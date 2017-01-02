Huckabee: Stop U.N. funding, give it to U.S. vets

In reaction to the United Nation’s latest anti-Israel resolution, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-Ark.) argues that the United States should use the billions of dollars it currently pays to the United Nations and instead spend it to help U.S. military veterans who have faithfully served America with their lives.

“We should eliminate [the U.N.], and I’ll tell you something – we ought to take that money that’s going to the U.N. and make it available to veterans who have served under the U.S. flag and make sure they get the benefits they need,” Huckabee told Eric Bolling in an interview on Fox News Channel’s The O’Reilly Factor.“

The U.N. worthless?

The former GOP presidential candidate who ran in the last two elections justified his reasoning by essentially calling the U.N. a lost cause and a waste of American tax dollars.

“We are getting zero benefits [from the U.N.],” Huckabee insisted. “And we are getting embarrassed by the actions of the U.N. That’s money that ought to be spent on American service men and service women, and I hope Donald Trump makes it one of the first acts of his presidency.”

The former governor expressed contempt for President Barack Obama’s refusal to veto the U.N. Security Council’s resolution that calls for Israel to stop violating international law by building Jewish settlements in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem – areas that have been rightfully Israel’s since it recaptured them in the 1967 war. The Palestinians do not want Israel constructing housing in the regions because it has designs on taking the land from the Jewish State in its long-declared effort to form a Palestinian state and ultimately wipe Israel off the map.

“Arabs want the disputed territory to be part of a Palestinian state and view the Jewish towns and settlements as obstacles to long-term peace in the Middle East,” WND reported. “Analysts say the bigger problem is that Palestinian leaders have declared that they do not recognize Israel’s right to exist, publishing maps with ‘Palestine’ printed across the nation of Israel.”

After the U.N.’s latest maneuver opposing Israel and favoring the terrorist-led Palestinians, Huckabee and several other pro-Israel advocates have condemned the Obama administration. Their sentiments are not isolated, as President-elect Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress have been called to stop funding the U.N. and kick the so-called global peacekeepers out of the country – an urging that has gained momentum through an online petition.

Fed up

The last straw for Huckabee came when Secretary of State John Kerry ripped into Israel on Wednesday to try and justify the Obama administration’s reasoning for not opposing the resolution inspired by anti-Semitic U.N. members.

“[Kerry merely paid] lip service [to the] unremitting campaign of terrorism that has been waged by the Palestinians against the Israel state,” Huckabee insisted. “Let’s be real mindful here – it was Obama’s people who did everything they could and spent millions of dollars trying to defeat [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and involve themselves in a foreign election. Yes, it’s personal.”

He bluntly filled Americans in on how Kerry and his State Department are misrepresenting Israel in a region where all of its surrounding Islamic neighbors are pushing for its annihilation.

“I don’t think a lot of people fully understand the complexities of this – I’m going to just quickly show you,” Huckabee continued. “This little map – all that green … those are Arab countries – you can’t even see it, but there’s a tiny little red dot right there. That’s Israel. Now Israel has 1/640th of the land mass of all those Muslim countries. In John Kerry’s fantasy, Israel is supposed to give up land and give it to people who could get it from those who have 640 times the amount of land that Israel has. Explain why that makes sense.”

Anticipating a showdown between the U.S. and the U.N. over the issue, the Washington Post’s Josh Rogin pointed out that Republicans are not expected to continue working with the global agency after its latest anti-Israel resolution.

“Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) [is devising ways to stop Americans tax dollars from funding the U.N. because] the U.N. has made it impossible for us to continue with business as usual,” Rogin wrote. “[Republicans in Congress will feel like this is a betrayal of Israel and the only response that we have is the power of the purse. Three Republican senators and their staffs have been working up options behind the scenes for how to convert their threat into action: Graham, Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.). They believe they will have support for quick Senate action from both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and incoming Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) – a strong support of Israel.”

Other possible responses to the anti-Israel resolution were explored by the conservative media.

“Congress could include expelling Palestinian diplomats from U.S. soil and scaling back ties with foreign nations that voted in favor of the controversial measure,” Fox News pointed out.

Exposing the U.N. lie

Taking into consideration the latest resolution, the European media candidly reported that 2016 was a good year for “anti-Semites” at the U.N.

“[The resolution, No. 2334] is a cultural genocide that is no less dangerous than terror attacks,” Italian journalist and commentator Giulio Meotti expressed in a piece for the Gatestone Institute. “It is based on anti-Semitic lies and creates the atmosphere not for achieving ‘peace,’ as disingenuously claimed, but for perpetuating war. According to the liars at the United Nations, the most evil country in the world is Israel.”

He noted that the resolution represents just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to anti-Semitism at the U.N.

“The U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Zeid Ra’ad, and Jordan’s Prince Seid al Hussein are sponsoring even now a ‘blacklist’ of international companies that have ties with Israeli companies in Judea, Samaria, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, to facilitate boycotting Israel in the evidence hope of economically exterminating the only democracy and pluralistic nation in the region: the Jewish State,” Meotti continued. “It is a dreadful manipulation to try [to] erase all Jewish and Christian history, to make-believe that all the world was originally and forever only Islamic. It is a jihad. That is what a jihad looks like. … If one can erase and rewrite history, one can redirect the future. [Months ago,] UNESCO, the U.N.’s ‘cultural’ agency – by magically declaring ancient biblical Jewish sties ‘Islamic,’ even though Islam did not historically exist until the seventh century, hundreds of years later – pretended, with the villainous complicity of the West, to erase the Jewish-Christian roots of Jerusalem.”

Cornering Kerry

Appalled at Kerry’s anti-Israel rant last week, Netanyahu described America’s top foreign diplomat’s words as “almost as unbalanced” toward the Palestinians as the U.N.’s controversial resolution.

“Israelis do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace by foreign leaders, [as the main issue is really] about Israel’s very right to exist,” Netanyahu insisted, according to The Hill. “I can only express my regret and say that it’s a shame that Secretary Kerry does not see this simple truth. We further urge President-elect Donald J. Trump and the Republican Congress to declare all United Nations resolutions, treaties and other explicit and implicit commitments to be no longer binding on the United States and violations of American sovereignty. … We urge President-elect Donald J. Trump and the Republican Congress to use all available means to encourage allies of the United States and Israel to withdraw from the United Nations and withhold all funding and official recognition from that organization.”

Exploring the U.N.

In another attempt to reveal the true nature of the U.N., one American journalist did not hold back.

“The United Nations does only two things consistently and effectively: waste money and bash Israel – sometimes it manages to do both at the same time,” FrontPage Magazine’s David Greenfield argued. “[The U.S. funds a U.N. email system that was] used to distribute child pornography [and conduct bribery] … U.N. staff members have smuggled drugs, attacked each other with knives and pool cues, not to mention a tractor. [Defunding] is something that we and every sane country should have done decades ago. If you give money to the U.N., it will end up anywhere and everywhere except where it’s supposed to go. But defunding the U.N. isn’t enough. There is no reason for us to remain there at all. We should defund and withdraw. … The billions we waste on the U.N. will go toward taking care of our people. And once we are free of the U.N., we will actually be able to promote real human rights – instead of pandering to the dictators and Islamists of the United Nations.”

WND Founder, CEO and Editor Joseph Farah pointed out the U.N.’s many flaws, as well.

“The U.N. is a massively corrupt and hopelessly broken institution,” Farah asserted. “If ever there was a time and the right opportunity to put this on the front burner of a new administration that clearly opposes the kind of globalist vision that the U.N. offers and promotes, this is it. Enough is a enough! Why are we supporting this twisted, anti-Israel rogues gallery with our tax dollars and debt? Why do we continue to permit them to operate within our country? If Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress don’t seize this moment, a future administration will undoubtedly humiliate the U.S. and our allies, again, through the auspices of the United Nuisances.”

In the petition against the U.N., Farah argues that enough is enough, and that not another tax dollar should go to the corrupt global agency.

“It is outrageous an organization hosted on American soil, protected by American arms, funded by American tax dollars and built upon a global order sustained by the United States seemingly spends all its time attacking America and its ally Israel,” the petition continues. “It’s an insult to global decency that Israel – the only democracy in the Middle East – is continuously targeted with the most outrageous slander and vitriolic attack, as the United Nations allows some of the worst tyrannies on the planet to sit in judgment. Finally, as an independent republic, the United States of America has a responsibility to itself and to the world to cease subsidizing an institution which has not only proven hostile to the sovereignty of the United States and the security of Israel, but which has also shown itself to be a breeding ground of anti-Semitism and support for Islamic extremism.”

The exorbitant cost of funding the U.N. was also emphasized by WND.

“A report released last year said the U.S. pays about $3 billion year to the [U.N.’s] general budget and its peacekeeping efforts,” WND’s Bob Unruh informed. “It’s more than what 185 other countries combined are paying.”

