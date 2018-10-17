HS band that depicted cops held at gunpoint barred from competition

A Mississippi high-school band that made national headlines with its cops-at-gunpoint halftime show has been banned from competition.

Forest Hill High School has been sanctioned by the state’s High School Activities Association for an Oct. 5 performance in which students dressed as doctors and nurses, and threatened peers dressed as police.

The event, based on the 2002 movie “John Q,” rapidly spread on social media before being condemned by officials.

“The band’s performance does not depict the values and people in our community, and was incredibly insensitive to the students, families, law enforcement officials and the entire Brookhaven community,” the Jackson Public School District said in a statement Oct. 6. “For this we sincerely apologize to all, and we pledge to do better in the future.”

The students will miss an annual competition and are prohibited from wearing uniforms at football games for the rest of this season, Fox News reported Monday.

High School Activities Association notified the school of its ruling last week, the network reported.

