Hungary pushes out George Soros’ foundation

BUDAPEST – George Soros’ Open Society Foundations will close their office in Budapest and move to the German capital of Berlin, the organisation said on Tuesday, leaving what it called an increasingly repressive political and legal environment.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blamed Soros, a Hungarian-born US financier, for a host of ills and is planning to tighten a crackdown on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) under legislation dubbed the “Stop Soros” bill.
“The government of Hungary has denigrated and misrepresented our work and repressed civil society for the sake of political gain, using tactics unprecedented in the history of the European Union,” Patrick Gaspard, president of the Open Society Foundations, said in a statement.
A senior minister in Orban’s new government said on Monday that Hungary would tighten the bill on non-government groups following the ruling party’s big election victory last month, a move likely to dismay the European Union and rights groups.
Open Society said it would continue to support the work of civil society groups in Hungary on issues such as human rights, arts and culture, media freedom, transparency, and education and health care.
It added, however, that it would “pursue all available legal avenues to defend the fundamental rights that are threatened by the legislation”.
The bill would allow the interior minister to ban any NGOs active in the immigration field deemed to pose a “national security risk”. It would also impose a 25 percent tax on foreign donations to NGOs that back migration.
The entire WORLD should be “an increasingly repressive political and legal environment” for this evil old globalist SPIDER who is quite content to spend ANY amount of money to usher in the NWO one-world government of his mad dreams, so he can be “king of the world.”
Destroying the US of A is his FONDEST wish, and there is NO doubt in my mind that a substantial amount of money changed hands to allow this DETESTABLE VERMIN to get US citizenship! He lives practically next DOOR to the Clintons in New York state–wants to keep an eye on his SUBSTANTIAL investment there, I guess.
IMO his org should just be shutdown PERIOD< and his funds seized…
What is it with these aged globalists (Soros, McCain, Bader-Ginsberg) don’t they ever die?
Apparently not. Guess the devil takes care of his own.
Hungary is smarter than America who lets him operate here with impunity.
Germany once again, though, shows ITS lost their smarts!
Good for Hungary! It is high time that Soros is stopped from spreading his Marxist one word government nonsense!
That is why i keep waiting on the day Trump declares him public enemy #1, (and his sons #2 to 4), and sends in the seals to take him out.