give stock holders as much money as possible, and, as such, is part of his fiduciary responsibilities.
fabian, I’m guessing he was promised the HUGE “severance package” he got, in exchange for not fighting back.
{fabian, I’m guessing he was promised the HUGE “severance package” he got, in exchange for not fighting back.}
Sorry but imo his reputation is more important than money, since he has millions already.. If i was him i would have said “FINE if you believe these charges have merit, TAKE ME TO COURT and we will see based on the evidence who’s right!”..
just a new way for the george soros communist liberals, to clear the field of any truthful views, and continue to fill the heads of the uneducated, and the misled stupid of our country, to follow the progressive communist mantra, come 2020, when the commiecrats, will prop up another lefty stooge probably worse then obama
Worse than ole barry/Crookilary the DEMORAT HYPOCRITES, is that possible??
Well, jim, they’ve got LIE-AWATHA warming up in the bullpen for 2020. Of course ANYBODY who hears one of her shrill, eye-rolling RANTS can’t help but notice she is bat-poop CRAZY. But when she loses, it will be the fault of another Conservative white male conspiracy, no doubt!
WE can certainly hOPE she loses!
ituser, it will certainly be a dark day for America if she DOESN’T lose! If the likes of LIE-awatha can get elected President, then we will surely know that America is DOOMED, because that would prove the majority of Americans are TOO STUPID to survive for long in today’s world!
It is far too easy for a man to be charged with sexual harassment. Mike Pence was ridiculed because he will not be alone with a woman (excepting his wife). Perhaps all men in power should start taking such actions. How does one prove sexual harassment occurred with no witnesses? Gestures can be misinterpreted; a pat on the shoulder or a man hugging you could be construed as harassment, even when the gesture is innocent. These women made a lot of money by claiming sexual harassment and their motives may not have been innocent.
Perzactilly! The very reason, bak-in-tha-day, ole Billy Graham was never “the victim” of a ‘he said, she said’ allegation. His policy was to NEVER be alone, even in conversation, with a woman not his wife!
And in the military especially, Male officers or supervisors are ALWAYS encouraged to NEVER do a counseling session with a woman subordinate behind closed doors. ALWAYS have the door open so those outside can at least see in, or better yet, have a 3rd person in the room. That way any claims can be squashed before they get started.
BUT IMO till we change the damn laws/rules in where those who FAKE these sorts of claims get punished as EQUALLY as the punishment would have been for those they made the false accusations against, it wont change a damn thing.. WE will still see false claims all over the place.
The hypocrisy from the left runs unabated and mostly unchallenged . The silence from those with thinking brains on the left can mean only one thing…they approve of such unfair tactics! Murdoch’s liberal sons clearly want to turn FNC into another MSNBC or CNN.
I think it is time for the Conservative’s to build another network for their voices to be heard since the MSM is striking out at all of the good guys that speak out on FOX This new network must be owned by only Republican Conservative folks – no more liberal progressive types!
[they approve of such unfair tactics]
IMO that is cause to the left, there is no such thing as an unfair tactic..
Gary M, I have heard it alleged that there are people on the left with “thinking brains,” but I have a hard time believing it, when I’ve seen NO EVIDENCE WHATEVER that it is true!
When a person is #1 or performs well, sadly there are those who make it their life’s work to tear down instead try to do better themselves. Then add to it that someone like Bill O’Reilly had views counter to almost all other on air media types and it became imperative that he be shut down..because you know, ideas different than their own are dangerous. Especially coming from someone in a #1 media ranking. I have no idea what really happened, but I’d bet Bill O’Really was hammered by false accusations just like Clarence Thomas, Herman Caine, and anyone else the nut cases consider a threat.
Absolutely the same method, only with violence, being implemented by our “institutions of higher INDOCTRINATION!” Shout down, knock down, any opposing view/speech. Push back is long overdue!
And now he’s been canned, just watch how quickly the chatter on those accusations dies off.. AND the accusers fade into the dust…
Bill O’Reilly is a smug erudite thinker who often comes across as arrogant. But he is often relentless in his pursuit of facts that when presented destroys the childish hypocrisy of the left. For that reason alone, he should have walked upright and blameless. When one sows weeds, one should not expect strawberries.
There goes innocent till PROVEN guilty. That is the Liberal Progressive Socialist Way, we say you are guilty and you Prove you are innocent!! These people are dangerous!
The liberal way is actually guilty until proven guilty when it comes to conservative matters.
With libtards its guilty, even if you prove yourself innocent, as “There must still be something there”.. Just look at how they STILL go after trump and the Russians for the hacking, even though there is STILL NO BLOODY Evidence of hacking..
ituser, so FAR, the ONLY evidence found of “collusion” with Russians–or, for that matter, trying to affect the outcome of our elections–has implicated SHRILLARY, the DNC, and OBOZO. And yet they are STILL pushing that BOGUS Trump/Russian “connection” on the lamestream news.
For that matter, it is a PROVEN FACT that Obama BLATANTLY interfered in the elections of several OTHER countries, and how come, if that is such a SIN, that NOBODY is talking about THAT? But then, the LOONY LEFT is NOTHING, if not hypocritical!
Don’t Conservatives have the majority everywhere (WH, Senate, Congress, governors…)? They also have the People’s OK to ACT! They SHOULD exterminate every liberal effort, attack, philosophy, or law once and for all! They should kill it and shoot it again, making sure it is not breathing any more. They may not have this chance again. Liberals multiply like cockroaches; they somehow recover from mortal wounds. Their ideas need to be annihilated forever NOW! Don’t leave them with a smidgen of a chance to resuscitate!
Been the problem for more than fifty odd years, Juan. This is not the first time the GOP has owned both houses of government and the presidency. Each and every other time they SQUANDERED that power! Problem being, unlike the democrats, there really has not been two parties in this country, at least since Johnson’s “Great Society.” We have been blessed(by the devil) with democrats and “democrats lite!” These “Republicans,” spouting “repeal and replace Obamacare” over the past eight (8) years, had NOTHING waiting, on day 100, let alone, on day one to effect that PROMISE! Incompetent, inept, how do “I” get re-elected, leeches….
I agree jim. Unlike the demorats, the GOP Is never united in thought, united in strategy, united in purpose..
Sean Hannity will be the next target for these psychos. This has nothing to do with women harassment. It’s about money. Fox lost ad sells and therefore cut ties with Bill. The rest is just a setup job from Soros, Media Matters, etc.
It was Soros and his MANY leftist front organizations who harassed/bullied O’Reilly’s sponsors into pulling their ads. You can see that evil old Communist/GLobalist spider’s grubby handprints all over EVERY ROTTEN THING the damned leftists do!
I hear he owes BILLIONS in Federal taxes. That is the PERFECT excuse to seize all his assets for non-payment, and while you’re at it, charge him with financing domestic TERRORISM and throw his wrinkled old behind into GITMO! I bet about 99% of this leftist “antifa” BS would come to a SCREECHING HALT without HIS money bankrolling it!
[I bet about 99% of this leftist “antifa” BS would come to a SCREECHING HALT without HIS money bankrolling it!]
Maybe not 99%, but a sizable majority..
And its not just Sean Hannity that needs to watch out, but imo Tucker carlson as well.
Not sure if O’Reilly did what he is accused of, but paying out millions to keep people quiet if he did nothing wrong doesn’t seem to me to mesh with his personality. All I can say is that it doesn’t look good. As for media hypocrisy, even O’Reilly would say that someone else’s bad behavior doesn’t justify your own.
I thank Bill for his decades of presenting a fair and balanced look at current events, for championing issues for those without a voice, for helping Veterans and for reducing the spin. I wish him well in his future endeavors.
The logical thing for O’Reilly to do is to become President Trump’s media relations guru or press secretary.
WOW – that would be absolutely incredible and the country would benefit !!!
If O’Reilly were to be made part of the Trump administration, the hysterical Left and their media attack dogs would go into OVERDRIVE. President Trump has ENOUGH attacks and distractions impeding his progress in cleaning up the MESS Obama left behind. This would be just one more. As much as I would LOVE to see the HYSTERICS that would cause on the Left, I have to say it’s another distraction President Trump does not need.
GOOD. Maybe they will get so damn rabid they will blow a blood vessel in their skull and put themselves out of OUR misery!!
I have not trusted Meagan or O’Reilly since they called us “BIBLE THUMPERS” a few years ago.The hypocricy of the Left is apparant since they had no problem with their candidate ,Bernie Sanders, essay on “Women fantacizing about being raped”,is (BTW,God said He will NOT be mocked…just sayin’)
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/bernie-sanders-woman-fantasizes-being-raped/article/2565191
To some women, a sincere compliment is considered harassment. From what I have read about their complaints, it seems that I was harassed for 40 years and didn’t even know it! Call me naive, but I mostly enjoyed working with men in the offices I worked in, and we all, women and men, talked freely about lots of subjects, some pretty personal. I didn’t appreciate vulgarity or obscene gestures and the guys knew where I drew the line. Not once did any of them cross that line. I have to wonder just what was really done to these women who file these harassment complaints. How much were they paid to ruin a man’s career, and who paid them?
I agree. Hek i heard (notice this is just heresay) of a situation where a guy in a store, shopping for his wife’s birthday was supposedly asked by three gals “Which of these dresses best suits us, we can’t decide ourselves”.. He told them what he felt, and they got irked cause he ‘didn’t complement them enough on their fine choices, so they sued for emotional distress…
BUT had he done the opposite, you can bet some libtard would have said “he was sexually harassing them”..
I watched one of the accusers on the View and her story was so pathetic and she offered no evidence of sexual harassment! If you have not seen it I think it is on Youtube.
What has happened to the women from years ago who when confronted with what they saw as sexual harassment either kicked the guy in the balls or told them how you like my husband or boyfriend to rearrange your face. Another thought, when is the last time you heard of these type of allegations against a poor man. Is it just towards wealthy guys?
Regardless of your perception of O’Reilly he was a master at describing current issues that face all Americans of any political faction or ethnicity , with his nightly TALKING POINTS.
I think that was the best part of his show. He put it our there and you formed your own conclusions and opinions. As it should be in our society.
Isn’t there always 2 sides to a story and the truth somewhere in the middle.
[Regardless of your perception of O’Reilly he was a master at describing current issues that face all Americans of any political faction or ethnicity , with his nightly TALKING POINTS.]
I always liked listening to his pin heads and patriots segments, as well as watters world. BUT now Watters has his own show, i can watch him without listening to Oreily..
The court of public media opinion and speculation. Guilty until proven innocent.
“The motive behind criticism often determines its validity. Those who care criticize where necessary. Those who envy criticize the moment they think that they have found a weak spot.”
― Criss Jami
“Do not judge, or you too will be judged.2 For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” In other words, what goes around comes around. These hypocrites will see their day.
Been a long time coming, already. One can only hope it happens in “this lifetime!”
I have my doubts about these allegations. Alleging sexual harassment is getting to be a money making tool & a political weapon. It hurts the accused & hurts those women who are really assaulted. I hope O’Reilly stands up to these witch hunters & fires back. Shame on Fox news if it just succumbed to threats. Keep writing Bill & countersue.
And imo that is WHY partially at least, we are in such a sorry state in this country. TOO MANY companies, school admins etc are TOO SPINELESS that the mere threat of a lawsuit is enough to get them to cave into the bullies…
FIGHT IT. Make these fakers PROVE in a court of law their accusations. AND IF THEY CAN’T or won’t.. SUE THEM RIGHT BACK!
The “why are you still talking about that? That’s OLD NEWS” line is the FAVORITE deflection technique of the liberal left! ANYTHING they don’t want to talk about is “old news.” But they can natter on for YEARS about a similar story aimed at a Conservative!
Bill O’Reilly’s career was just MURDERED by the same kind of “bimbo brigade” innuendo the radical left used to take down Herman Cain and TRIED to use against President Trump during the campaign. The only reason it did not work against President Trump was he was smart enough to “out” the DIRECT CONNECTION between said accusing bimbo and the CLINTONS and their law firm, who were pushing the bimbo to file a lawsuit.
Until people get smart enough to see through and IGNORE these LIES, they will continue to MURDER the careers and election hopes of Conservatives, just because they CAN.
Because he was so successful and his ratings were WAY better than these propaganda hacks who glorify the muck-raking they do as “journalism,” he’s had a big ole BULLSEYE on his back for a long time now.
NOTHING so hated in the liberal world as a Conservative who tells the TRUTH about them and their double standard, hypocritical, DESPICABLE scheming.
O’Reilly was a constant leader of true honest news. The left had to silence him.
I personally will miss his wit and bloviating on so many interesting subjects.
We have lost another very honest truthsayer. I can’t imagine who could replace
him.
What seems to be happening right now is that the Feminazi “useful idiots”, marching to the drumbeat of George Soros and their OTHER COMMUNIST/NWO masters, have decided that ALL white males are “the enemy.” ESPECIALLY Conservative white males!
I heard one of them the other day declare that “white males should NOT be allowed to vote.”
So now, it’s not enough for the radical left to SILENCE anybody who disagrees with them, those people need to be DISENFRANCHISED, too? Wow, it’s hard to comprehend such BREATHTAKING STUPIDITY is “acceptable” to ANYBODY–even the radical left LOONS of the FEMINAZI brigade! And THEY call Conservatives “fascist!”
{I heard one of them the other day declare that “white males should NOT be allowed to vote.”]
I bet that person would have been FIRST to the microphone to condemn voter ID laws as being racist and sexist…
I have believed for sometime that women are going to be the cause of the destruction of this country. They have abandoned the role the Creator chose for them, to nurture and train their children how to live in a civilized country. I know, some have to work to survive,however, they go around 3/4 naked and then when a suggestive remark is made to them they cry harassment. What do they expect when they invite an invitation. Will not someone investigate what these women have been paid to make these accusations?
With yourself and a few other women being the exception, poll accounts state that ‘women’ have been the primary deciders of our elections. I said you and some others, because those “deciders” have caused America to be where she is today, in decline! Don’t remember the exact numbers, however, in ’09 women were +17 for Obama, men were 0; in ’12, women were +15 (only 2 points smarter), men were -12(?) – the largest gender gap in our election history! Gotta love those “other” deciders, also, the “Independent and Moderates,” a.k.a. fence riders.
Hypocrisy reins supreme among the liberals. They know no other reality. I had the temerity to point this out in the comments section of a WaPo article about O’Reilly and the “powerful” men guilty of sexual harassment. In my comment, I mentioned that Bill Clinton is probably the most prolific womanizer and sexual predator in the history of powerful political figures with a legendary string of debaucheries that span decades. The resulting attacks were interesting. The liberals still see him as their golden boy and will not permit any inconvenient truths to tarnish his white head.