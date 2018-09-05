Huge Flop: Cali Dem says In-N-Out tweet wasn’t serious, ‘There is no boycott’

The chairman of the California Democratic Party said Monday that he wasn’t being serious when he called for a boycott of the famous fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger.
“There is no boycott,” Eric Bauman told The Fresno Bee after giving a Labor Day speech at the Fresno Fairgrounds for an event organized by the Central Labor Council.
“I put one tweet out at 10:30 at night and it turned into a whole thing,” he added. “We’ve raised so much money in small donations as a result of that one tweet and so many people have engaged with that tweet, almost a million people, so it’s amazing how it became this big boycott.”
Mr. Bauman made national headlines last week after he tweeted #BoycottInNOut upon the news that the fast-food-chain donated $25,000 to the state’s GOP, according to reports. (The company also reportedly contributed $50,000 this year to Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy, a moderate Democratic PAC.)
Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style! https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ
— EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018
Mr. Bauman’s tweet prompted a response by John Vigna, spokesman for the state Democratic Party, who said it was not an official stance.
“Chair Bauman’s personal tweet reflects his belief that he shouldn’t support companies that support the Trump agenda,” Mr. Vigna said in a statement.
In-N-Out Burger also issued a statement affirming its bipartisan approach to state politics.
“We have been fortunate to do business in this great state for almost 70 years,” said Arnie Wensinger, vice president of the company. “While it is unfortunate that our contributions to support both political parties in California has caused concern with some groups, we believe that bipartisan support is a fair and consistent approach that best serves the interests of our company and all of our customers.”
Mr. Bauman on Monday said he wasn’t personally boycotting the California-based company.
“Are you kidding me?” he told The Fresno Bee, laughing. “I’m gonna buy my staff In-N-Out burgers to celebrate our victory.”
He echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter.
I’m all in for a double-double – no cheese – as long as no one tells my Rabbi… And then I want the onions grilled! https://t.co/HasLoT5hdD
— EricBauman (@EricBauman) September 4, 2018
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
What a jack###!
Bauman suffers from foot in mouth disease!
Eight years of misery with the Democrats supporting High taxes, regulations that kill business growth that we were told was the new norm and horrible healthcare increases of which mine personally went up 120% from the inception of Obamacare to the end of his office term.
I can no longer support any Democrats and their Illogical agendas that would only promote self demise!
!!!
Worse, is that so many morons JOINED IN the boycott because of his insane tweet.
Frankly the burger place would probably rather you liberal, socialist, progressive, blood sucking democrats stay out anyway.
You took the words right out of my mouth.
Typical Dem. When you say something STUPID that comes back to BITE you and your TOXIC LANDFILL of a political party, either pretend you never said it, didn’t mean it, or were “misquoted” or “taken out of context.” Dems are SO freaking predictable!
Except he doubled down on stupid when he cheered that people donated in support of ending freedom of association, freedom of speech and freedom to support the party of your choice in this country. DNC: Democrat Nazi Party.
Which is why i call bupkiss on his statement of “I never meant it”..
He should understand that the Torah says that it is a sin against God to bear false witness. This guy is a poster boy for the Lying Left. When they are caught with their pants down, they always have the same excuse…”But it was a jooooke, Really!” Something new though, FAKE BOYCOTT!
CAUGHT and now trying to walk it back.
” Was not being serious” … So now he is a liar.
Never ever trust a democrat, lying is in their genes… that is why they are called democrats.
Since it backfired, He wasn’t “Serious”
Nice 4th grade level response there, beta -male…just admit you assumed a lot when making that tweet and you got ”Trumped” again.
Typical liberal response. Whenever you can’t defend the position that you are advocating, just deny it or lie about it!!
Another brain-dead Dem steps in it then denies the plain words in his tweet – Radical far-leftwing politicians (Democrat party) continually make fools of themselves knee-jerking a plan to hurt others not realizing (or caring) that a beloved place like In-N-Out is neutral. The blue wave will be a big “ba-bye” from the Dems – #walk away….
If his action hadn’t been such a collosal failure he would out crowing about its success
Isn’t there an old story about a boy who cried, “Boycott,” or was it, “Joke?”
And we should believe his Statement, after discovering he had a huge mistake, because…?? Either way, he is admitting that He and his “followers” are just plain Liars.