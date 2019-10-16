Home » News

Hunter Biden — Five things to know about the former VP’s son

GOPUSA StaffBoston Herald Posted On 6:35 am October 16, 2019
3

FILE - Hunter Biden, 2012. Then-VP Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression. Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Who is Hunter Biden? Here are five things to know about the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden:

* Hunter served on the board of a Ukrainian oil and gas company while his father Joe as vice president reportedly threatened to freeze $1 billion of U.S. aid to Ukraine if the foreign leaders didn’t fire the nation’s top prosecutor. President Trump in a phone call pushed Ukraine’s leader to investigate the Bidens, which is at the center of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

* Hunter is now stepping down from the board of a Chinese private equity company. Trump has called on China to launch an investigation into the matter.

* Hunter has promised he would not work with foreign businesses if his father is elected president.

* Hunter was vice chairman of the board of Amtrak, and was chairman of the board of the U.N. World Food Program. He was also a lawyer for Boies Schiller Flexner, which he called “one of the most prestigious law firms in the world.”

* Five years ago, Hunter was discharged from the Navy Reserve following a failed drug test. He has struggled with alcohol and drug abuse.

Herald wire services contributed to this report.

Comments

grams2u
grams2u
9:09 am October 16, 2019 at 9:09 am

Another missing thing you should know, he is as corrupt as his father.

pumpkinjack
pumpkinjack
9:26 am October 16, 2019 at 9:26 am

I just saw a clip of his TV interview – with his over-whitened teeth and sinister stare, this man appears to be corrupt as the day is long. He is, in my humble opinion, a smart-A$$ with a penchant for speaking with an unimpressive foul mouth. He is not likable in the least, and probably just helped his daddy fall from whatever grace he had left in the campaign.

Peter Miller
Peter
9:53 am October 16, 2019 at 9:53 am

Both Father and son got the freebee dental work which included the Hollywood fake teeth with ultra brite. They look pathetic. Typical ABC softball interview. Never asked him how he was qualified for the Director’s position with absolutely no background in that industry. He was paid $600,000 per year for five years. That is serious money for
getting nothing in return. If Trump’s sons took an equivalent position with this compensation, the Press would be in an outrage!

Leave a Reply