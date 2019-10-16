Hunter Biden — Five things to know about the former VP’s son

Who is Hunter Biden? Here are five things to know about the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden:

* Hunter served on the board of a Ukrainian oil and gas company while his father Joe as vice president reportedly threatened to freeze $1 billion of U.S. aid to Ukraine if the foreign leaders didn’t fire the nation’s top prosecutor. President Trump in a phone call pushed Ukraine’s leader to investigate the Bidens, which is at the center of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

* Hunter is now stepping down from the board of a Chinese private equity company. Trump has called on China to launch an investigation into the matter.

* Hunter has promised he would not work with foreign businesses if his father is elected president.

* Hunter was vice chairman of the board of Amtrak, and was chairman of the board of the U.N. World Food Program. He was also a lawyer for Boies Schiller Flexner, which he called “one of the most prestigious law firms in the world.”

* Five years ago, Hunter was discharged from the Navy Reserve following a failed drug test. He has struggled with alcohol and drug abuse.

