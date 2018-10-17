HS band that depicted cops held at gunpoint barred from competition

A Mississippi high-school band that made national headlines with its cops-at-gunpoint halftime show has been banned from competition.
Forest Hill High School has been sanctioned by the state’s High School Activities Association for an Oct. 5 performance in which students dressed as doctors and nurses, and threatened peers dressed as police.
The event, based on the 2002 movie “John Q,” rapidly spread on social media before being condemned by officials.
“The band’s performance does not depict the values and people in our community, and was incredibly insensitive to the students, families, law enforcement officials and the entire Brookhaven community,” the Jackson Public School District said in a statement Oct. 6. “For this we sincerely apologize to all, and we pledge to do better in the future.”
The students will miss an annual competition and are prohibited from wearing uniforms at football games for the rest of this season, Fox News reported Monday.
High School Activities Association notified the school of its ruling last week, the network reported.
This is unacceptable in a civilized society. Someone should be held accountable. https://t.co/hq3hJnj4xA
— Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) October 6, 2018
I don’t believe the kids chose this “old” movie to emulate. There is a higher head that needs to roll here, in my opinion.
They were definitely following a script written by some adult. We need to find out who that adult is and have them discharged from employment, doubly for sure if they are in any way associated with the school system. If the perpetrators . . er band members .. were individually interviewed by law enforcement from a different jurisdiction we could likely determine who that adult is.
Such as the Dean, the coach etc.. IMO THEY all Must have known what was going on. And anyone claiming otherwise is lying or incompetent.
Notice they’re all black. Most violence in our country are by blacks, even against their own, their towns, their local shopkeepers, and the police.
I’m glad they have been banned. This isn’t free speech. This isn’t a “protest”. This is left-wing social engineering corrupting our children.
I’ll bet any amount of money this was encouraged through the teacher’s union and/or the Dept of Education. Our federal tax dollars at work.
Because you are accountable for your actions.
BTW, didn’t they have a bunch of “guns” [even plastic toys] on that HS campus? Why aren’t ALL of them and their supervising faculty member(s) expelled permanently?
It’s time the liberals felt the sting of their ludicrous positions on actual issues.
The students who participated should attend mandatory special courses on communism, so they can learn that what they are apparently supporting isn’t what they’ve been told it is.