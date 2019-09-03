How Oregon’s red flag law, a protest and unguarded words led to confiscation of a former marine’s guns

Shane Kohfield stood outside the home of Portland’s mayor in July wearing body armor and a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, a large knife strapped to one shoulder and a copy of his concealed weapons permit displayed on the other.

Using a loudspeaker, he warned the right-wing activists who turned out to condemn the city’s handling of recent violent demonstrations that they needed to protect themselves against their anti-fascist, or antifa, rivals.

An ex-Marine said he’d ‘slaughter’ antifa. The FBI, using Oregon’s new red flag law, took his guns away https://t.co/AACZwuxmLK pic.twitter.com/jQzr0dToOY — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) August 31, 2019

That threat pushed the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task to take a series of extraordinary steps against Kohfield, including temporary seizure of a cache of his firearms under Oregon’s new “red flag” law aimed at preventing gun violence, The Oregonian/OregonLive has learned.

This is an excerpt. Follow the link to find out what the marine did and said to get in the way of this law. Oregonian.

Remarks against Antifa prompt FBI seizure of former Marine's weapons under Oregon's 'red flag' law

“If Antifa gets to the point where they start killing us, I’m going to kill them next,” Kohfield told a crowd, according to the Oregonian. “I’d slaughter them, and I have a detailed plan on how I would wipe out Antifa.”

Kohfield previously wrote to U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a former Navy SEAL, to share his concern about Antifa and voice his support for having the group declared a terrorist organization, a step that President Trump has considered.

According to the Oregonian, Kohfield conceded that he probably appeared threatening to other people, but he never intended to cause harm.

“I looked unhinged,” he told the newspaper. “I looked dangerous and have the training to be dangerous.” – Fox News

