Howard Dean admits ‘massacre’ energized Democrats

Howard Dean said Democrats may win close races in the midterm elections because they’ve been “energized” by the Tree of Life synagogue massacre that claimed 11 lives.
The former chairman of the Democratic National Committee told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski during a “Morning Joe” TV show appearance on Thursday that last weekend’s deaths in Pittsburgh may have the macabre effect of getting out the vote.
“I do think there is a tendency towards voting Democratic,” Mr. Dean said. “And I think Democrats are a lot more energized, particularly, I hate to say this, after the shootings in Pittsburgh which, where Trump really showed his true colors, and then went right back to demonizing Jews shortly after the shooting.”
Robert Bowers, 46, was arrested after the massacre and charged under federal hate crime statutes. He could face the death penalty if convicted.
President Trump called the shooting an “an assault on humanity,” “evil,” and an act worthy of the death penalty.
Ms. Brzezinski did challenge Mr. Dean’s claim that Mr. Trump was “demonizing Jews.”
“It’s fairly difficult to watch,” she said.
‘they’ve been “energized” by the Tree of Life synagogue massacre’
Translation: The Libs needed something to be outraged about, since they only operate on fear and hate.
Since it’s pretty obvious something like this would energize them, there is a 150% probability that it was all set up by the DNC, not some strawman “Christian” they invented.
Real Christians don’t attack Jews. But then if the Libs actually read the Bible they’d know that.
Just more Liberal Alkinsky motivated “Never let a crisis (tragedy) go to waste” God has a special place in hell reserved for those who attack his people and those who try to gain/profit from the attack on his people. Did Dean not just admit that VIOLENCE is a prime motivator of his party and people? More violence more votes, a true student of Alinsky’s rules for radicals, not to mention personalizing the enemy when the argument is lost. THE PEOPLE are not fooled, and know which is the true party of violence and which party gains by it, and even plans it for gain.
I believe they were energized by the attack.
“Look what one single person is capable of accomplishing. Yes, we can. Together!”
sorry howard the scream dean but you and your party HATE JEWS and israel you love muslims and illegals who willingly would destroy israel and the usa.
so sthu.