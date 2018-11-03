Howard Dean admits ‘massacre’ energized Democrats

Howard Dean said Democrats may win close races in the midterm elections because they’ve been “energized” by the Tree of Life synagogue massacre that claimed 11 lives.

The former chairman of the Democratic National Committee told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski during a “Morning Joe” TV show appearance on Thursday that last weekend’s deaths in Pittsburgh may have the macabre effect of getting out the vote.

“I do think there is a tendency towards voting Democratic,” Mr. Dean said. “And I think Democrats are a lot more energized, particularly, I hate to say this, after the shootings in Pittsburgh which, where Trump really showed his true colors, and then went right back to demonizing Jews shortly after the shooting.”

Robert Bowers, 46, was arrested after the massacre and charged under federal hate crime statutes. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

President Trump called the shooting an “an assault on humanity,” “evil,” and an act worthy of the death penalty.

Ms. Brzezinski did challenge Mr. Dean’s claim that Mr. Trump was “demonizing Jews.”

“It’s fairly difficult to watch,” she said.

