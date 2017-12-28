How would Joe and Mika’s courtship survive NBC’s new anti-harassment guidelines?

In the wake of the Matt Lauer scandal at NBC News, the peacock network has rolled out a new set of standards and guidelines for employee conduct.
Page Six at the New York Post has the scoop with an insider laying out some of the more ridiculous guidelines that sound more like a Catholic school dance rather than a major media organization in the 21st century:
“Plus, there’s been a series of ridiculous rules issued on other office conduct. One rule relates to hugging. If you wish to hug a colleague, you have to do a quick hug, then an immediate release, and step away to avoid body contact. “Also there’s strict rules about socializing, including [not] sharing taxis home and [not] taking vegans to steakhouses.”
Leave it to the network that delivered the high-minded moral clarity of Keith Olbermann on a nightly basis to equate “taking a vegan to a steakhouse” with Matt Lauer’s “rape button.”
As fun as it may be to poke fun at the image of NBC News executives patrolling the halls of 30 Rock like a nun with a ruler in her hand monitoring the length of workplace hugs, (and the Internet has had its share of fun with it) there’s another aspect of the policy that deserves some attention.
A source says, “Romantic relationships at work are not exactly unusual, but now NBC says it is taking a zero-tolerance approach. Staffers have been told that if they find out about any affairs, romances, inappropriate relationships or behavior in the office, they have to report it to human resources, their superior or the company anti-harassment phone line. Staffers are shocked that they are now expected to snitch on their friends.”
So every NBC employee is deputized as a relationship spy? Do they get a badge? How does “zero-tolerance” for work relationships work, exactly? And what about NBC’s famous, high-profile power couple Joe Scarborough and Mika (soon-to-be-Scarborough) Brzezinski?
The hosts of the Manhattan and Beltway popular Morning Joe on MSNBC are the George Burns and Gracie Allen of political media but their courtship and coupling hardly fits the 1950s, separate bed sitcom formula.
They were married co-workers. One could argue that since Scarborough’s name was on the show they co-hosted, he had a position of professional superiority over his co-host. He was the alpha in the workplace and she was the not-exactly-equal sidekick.
He gets divorced. Then… a bit later, she gets divorced. Finally, again thanks to Page Six, they are a couple and insiders basically concede that everyone knew what was going on:
An NBC insider told us, “Everybody at 30 Rock knows they are a couple . . . They are constantly together, they arrive and leave events together, even on weekends. They are each other’s publicists and finish each other’s sentences. It’s the worst-kept secret in TV.”
But what if it hadn’t ended happily ever after? What if Joe’s flirtation with his colleague (a married colleague) had not been welcomed? How is Joe to know? This relationship could have ended in disaster with two of the network’s high-profile and bankable stars exposed in a scandal.
None of this is to take away from the blissful happiness Joe and Mika are now enjoying. God bless them, they deserve each other and all the bliss they now enjoy.
The point is, how is an NBC employee supposed to know the difference between an inappropriate workplace relationship and the true love, fairy tale relationship enjoyed by the net’s big stars?
At what point did Joe and Mika’s workplace interactions morph from behavior that would not be tolerated now by NBC and into a feel-good love story between two big stars the network wouldn’t dare get on the wrong side of? If their obvious workplace courtship took place today, would an executive step in and call a halt?
How is true love (like Joe and Mika’s) expected to blossom with NBC’s flirt police on patrol?
Is there really such a lack of clarity and wisdom in the halls of NBC that they lump together sharing taxis, hugging colleagues and taking vegans to steakhouses with Matt Lauer’s predatory sex toy collection?
Considering they still take the Russian Dossier seriously, the question, apparently, answers itself.
MSNBC, dictating who can date who in the workplace and having workers snitch on one another. Communism at it’s finest! As far as Joe and Mika go, they should have to present their communist cards at the door, when they enter the MSNBC building where they work!
I think the 30 Rock administration forgot to designate certain elevators for males or females. They also should consider having the offices split into different wings: males on one side, females on the others. With facetime and video conferencing, there wouldn’t be a need for the males and females to interact, so it would greatly reduce any incidents of sexual harassment. As for vegans at steakhouses….
They forgot the most important rule, never say anything wrong in an Email or tweet, or act inappropriately with a cell phone camera in sight. Keep these ghosts in the closet and your chances of surviving the thought police go up exponentially.
Always prefer tongue tied knowledge to ignorant loquacity.
“If we are not ashamed to think it, we should not be ashamed to say it.”,,,,,,unless the liberal thought police are in the immediate vicinity.
#1. Why would anyone but a demented Liberal Democrat, let a corrupt, unethical, lying propaganda corporation like NBC dictate guidelines for anyone?
Oh wait, It IS the “demented Liberal Democrats” in the misleadership roles that are making up these ridiculous guidelines. These are the same idiots who supported Bill Clinton’s behavior, tinkerbell Obama’s LGBT agenda and try to destroy Donald Trump or anyone who they disagree, with their false, made up sexual harassment stories.
Yep, these are the creatures who want to fully advance the causes of radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBT lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination or anti-sexual harassment.”
Who are Joe and Mika?
Is this going to be on the test? Will I ever need to know this? Will my life be reduced one hair if I never find out? They might as well be characters on Will and Grace for all I care. I’m never going to watch them or their nonsense.
I thought of these two after the Lauer scandal… I just hope that they’re too old to reproduce more copies like themselves… These two are serious examples of liberalism being a mental disorder..!!
Maybe NBC should try hiring people who have ethics, know how to act and know how to treat other people. If they could find and hire people like that, then they would not need to control every second of their employee’s life. Since they don’t hire people capable of thought, guess they need all these rules.
Don’t remember where I first heard it but here’s the image that comes to mind every time someone mentions Joe Scarborough or I happen to be flipping channels and see him on the screen: http://cheezburger.com/6629207296 So I can only imagine who or what Mika was married to before if Banjo Boy is a step up for her.
Those two are the most pathetic duo I have ever seen – taking them seriously is a joke. How they ended up on television is waaay beyond me. They are cray-cray!