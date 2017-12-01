Hush Fund: Make Congress’ harassment settlements public

Taxpayers have paid $17 million in 264 cases over the last 20 years to settle workplace violations, including sexual harassment complaints, attributed to members of Congress.
In one 2015 case, U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, paid $27,000 to a former staffer who had complained that she was fired after rebuffing his sexual advances. She signed a confidentiality agreement, according to a Buzzfeed News report. Conyers, 88 and the longest-serving member of Congress, has denied any wrongdoing and thus far ignored calls for him to step down.
U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is among a group of lawmakers who want to make all of those complaints public and put curbs on future settlements.
In a news release, DeSantis and Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Jim Cooper (D-Tennessee), and Kathleen Rice (D-New York) announced the Congressional Accountability and Hush Fund Elimination Act. It would:
–Require disclosure within 30 calendar days of all settlement payments funded by taxpayers, the reason for the payment and the nature of the allegation, and the member of Congress or congressional staffer implicated in the matter.
–Prohibit the future use of taxpayer dollars to pay sexual harassment and sexual assault claims against members of Congress and staff.
–Prohibit members of Congress from using office budgets to camouflage payments.
–Require members of Congress and staff that have ever been named in a sexual harassment or sexual assault settlement paid for by taxpayers reimburse the U.S. Treasury with interest.
–Allow any individual who received an award to make public statements about the claims notwithstanding the terms of a nondisclosure agreement and nondisclosure agreements cannot be made a condition of any future settlements.
DeSantis, who represents Volusia and Flagler counties from the 6th District and is a Palm Coast Republican, questions Congress’ “sincerity” when it comes to combating harassment when its members and staff have used tax dollars to cover for their misconduct in secrecy.
“This legislation will protect taxpayers by making congressional settlement data public, barring tax dollars from being used to bail out congressional misconduct and requiring reimbursement of the treasury by members and staff who have had taxpayer-financed settlements paid on their behalf,” DeSantis said. “The bill will also allow victims to speak publicly about harassment suffered irrespective of any nondisclosure agreements.”
Gabbard said the secrecy of sexual harassment settlements has gone on too long.
“This is outrageous and must end now. Enough is enough,” she said. “Our legislation will empower survivors by increasing transparency and accountability, and providing survivors the freedom to publicly share their stories if they so choose, regardless of the non-disclosure agreements they were forced to sign. It will also protect taxpayers by ending taxpayer-funded sexual harassment settlements, and requiring reimbursement of previous taxpayer-funded settlements. Congress has the responsibility to act now to correct this horrible injustice.”
Other cosponsors of the bill include two other members of the Florida delegation: Reps. Francis Rooney, R-Naples; and Thomas Rooney, R-Okeechobee.
I doubt whether this will pass, the way the good old boy and good old girl network works in the House and Senate. Pelosi and all her female DemoRAT cohorts in the House and Senate, knew darn well this was going on for years, they knew about Billy Bob Clinton and Hillary bashing the women that were raped and forced upon sexually by Billy Bob and they did nothing. These are the hypocrites who scream the war on women!
Who ever was involved in the pay off. Must pay it back to the treasury Depto.
COLLECT the damn $ from the miserable predators rooming Washington.
I doubt it will pass too. BUT that is no reason to not TRY..
Make every instance of sexual misconduct in government public, and make the perverts pay for their own settlements!
Not just pay it all back, BUT if they are for actual assault or harassment, THEN JAIL them like yuo or I would if we did that at Kincos/Walmart or any other Private run corporation..
I’m gratified to see a couple of members of congress from Tennessee calling for the elimination of this slush fund…or maybe in this case it should be called a hush fund…but regardless, it should never have been created in the first place. The fact that congress did create this little perk for themselves speaks volumes as to why so many people believe the government of this nation to be corrupt.
And we need to KNOW the names of EVERYONE who was involved in getting it Set up. Who made the bill establishing this fund, who seconded it, who wrote it to bring it up for vote, and ALL THOSE who voted YESS on makng it law..
The self-righteous, sanctimonious, arrogant, narcissistic, hypocritical members of Congress have deceived us yet again, and, evidently, many of their colleagues, as well, by creating and exploiting a taxpayer funded bank from which funds were withdrawn to bribe complainants into silence about the misbehavior of those same members. It is outrageous. When was this done? Who did it? Who approved and implemented it? WHY IS THE CONGRESS TAKING MORE THAN FIVE MINUTES TO UNANIMOUSLY TERMINATE THE ENTIRE MECHANISM FOR DEALING WITH THE VICTIMS AND THE OFFICIALS WHO MISBEHAVED? We demand to know the who, what, where, how, and when! Every single Member who so brazenly tapped that secret bank to silence their prey must be named and forced to repay, with interest, any and all monies so stolen, for that’s what it is, theft, pure and simple.
doced-I agree with you. I want my money back! The absolute nerve that they took our tax monies to pay off their indiscretions is lower than low. This is the exposure we need to “drain the swamp!” Let’s keep the exposure going and continue to root out all of the corrupt participants so the voters do not blindly vote them back into office. TERM LIMITS! No one should have a seat in government for 50+ years! That is NOT what the Founding Fathers of this great country had in mind when they set this “great experiment” up! They must be rolling over in their graves right now… Clean this travesty up and set TERM LIMITS, then there would not be anyone around long enouph to have a tax payer slush fund… God Bless America!
All of these accusations, ALL of them, need to be published for the world to see. No “confidential” settlement of criminal or unethical acts should be enforced by any court! When accusations are made they need to be investigated. If the accuser is found to be lying they should be charged for perjury. If the accused is guilty they should have to pay the settlement or go to court, but NOTHING should be kept from the American Voters! And OUR taxpayers should not pay one penny of these, it should be all on the accused, out of their personal assets, and if they are tossed out of government for this their pension and future medical insurance should be forfeited! We have been rewarding these scumbags and telling them it is OK to sexually harass women (and men) in the government. We need to bill back any of these payments and collect these funds back to the Treasury! If they refuse to reimburse, then prosecute them and put them in prison! Scum!
Agreed 100%>>
And NO Punishment should befall ANY of those who received the settlement monies, for breaking their confidentiality clauses. I WANT TO KNOW who they accused and of what they accused them!
Full Disclosure: Names of perpetrating Members of Congress (or staff) and amounts ASAP..!!
Before this bill can be recognized and put up for floor vote, McConnie and Rayanie have to agree to move it forward. Let us see if they will. Then we will have an indication as to who in Congress are involved with taxpayer payouts.