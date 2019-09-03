Home » Fresh Ink

How Oregon’s red flag law, a protest and unguarded words led to confiscation of a former marine’s guns

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 11:56 am September 3, 2019
Shane Kohfield stood outside the home of Portland’s mayor in July wearing body armor and a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, a large knife strapped to one shoulder and a copy of his concealed weapons permit displayed on the other.

Using a loudspeaker, he warned the right-wing activists who turned out to condemn the city’s handling of recent violent demonstrations that they needed to protect themselves against their anti-fascist, or antifa, rivals.

That threat pushed the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task to take a series of extraordinary steps against Kohfield, including temporary seizure of a cache of his firearms under Oregon’s new “red flag” law aimed at preventing gun violence, The Oregonian/OregonLive has learned.

Remarks against Antifa prompt FBI seizure of former Marine's weapons under Oregon's 'red flag' law

“If Antifa gets to the point where they start killing us, I’m going to kill them next,” Kohfield told a crowd, according to the Oregonian. “I’d slaughter them, and I have a detailed plan on how I would wipe out Antifa.”

Kohfield previously wrote to U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a former Navy SEAL, to share his concern about Antifa and voice his support for having the group declared a terrorist organization, a step that President Trump has considered.

According to the Oregonian, Kohfield conceded that he probably appeared threatening to other people, but he never intended to cause harm.

“I looked unhinged,” he told the newspaper. “I looked dangerous and have the training to be dangerous.” – Fox News

How Oregon's red flag law, a protest and unguarded words led to confiscation of a former marine's guns
5 Comments

Gary Burger
Gary Burger
12:58 pm September 3, 2019 at 12:58 pm

So Antifa is allowed to continue to cause mayhem but when someone says they will defend themselves, he is a danger to the world. If the people who get paid to defend this country would grab these demonstrators, rip off their protective masks, expose them and then arrest them, honest citizens would have no need to protect themselves. But that would require Demoncrats to rejoin the United States.

Pacifino
Pacifino
12:58 pm September 3, 2019 at 12:58 pm

The FBI is probably more dangerous to the people of the US than ever before. They have been proven to be corrupt. Using the power of the office for personal and political bullying. There is nothing worse than a bully or a criminal with a badge. Seems like the US has had bunches of these in the DOJ, BATFE, FBI, CIA, IRS, over the last 10 years.

Gunflint Roseberg
Gunflint Roseberg
1:03 pm September 3, 2019 at 1:03 pm

Anyone who embraces the Flag, the Constitution/Bill of Right has now become the Enemy.. To defend your Country, your Family, your Rights has now become illegal.

FloridaGuy
FloridaGuy
1:05 pm September 3, 2019 at 1:05 pm

So the FBI is confiscating weapons of a civilian based on a STATE statute? Looking forward to seeing how this plays out.

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
1:07 pm September 3, 2019 at 1:07 pm

Is this the same FBI that spied on Trump and planted a mole in the White House? The same FBI that participated in at least planning for an illegal coup against a duly-elected President?

