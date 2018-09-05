Huge Flop: Cali Dem says In-N-Out tweet wasn’t serious, ‘There is no boycott’

The chairman of the California Democratic Party said Monday that he wasn’t being serious when he called for a boycott of the famous fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger.

“There is no boycott,” Eric Bauman told The Fresno Bee after giving a Labor Day speech at the Fresno Fairgrounds for an event organized by the Central Labor Council.

“I put one tweet out at 10:30 at night and it turned into a whole thing,” he added. “We’ve raised so much money in small donations as a result of that one tweet and so many people have engaged with that tweet, almost a million people, so it’s amazing how it became this big boycott.”

Mr. Bauman made national headlines last week after he tweeted #BoycottInNOut upon the news that the fast-food-chain donated $25,000 to the state’s GOP, according to reports. (The company also reportedly contributed $50,000 this year to Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy, a moderate Democratic PAC.)

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style! https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ

— EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

Mr. Bauman’s tweet prompted a response by John Vigna, spokesman for the state Democratic Party, who said it was not an official stance.

“Chair Bauman’s personal tweet reflects his belief that he shouldn’t support companies that support the Trump agenda,” Mr. Vigna said in a statement.

In-N-Out Burger also issued a statement affirming its bipartisan approach to state politics.

“We have been fortunate to do business in this great state for almost 70 years,” said Arnie Wensinger, vice president of the company. “While it is unfortunate that our contributions to support both political parties in California has caused concern with some groups, we believe that bipartisan support is a fair and consistent approach that best serves the interests of our company and all of our customers.”

Mr. Bauman on Monday said he wasn’t personally boycotting the California-based company.

“Are you kidding me?” he told The Fresno Bee, laughing. “I’m gonna buy my staff In-N-Out burgers to celebrate our victory.”

He echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter.

I’m all in for a double-double – no cheese – as long as no one tells my Rabbi… And then I want the onions grilled! https://t.co/HasLoT5hdD

— EricBauman (@EricBauman) September 4, 2018

